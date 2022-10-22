FOOTBALL
Pingree 41, Wilbraham & Monson 7: Hudson Weidman three for two touchdowns and rushed for another pair as the Highlanders (4-1) rolled on the road Saturday. Jaylon Richardson and Chris Colby were on the receiving end of those two touchdown passes from Weidman, with Colby also adding a rushing score in his first game back from injury. Mekhi Taylor added a kickoff return to paydirt, and defensively, both Richardson and Chris Kagan came up with interceptions.
Arlington Catholic 20, Essex Tech 14: After opening things up with a 14-0 lead, the Hawks (now 2-5) were held scoreless in the second half in what was a competitive road loss on Saturday. Harry Lynch led the offense with 51 rushing yards and 61 passing yards, including a 28-yard touchdown pass to Colin Holden. Holden added a rushing score from eight yards out in the opening quarter, while Luke Joyce led the run game with 70 yards on 12 totes.
FIELD HOCKEY
Masconomet 3, St. Mary’s 3: The Chieftains got a pair of goals from Maggie Sturgis and another from Greta Mowers en route to the draw. Julia Graves added two assists for Masco.
Masconomet 4, Dover-Sherborn 1: Freshman Sara Graves netted two more goals while her senior sister, team captain Julia, also scored (with Sara assisting) to power the Chieftains (12-0-2) to a non-league win. Captain Maggie Sturgis added her area-leading 29th tally in the victory as well as assisting on the other three goals. Avery Allen and Kaleigh Monagle had great games defensively in front of goalie Maddi Wayland (4 saves).
Pingree 5, Concord Academy 0: Grace Mullaney had a pair of goals while netminder Sadie Canelli stopped five shots for her eighth shutout of the season to guide the Highlanders (11-2) to an easy road win. Olivia Donahue and Meghan Collins both had a goal and an assist for Pingree, which also got a tally from Annie Smith as well as single assists from Cami Traveis and Mia Shuman.
Ipswich 1, Hamilton-Wenham 0: Natalie Whitten scored the game’s lone goal on an assist from Halley Greenleaf to give the Tigers the win. Abbie Allen made 16 big saves in net to aid in the victory.
Sofia Montoya had an excellent game for the Generals (now 5-10-1), who had 15 corners in the game (resulting in 15 shots). Maeve Clark had four saves in net for H-W as well.
GIRLS SOCCER
Masconomet 1, Lincoln-Sudbury 1: In the 70th minute, Amanda Schneider scored the tying goal to make sure the Chieftains (14-0-1) remained unbeaten. Abby Moore assisted on the tally and had an incredible game in the midfield and captain Marcy Clapp played great in net.
Salem Academy 2, Rockport 1: Cindy Shehu made 18 saves and assists on a goal as the Navs improved to 8-6-2. Rebecca Ulcena and Grace Thomas had the goals for Salem Academy with both coming in the second half.
Pingree 3, Concord Academy 1: Senior Maddie Landers had two goals and assisted on the other as Pingree (12-1-1) ran its unbeaten streak to ten matches. Hanna Jenkins scored, Allie Donovan had two assists and Sidney Reno, Ally Evangelitsa, Ella Comparato and Jaselle Yepez all played well.
Swampscott 3, Essex Tech 0: Laine Foutes had a goal and an assist in the last 20 minutes as the Big Blue (8-5-2) shook off the Hawks (10-3-2). Ella Hammernick also scored and Lilian Gosselin posted the clean sheet. For Essex Tech, Caitlin McNeil and Nikki Cusick were outstanding defensively.
Methuen 3, Beverly 0: The Panthers (6-4-4) were blanked by the Rangers on the road.
BOYS SOCCER
Pingree 1, Concord Academy 1: Noe Aguilar had the goal for the Highlanders while goalkeeper Charlie Lynch made a huge penalty shot save to preserve the tie.
Rockport 4, Salem Academy 0: Henry Shejaj, Ateh Njinju and goalie Ivan Paredes (4 saves) had strong outings for Salem Academy (now 5-9-2).
Ipswich 2, Triton 0: The Tigers got a goal and an assist from Tyler Rafferty en route to Friday’s win. Ned Buletza had the other score with Alex Barlow, who played a great game overall, adding an assist. Spencer McDavitt, Jack Totten, Seth Woodbury and Brian Milano were other Ipswich standouts.
