BOYS TRACK
Peabody’s Jackson wins title: For the second straight year, Alex Jackson won the state shot put title at the MSTCA Large School Freshman/Sophomore meet, defending last year’s crown with a toss of 50-feet-10 1/4 inches. Also earning points for Peabody in the meet were Kobe Avery at tenth in the long jump (18-05), Brian Stevens at sixth in the 600 (1:29.86) and the 4x200 relay which was ninth overall.
Eagles earn medals: St. John’s Prep earned two silvers at the state Large School Freshman/Sophomore meet with Daniel Padley being runner-up in the mile (4:41.95) and Gael Garcia coming in second in the shot put (43-feet-9-inches). Andrew Bertucci cleared 5-10 in the high jump for third place, Owen White was 12th in the 300 (39.11) and the 4x400 relay finished sixth.
Generals shine: Hamilton-Wenham had some strong performances from their freshmen and sophomores at the annual meet at Reggie Lewis Center, getting a fifth place finish from Clark Glidden in the mile (4:49.37) to lead the way. Ben Rich added a 10th place in the mile (4:53.38), Jack Creilson was ninth in the 600 (1:35.17), Isaac Jones was 17th in the 1,000 (3:06.15), James Regan fourth in the 2-mile (10:34.97), and the 4x400 relay team of Creilson, Rich, Jones and Glidden took fourth (3:54.82).
GIRLS TRACK
Tanners shine: At the Large School Freshman/Sophomore meet, Peabody’s Alessandra Forgione came in fourth in the shot put with a heave of 30-feet-3 1/2 inches. Madi Barrett also picked up 12th place in the 600 with a time of 1:46 and the 4x200 relay of Connie Patturelli, Tamara Kemigisha, Sofia Schirripa and Makayla Kokozenis came in seventh place.
Generals strong: Competing in the freshmen/sophomore meet at Reggie Lewis Center, Hamilton-Wenham’s Charlotte Madden took home second place in the 2-mile (12:52.97) while Georgia Wilson was eight in the 55 dash and 14th in the long jump.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Beverly 5, Gloucester 0: Captain Shea Nemeskal netted the game-winner in the first and Meg Ryan and Bradie Arnold scored 24 seconds apart in the third to put away the fifth straight win for Beverly (6-1). Captain Halle Greenleaf and Morgan Linsky also scored while Meredith Johnston handed out three assists and Clara Cary and Sadie Papamechail had two helpers each. Goalie Megan McGinnity earned her second shutout of the year in net.
Bishop Fenwick 5, Bishop Stang 5: The second of Mya Jewel’s two goals gave Fenwick (3-3-2) a third period lead but Stang tied it up with 51 seconds to play. Captains Abbey Millman and Abi Bruner also scored as did Penny Levine Stein with nine skaters earning at least a point including assists from Lexi Salah, Molly Sullivan, Ali Sprissler and Katherine Roddy. The Crusaders led 2-0 but it was tied 3-3 after two and they did trail 4-3 before Millman’s tying goal.
Pingree 2, Kent’s Hill 2 (OT): The Highlanders secured a draw behind two goals from Avery Fredo on assists from Zarenna Sawyer and Phoebe Thorne. Maddy Santousousso was excellent in net, making 28 saves.
BOYS HOCKEY
Pingree 3, Kents Hill 1: Marco Mottola netted a goal and an assist while Nick Hubbard stopped 31 shots as the Highlanders (7-4-1) procured their second win in as many days. Max Guertin and Trevor Payne also found the back of the net for the winners, with assists going to Trey Hanson, Jimmy Keck, Kellan Danaher, and Ben Cohen all picking up assists.
Archbishop Williams 5, Bishop Fenwick 2: Manny Alvarez-Segee and Colton Carpenter were the goal scorers for the Crusaders (0-7), with Chris Stevens and Anthony Sasso earning the assists. Josh Millman had a strong game between the pipes with 23 saves.
Shawsheen 6, Hamilton-Wenham 0: The Generals (now 3-4) had no answers for the Rams, who scored three times in the first period and twice more in the second period to pull away.
Gardner 5, Peabody/Saugus 3: Despite 40 saves from captain Ashton Sousa, a few bad bounces early on ultimately hurt the Tanners (2-7). Dante Mauro paced his team’s offense with two goals and a helper, with Larry Burrows also scoring. Tyson Higgins, Trevor Pacheco, and Ryan Jones each had one assist.
Gloucester 4, Masconomet 2: Will Shannon’s third period goal tied the contest at 2-2, but the Chieftains (now 4-3) took some untimely penalties and gave up a 5-on-3 tally to fall to the Fishermen for the first time in eight meetings dating back to 1998. Alternate captain Joe Young also lit the lamp for Masco, with Brady Forde, Will Carey, and Max Conley each snaring one assist. Tristen Dillon stopped 22-of-25 shots he faced, with the last Gloucester goal sailing into an empty net.
Winthrop 4, Marblehead 1: Two empty net goals by the host Vikings, who stand atop the Northeastern Conference standings, sank the Headers (3-3-1). Sophomore defenseman Sean Dolan’s first career goal was the lone score for Marblehead.
