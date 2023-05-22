BOYS LACROSSE
Pingree wins Northeast 1 Cup: Riley McClure scored the 100th goal of his career in the championship game, scoring two goals total along with teammates Bodie Cannata and Sean Stevens as the second seeded Highlanders won the one-day, four-team Northeast 1 Cup over host (and No. 1 seed) Phillips Exeter, 6-2, Saturday. Dylan Feeks and McClure both had assists and Max Becker made five saves for Pingree (21-2), while got spectacular defensive play in the final from Cam Dick, Francisco Morales, Jack Broderick, Rogan Cardinal, Remy Poisson, and its short stick midfielders. Colin McLoy was also dominant on faceoffs, winning 9-of-12 draws.
In the day’s early game, Pingree defeated Cushing for the second time this season, 8-5. Stevens (3 goals, 2 assists), McClure (2 goals, assist), Cannata (goal), Feeks (goal) and Matt Tersolo (goal) powered the offense, with Becker stopping five shots for the win.
Marblehead 14, Lexington 7: Captain Connor Cronin had seven goals, giving him 58 for the season, as the unbeaten Magicians scored five third period goals to pull away for the road win. Charlie Grenier (2 goals, 3 assists), Cam Waldman (2 goals, assist), Carter Laramie (2 goals), Baxter Jennings (goal, assist) and Reece Moore (assist) took care of the offense while goalie Finn Maniaci stopped 10 shots, with Eliot Pluss leading an excellent defensive effort in front of him.
Gloucester 11, Hamilton-Wenham 8: Ben Wood had 16 saves in net and teammate Lucas Hunt scored four goals, but the Generals (4-12) couldn’t match the host Fishermen goal-for-goal Sunday night. Hunt, with 42 goals on the season, is now two points shy of 100 for his career. Will Stidsen (2G, A), Brady Scudder (G, A) and Morgan Glovsky (G) also scored for H-W.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Pingree captures EIL championship: In two dominant performances, the Highlanders (15-4) crushed both Dana Hall, 19-8, in the morning semifinals and Newton Country Day, 16-4, in the afternoon title match to win the Eastern Independent League crown. Waters Lloyd scored seven times in the win over Dana Hall, adding four draw controls. Cami Traveis scored four times with one assist and had an amazing 13 draw controls, while Schuyler Lloyd snagged herself four goals and one assist. In the clincher against Newton, Lauren Collins (4 goals, assist), Waters Lloyd (3 goals, 2 assists), and Schuyler Lloyd (3 goals) were the offensive stars.
Danvers 14, Bishop Fenwick 8: Tied at halftime, the host Falcons pulled away over the last 15 minutes to claim victory as senior captain Kalyee Rich scored her 100th career goal. She finished with three goals and one assist. Eliana Anderson (6 goals, 2 assists) also had a big day offensively, as did Jordan Turcotte with three goals and three assists. Both Madeline Chase and Jordan Bartlett picked up a goal and two assists apiece, with Megan McGinnity (7 saves) earning the win in net.
Wayland 13, Masconomet 3: Averaging nearly 24 goals per game, the Chieftains (No. 13-4) were shut down by a powerful Wayland defense in a battle of top Division 2 clubs.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Endicott stays alive at NCAA Div. 3 Regionals: The Gulls set a new program record for victories (41) in one season by shutting out host Bridgewater State, 6-0, Sunday in the double-elimination regional tournament. Rian Schwede spun 6 2/3 inning of five-hit, no-run baseball with four punchouts to pick up the win for Endicott, with Peabody’s John Mulready providing two RBI. The nationally ranked Gulls — who beat Middlebury Saturday, 6-1 — now face Johnson & Wales for the regional title and the right to move on to the Super Regionals; they’ll have to beat Wildcats twice Monday to claim the crown.