VOLLEYBALL
Beverly 3, Danvers 2: Mya Perron had 17 kills, 10 digs and a pair of aces as the Panthers (6-11) outlast the Falcons (7-11) in five sets, 20-25, 25-15, 22-25, 25-12, 15-12. Natalie Reynolds and Maddie Carter were immense at middle blocker with six blocks each, Teyha Killam had nine aces, Nikki Erricola had ten digs and Abby Ruggieri handed out 24 assists.
Essex Tech 3, Bishop Fenwick 0: Sophomore middle blocker Kaylin Potter had eight kills, junior opposite Christine Mbachi finished with seven kills, and senior middle blocker Destinee DeJarnette-Alexandre had seven kills, 13 digs and two aces to propel the Hawks to a 25-23, 25-22, 25-20 sweep. Elsa Richards, a junior setter, finished with 26 assists, five kills and two aces as well for Essex Tech (now 13-5).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Danvers third at MSTCA Invitational: The Falcons earned 114 points to take third out of 22 teams at the MSTCA Dick Atkinson Individual at Stanley Park in Westfield. Sean Moore (16th, 16:46.10), Will Conklin (17th, 16:46.30), Charlie Garlin (24th, 17:02.49) and JJ Rooney (26th, 17:05.83) all ran well in the strong team performance.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Danvers ninth at MSTCA: Danvers finished in ninth place out of 16 teams at the MSTCA Dick Atkinson Invitational, getting strong performances from Shea Nemeskal (4th, 19:33.89) and Emma Eagan (6th, 19:59.81) to lead the way. Also running well was Arianna McNulty (75th), Isha Patel (87th), and Sadie Bucco (96th).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Endicott 43, University of New England 0: The Gulls (7-0) continued to roll, having now outscored their last three opponents by a ridiculous 115-7 margin. Quarterback Clayton Marengi threw for 176 yards and a touchdown to Jonas Wiechmann while taking his only carry for a 67-yard score. Anthony Caggianelli led the ground game with 80 yards and a score, with Yavier Cosme-Diaz also finding paydirt with his feet. Defensively, Colin Meropoulos had a 23-yard fumble recovery score while Jackson DeAngelo led the team with 10 total tackles including a sack, forced fumble and 2.5 tackles for loss. Kicker Ryan Smith added two field goals and was a perfect 5-for-5 on PATs.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Endicott 5, Nichols 0: The Gulls (11-3) swept their way to a Commonwealth Coast Conference Championship victory, getting doubles wins from Lejla Guster/Ripley Uyeda (8-5), Olivia Martinelli/Ashley Keaveney (8-4) and Olivia Berler/Shelby Henry (8-6) en route to the win. Berler (6-1, 6-3) and Henry (6-3, 6-1) each won their singles bouts to seal the deal.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Endicott 2, Wentworth 1: The Gulls improved to 11-3-4 thanks to goals from Cole Fergusson and Ryan Gerry. Assists went to Hayden Laske and Joe Mepham, with Kyle Rosa making four saves in net for the win.
Suffolk 2, Gordon 0: The Scots (4-9-3) were shut out on Saturday, recording just seven shots on goal.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Gordon 4, Suffolk 2: Ava Forbes-Smith scored a pair of goals and chipped in an assist to help the Scots improve to 8-4-3 on the season. Kendra Wentling also scored twice and assisted on one of Forbes-Smith’s goals, while Abbey Engle added a helper.
Wentworth 3, Endicott 2: The Gulls dipped to 8-4-5 with the Senior Day loss, despite two goals from Julia Matus. Riley Rischitelli added an assist in the setback.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
University of New England 1, Endicott 0: The Gulls (12-3) suffered a rare loss, managing just five shots on goal in the defensive battle.
Roger Williams 2, Gordon 0: The Fighting Scots (2-12) failed to muster up any offense, recording zero shots for the entire contest.
Western Connecticut 2, Salem State 1: Melanie Mason had the Vikings (4-10) lone goal in the setback.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, Wentworth 0: The Gulls (16-7) rolled to a 25-18, 25-19, 26-24 sweep behind Amanda Gilbert’s eight kills and six digs. Colleen McAvoy added seven kills while Ella Koelb had 14 assists and Lauren McGrath had 13. Emma Ruel led the defense with 12 digs.