WRESTLING
Eagles sweep: St. John’s Prep (18-0) garnered wins over Marblehead/Swampscott (70-11), Beverly (52-18), North Attleboro (66-11) and Plymouth South (69-9). Going undefeated on the day was Alex Schaeublin at 113 pounds, Braedon Glass at 120, Elias Hajali at 126, Jimmy Lally at 132, Jayden D’Ambrosio at 138, Victor Mejias at 138, Ryan DeSouza at 145, Rawson Iwanicki at 16-, Vince Bilotti at 170, Marc Pineiro at 195 and Alex Barjoras at 285. Matt Pineiro went 3-1 in his first starts.
Beverly takes one of four: The Panthers beat North Attleboro 40-34, but fell to St. John’s Prep (54-18), Plymouth South (48-35) and Bridgewater-Raynham (42-34). Iuan Williams went unbeaten at 4-0 on the day while Gino Sicari was 3-0. Braden McNeil and Jason Knapp also performed well with 3-1 records.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pingree 54, St. Paul’s 45: The Highlanders got great contributions from all 11 players and had nine score in the win. Senior captain Tori Farrell (6 points) played in her first extensive minutes in two years since returning from an injury and had an instant impact. Emily Norton led the charge overall with 15 points on five triples, while Bella Vaz (10 points), Sam Jones (7) and Hannah Shields (6) all played well.
GYMNASTICS
Danvers 145.55, Beverly 127.15: Kaylee Wescott (9.5 on bars, 9.6 on beam, 9.65 on floor) picked up three wins en route to the all-around victory (37.65) to propel the Falcons to victory. Maddie Wescott added a first place finish on vault (9.6) while Maddie Migliero was second (9.5); Camryn Donovan was second on bars (9.4) and tied Maddie Wescott for second on beam as well (9.0).
For Beverly, Olivia Giello took third on beam (8.6) and fourth in the all-around (31.7) while Lily Robinson was fourth on beam (8.55); Julia Guanci was fourth on floor (8.6) and third in the all-around (32.3).
Essex Tech 109.55, Peabody 83.8: For the Tanners, Ali Flewelling had a 6.2 on beam, rookie Bailey Merchant got a 6.9 on beam, and Gianna Digianfelice, Madison Semper and Nelly Fernandez all competed for the first time. Captain Camilia Fialho added a 7.25 on beam while fellow captain Filip Piechowiakk was strong all around, led by a 7.55 on beam.
SWIMMING
Bishop Fenwick 87, Matignon/St. Joe’s/Mt. Alvernia 64: The Crusaders won their first league dual meet of the season thanks to first place finishes in eight of the 11 events. Winners included the 200 medley relay team of Audrey Waldinger, Hannah Ryan, Hannah English and Meredith Yuhasz (2:00.32), English in the 200 free (2:17.51), freshman Caroline Blatchford in the 100 free (57.50, qualified for states), Yuhasz in the 500 free (5:28.69) and 100 backstroke (1:04.70), Ryan in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.21), the 200 free relay team of Blatchford, Charles Kurti, Ryan and Madi Moseley (1:59.96) and the 400 free relay team of Blatchford, Waldinger, English and Yuhasz (4:02.710).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 3, Middlebury 3: Michaela O’Brien stopped a season-high 46 shots (six in overtime) as the Gulls (7-5-2) earned a draw with the No. 8 ranked team in the nation. Kaylee Liberty’s power play goal with 1:25 left in the game drew Endicott even and the Gulls rallied from a 2-0 deficit on third period scores by Sydney Fascetta and Kat Keith.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 2, Conn. College 1: Jackson Sterrett scored in the second period and assisted on Noah Strawn’s first period marker as the No. 7 ranked Gulls (11-1) shaded the Camels on the road. Goalie Ryan Wilson stopped 25 shots and the Gulls held Connecticut 1-for-6 on the power play.
Fitchburg State 3, Salem State 1: Zach Dill scored at 7:01 of the third with an assist from Erik Larsson to make it a 1-1 game but Fitchburg got the game’s final two scores to drop Salem to 3-10 on the year. Aaron Mercer came up with 38 saves in the net.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Bridgewater State 108, Salem State 105 (OT): The Vikings (3-12) dropped a heartbreaker in overtime despite 27 points apiece from Chris MacDonald and Josiah Green. Conner Byrne added 17 points and 10 rebounds while Jarret Bryne (14 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists) and Jaden Castillo (10 points, 7 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks) also shined.
Endicott 81, Wentworth 78 (OT): The Gulls (9-4) picked up an impressive overtime win behind 28 points and five assists from Jalen Echevarria. Jeff Hill added 19 points and four steals in the win.
Roger Williams 78, Gordon 75: Bryce Smith and Michael Makiej each dropped 19 points but it wasn’t enough in the Scots (6-7) loss.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Roger Williams 70, Gordon 54: The Scots fell to 4-9 on the year despite a monster double-double from Madison Wynbeek (16 points, 16 rebounds). Ami Rivera also reached double figures with 13 points.
Endicott 77, Wentworth 52: The Gulls improved to 5-8 behind 16 points, six rebounds and six blocks from Sarah Dempsey. Cassie Caldwell added 14 points and three steals in the win.
Bridgewater State 92, Salem State 59: The Vikings (6-9) got 16 points from Liz Zaiter and 13 points from Alyssa Genness in the setback.