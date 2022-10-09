FOOTBALL
Canterbury 22, Pingree 20: The Highlanders (2-1) got off to a great start as quarterback Hudson Weidman found Chris Colby for a 99-yard catch and run to paydirt to open the game, but Canterbury responded with 13 straight points to seize the lead. Matt Theriault added a 1-yard TD rush to bring Pingree within two (16-14) at the half. The second half proved to be a defensive battle, but Pingree was able to jolt ahead with two minutes to play on a 10-yard touchdown scamper from Weidman. The Highlanders couldn’t convert the 2-point conversion try, and Canterbury wound up scoring the game-winning touchdown with eight seconds remaining. It was the first loss of the season for Pingree, which had beaten Canterbury in last year’s NEPSAC Mark Conroy Bowl game.
GIRLS SOCCER
Peabody 1, Newton North 0: Ally Bettencourt’s second half goal assisted by Connie Patturelli lifted the Tanners (4-5-1) to a home non-league win. Eva Joyce was solid in net for the shutout with Madi Barrett, Penny Spack and Logan Lomasney chipping in defensively. Branae Craveiro had a strong game in the middle as well.
Brookline 3, Danvers 1: Despite another 18 save effort from Emily Goddard, the Falcons (6-3-3) saw their six game unbeaten streak halted by a powerful D1 foe. Ellie Anderson had Danvers’ goal with a nice assist from Courtney Hinchion while freshman Lila Doucette and Lily Delafano played well.
Essex Tech 1, Shawsheen 1: Ella Levesque netted the game tying goal and the Hawks ran their unbeaten streak to start the year into double digits by moving to 8-0-2.
Ipswich 2, Amesbury 0: Captain Dana Falardeau notched both goals off direct kicks to help the Tigers (2-7-2) get a much-needed win. Lily Harper had a strong game overall up top for Ipswich as well.
BOYS SOCCER
St. John’s Prep 4, Needham 0: Senior goalkeeper Yianni Andrikopoulos made five saves for his sixth shutout this fall while junior teammate Chance Prouty’s fourth goal of the season turned out to be the game-winner for the victorious Eagles (now 9-0-1). Fellow juniors Mark Ghiu, Asefa Thome and Aithan Bezanson also tallied for the winners, who got strong performances from midfielders Tyler Schwalm and Alex Borkland along with defenders Will Minor, Jeffrey Lopez and Ross O’Brien.
Peabody 8, Winthrop 0: The Tanners (8-2-2) picked up a dominant win behind two goals and an assist from John Arruda and two goals from Bruno Correia. AJ Forte, Eduardo Ferreira and Hugo Countinho each added a goal and an assist while Kyle Lobao had a goal as well.
Andover 3, Beverly 0: The Panthers were shutout against a strong Andover team on Saturday evening.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott wins two: On Senior Day, the Gulls (13-4) captured a pair of 3-1 triumphs over both Brandeis and Babson. Danvers native Megan Murphy had four kills on nine attempts (.444) as well as three blocks against nationally ranked Babson in the two wins, while Amanda Gilbert was outstanding in recording a combined 35 kills and 26 digs.
Gordon drops two: The Fighting Scots (9-11) dropped a 26-24, 25-18, 25-17 decision to Colby despite 10 kills apiece from Annie Murphy and Valerie Nilan, as well as 26 assists from Kate Howe. Kaitlin Mercado also played well with 13 digs. Earlier in the day, Gordon lost to WPI, 3-1, by a 25-27, 16-25, 25-16, 26-28 score. Murphy and Nilan each had 13 kills in that one, with Murphy also adding six blocks. Howe had 36 assists and Nikki Batson had 16 digs in the loss.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Salem State 2, Bridgewater State 1 (OT): Beverly native Melanie Mason’s second tally of the game, coming four minutes into the extra session, gave the Vikings a win in their annual ‘Think Pink’ contest. Her sister, Mikayla Mason, assisted on one of those goals, with Kaia Hollingsworth stopping five shots to earn the win in net for Salem State (now 4-6). Lexi James of Ipswich had the lone score for Bridgewater State.
Endicott 5, Gordon 0: Brianna Anslow picked up her seventh shutout of the season for Endicott (10-2), which has yet to allow a goal in any of its three Commonwealth Coast Conference games this season. Olivia Lampasona had two goals and Jenna Seibold, Reagan Hicks, and Meaghan Hogan also scored for Endicott, which defeated the Scots for the 13th consecutive time.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Salem State 3, Fitchburg State 0: Brendan Davis netted a pair of goals and Matt Hauntsman turned in a three-save shutout, enabling the Vikings to improve to 7-4-1. Dylan Senra also found the back of the net for SSU, with Gabriel DaSilva and Brendan Walsh picking up assists.
Endicott 3, Salve Regina 3: Topsfield’s Spencer Butterworth, along with teammates Cole Elgin and Tiago Frazao, had the goals for the Gulls (7-3-3), with Kyle Rosa making four saves between the pipes.
Western New England 1, Gordon 0: The Scots fell to 2-7-3 on the season despite eight saves from keeper Gunnar Lucuk.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Salve Regina 2, Endicott 1: Morgan Hubert’s goal, coming off a pass from Kelly Talerico, gave the Gulls (7-3-3) an early lead, but they couldn’t find the back of the net again. Rosalina Caliri stopped seven shots in net.
Western New England 1, Gordon 0: The Scots (6-3-2) allowed the game’s lone goal just 10 minutes into action and were never able to net the equalizer. Tori Paine made five saves in net in the loss.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Rhode Island College 9, Salem State 0: The Vikings fell to 1-9 on the season with the road loss.