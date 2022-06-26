DISTRICT 16 LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
Peabody West 12, Lynnfield 6: Brayden Beals made a diving catch in left field with two runners on base to save some runs and help Peabody West start the district playoffs with a victory.
Ryan McMahon went 3-for-4 with three RBI to lead the offense while Ty Lomasney was 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Geo Capo, Patrick Woods, C.J. York, Beals and Andrew Wenzel also drove home runs and pitcher Ryan Skerry went the distance with seven stirkeouts to earn the win. Peabody West faces West Lynn in the next round on Wednesday.
Peabody 10, Winthrop 0: The downtown Tanner City kids needed only four innings to win their playoff opener behind Patrick Prideaux' 11 strikeout effort. Mike Harris, Cam Iorio and Jon Deloreto all drove in two runs for Peabody, which plays Swampscott in the next round this coming Thursday at MacArthur Park.
AGGANIS LACROSSE GAMES
North girls 12, South girls 7: Hamilton-Wenham's Haley Hamilton had three goals and two assists to earn MVP honors for her team, which scored seven unanswered goals to snap a 4-4 tie and earn the victory at Manning Field. Ipswich High graduate Julia Moseley, an attack, added for goals for the winners. For the South, Samanatha Montecalvo of Bishop Fenwick had a goal.
North boys 11, South boys 9: Despite some excellent showings by recent Bishop Fenwick graduates Kevin Wood (2 goals, 2 assists), Nick Wesley (goal, 2 assists) and Brady McClung (goal, 2 assists), the South lost in a back-and-forth contest to their North counterparts.
NEW ENGLAND COLLEGIATE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Bristol Blues 7, North Shore Navigators 1: Todd Tringale struck out six in five innings but also allowed seven hits and the Navs (3-14) couldn't take advantage of seven hits of their own with too many runners stranded on base. Jake McElroy went 2-for-4 with a double while Jon Luders was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Jake Bullard also contributed a pair of hits.
GIRLS SUMMER BASKETBALL
North Shore League updates: The North Shore High School Girls Summer Basketball League is underway at Plains Park in Danvers, with all nine teams in the league taking part in recent action. Peabody had a win over Masconomet, 36-27, with Logan Lomasney scoring 10 points and Taylor Bettencourt eight, then followed that up with a 43-29 triumph over Beverly, where Lauren Mendonca poured in 23 points, Taylor Bettencourt added 11 and Kayla Landry six.
Beverly defeated Essex Tech, 28-26, with Lindsey Kasinski dropping in eight points for the winners and Anna Michaud six. Michaud also had a team-high nine points in their loss to Peabody.
Essex Tech got eight points from Brie Grant and six from Molly McCleod in its setback to Beverly. The Hawks rebounded later in the week by drubbing Danvers, 39-19, behind 15 points from McLeod.
Bishop Fenwick got a dozen points from Caitlin Boyle and nine from Anna Fertonani in a 32-29 win over Manchester Essex. Fertonani had another 19 points in a 37-30 loss to Hamilton-Wenham.
In that win over Fenwick, Hamilton-Wenham's Abby Simon had a game-high 20 points and teammate Hannah Cierello added eight. They also dropped a 38-26 decision to North Reading, with Simon scoring 12 and Cirello six.
Masconomet got the better of North Reading, 54-39, with Kaleigh Monagle producing 23 points, Taylor Bovardi 19 andn Mia Theberge nine. In its earlier loss to Peabody, Monagle finished with 16 points and Bovardi had six.