GIRLS TRACK
Fenwick takes second at CCL Meet: Highlighted by a first place finish by the 4x800 relay team of Tess Keenan, Kaleigh Cooke, Julia Davis and Mariana Kay (11:00.0), the Bishop Fenwick girls finished with 132.5 points at the Catholic Central League Meet Sunday, trailing only winner Bishop Feehan (151 points). McKenna Leaman finished second in the discus and third in the shot put for the Crusaders, with Alex Morgan second in the mile, Julia Davis second in the 800 meters and Celia Krouse second in the 400. The 4x400 relay team of Krouse, Brittany Figulski, Maria Ryan and Shannon Bresnahan was also second (4:30), and the 4x100 relay of Danielle Atkinson, Jillian Chinchillo, Gabby Millett and Rayne Millett third overall.
Tigers take fifth place at CAL Meet: At the Cape Ann League Championships, Ipswich earned 32 points for a fifth place finish. Kameya Perron was second in the pole vault and sixth in the 100 hurdles to lead the way, with Amelia Mooradd adding a second in the 200. Sienna Cullem (pole vault) and Decha Perron (javelin) both earned fourth place showings, with Soren Shearer (800) and Lucy Harmon (100) both taking fifths and Lily Harper (400) snaring a sixth place finish. Olivia Noello, Bella Bruno, Bradie Arnold, and Harmon also placed sixth in the 4x100 relay.
Wilson powers H-W at CALs: Sophomore Georgia Wilson finished second in the triple jump at 35-5, took fourth in the long jump at 17-2 3/4, and anchored the 4x100 relay along with Annie Moynihan, Caroline Monahan and Greta Baird to finish fourth in 53.19 seconds at the CAL championships. Fellow 10th grader Charlotte Madden scored in both the mile (5th, 5:48.09) and 2-mile (4th, 12:22.39) for the Generals, and the 4x400 relay team of Tessa Hunt, Monahan, Mira Fleming and Emma Klefti took sixth (4:34.20).
Five from Pingree are All-New England: At the New England prep school championship meet, Pingree saw six of its competitors finish in the top six to earn All-New England status. Clare O’Holleran took second place in the 100 high hurdles (17.36), while freshman Ashra Odiase hit a new personal best and school record throw in the shot put (29-6 1/2) to place third overall. Cassie Smith added a fifth in the shot put (26-10 1/4); the 4x400 relay of Nora Pierce, Olivia Botta, Sidney Reno, and Lyda Cabot took fifth (4:35.67); and Cabot also earned sixth in the 800 (2:35.09) as the Highlanders finished 12th as a team with 19 points.
BOYS TRACK
Ipswich finishes seventh at CALs : Keith Townsend was victorious in both the 400 hurdles and high jump to help pace the Tigers to a 33-point showing at the CAL Championship Meet. Colin Hansen was third in the 400 and fifth in the 100, while Brandon Monahan, Tyler Rafferty, Townsend and Hansen earned a fourth place time in the 4x400 relay.
Hamilton-Wenham fares well: Ben Rich secured a second place finish in the 2-mile in 10:04.07 to highlight the Generals’ performance at the CAL Championships. Fellow sophomore James Regan earned a third place showing in the same event (10:04.76). Clark Glidden finished fourth in the mile (4:40) and Rich was just one second behind, taking sixth place. Isaac Jones also placed sixth in the 110 hurdles (18.69), and the 4x800 relay team of Glidden, Jack Creilsen Regan and Rich took second place (8:39.59).
Graubart stars for Pingree: Also at the New England championship meet, the Highlanders’ Sam Graubart finished fourth in the 400 (53.32) to earn All-New England accolades.
Fenwick finishes fifth: Anthony Nichols, Kurtis Burch, Michael Gulla and Michael Carter earned a second place time in the 4x100 relay as the Crusaders took fifth place at the CCL Meet. Carter was also fifth in the 400 and teammate Jesse Timson sixth in the 200, with Aidan Silva also sixth in both the 400 hurdles and 110 hurdles.
BASEBALL
Ipswich 12, Manchester Essex 6: The high-scoring Tigers (4-10) won their second straight by doubling up the Hornets. Nate Baise continued to do a nice job setting the table as the leadoff man.
St. Mary’s Lynn 6, Hamlton-Wenham 1: The Generals (11-6) saw their four-game win steak broken in a non-league matchup. Drew Stewart struck out seven batters over 5 2/3 innings and allowed only two earned runs. Alec Cote scored H-W’s run and had one of two hits with Cole Scanlon getting the other.