GIRLS SOCCER
Pingree second: Playing twice in 24 hours against the region's top competition, Pingree fell to powerful Suffield Academy, 4-1, in Sunday's Class B NEPSAC title game after topping Berkshire, 3-1, in Saturday's semifinal round. Maddie Landers, Hannah Jenkins and Lexi Garcia had the goals in Saturday's win while Allie Donovan broke up Suffield's shutout bid in Sunday's title round.
The Highlanders finished a remarkable season at 18-4-1, winning the regular season and playoff titles in the EIL before coming in second in New England after being seeded No. 3.
FIELD HOCKEY
Newton Country Day 2, Pingree 1 (2 OT): The Highlanders (9-4-3) saw their season come to an end in heartbreaking fashion in the NEPSAC Class C semifinals.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
RPI 20, Endicott 14: The Gulls' (8-3) season came to a close in the Division 3 NCAA Tournament opening round despite a valiant attempt on their home turf Saturday.
Endicott fell behind 14-0 early in the second quarter before Geoffrey Ingrando hauled in a 66-yard TD pass from Mike Ingraffia to make it a one score game. Ingraffia then threw a late touchdown strike to Kobe Gaudette from 20 yards out, but with just under three minutes remaining at that point they ultimately ran out of time.
Ingraffia finished with 173 passing yards and the two scores in the win, while Ingrando led the receiving corps with two catches for 83 yards. Shane Aylward added six catches for 43 yards in the setback.
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
UMass Dartmouth 4, Salem State 3: The Vikings (1-4) scored first off the stick of Keagan O'Donoghue, but proceeded to allow four straight goals to UMass in the eventual loss. Joe Smith, who assisted on O'Donoghue's goal, added two goals down the stretch to keep things interesting, while Erik Larsson and O'Donoghue also had assists.
Endicott 5, Western New England 4: The No. 7 ranked Gulls (5-1-1) were ahead by three going to the third and got 23 saves from Elijah Harris to hang on. St. John's Prep grad Mitch Shaheen had a power play goal for the winners and Zach Mazur added a goal and an assist.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Plymouth State 3, Salem State 1: Alexis Thomas scored the lone Vikings goal, as her team remained winless at 0-6-0 on the year. Hallee Courtemanche and Isabella Perrotti had the assists.
Endicott 4, Western New England 1: Endicott (5-1) rolled behind goals from Jacy Kuhlman, Catherine Miles, Courtney Sullivan and Kellie Popkin. Assists went to Tabitha Francheschini, Emmerson Hayes, Maddy Hentosh (2), Kat Keith, Quin Healy and Samantha Fantasia.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Salem State 64, Merchant Marine 54: Sean Bryan scored a game-high 26 points with eight rebounds and a trio of assists, giving the unbeaten Vikings (4-0) a home win Saturday. Josiah Green finished with 13 points and a half-dozen boards for the winners, who also got 10 points, seven rebounds, four blocked shots and three steals from Conner Byrne.
Williams 77, Salem State 62: Despite 15 points from Sean Bryan and a dozen more from Josiah Green, Salem State dropped its first game of the season Sunday on the road. Conner Byrne added a team-high 10 rebounds while Bryan had four assists.
Endicott 72, University of New England 67: Jalen Echevarria continued his hot start to the season, finishing with 19 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal as the Gulls improved to 3-1. Billy Arseneault added 14 points, six rebounds and eight assists, while Adam Lux chipped in 12 points in 12 minutes off the bench.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
University of New England 66, Endicott 60: The Gulls fell to 0-3 on the season despite double-digit scoring efforts from Sarah Dempsey (13 points, 10 rebounds) and Tara Laugeni (10 points, 9 rebounds). Lexi Gellerman added a near double-double off the bench with nine points and nine boards.
Salem State 79, Curry 71: The Vikings (1-4) picked up their first win of the season behind 21 points and seven rebounds from Nicole Freddo. Liz Zaiter added 19 points, 13 boards and three steals, while both Irianis Delgado (16 points, 7 rebounds) and Gabby Torres (17 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists) played well.