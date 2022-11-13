GIRLS SOCCER
Pingree 2, Berwick 0: The Highlanders (19-2-1) captured yet another EIL title by posting their sixth consecutive shutout heading into New England tournament play. Maggie Warner had another stellar outing in goal while Maddie Landers and Helena Crate handled the scoring with assists from Kayla Symrnios and Cat Watrous.
In Friday’s 9-0 semifinal win over Beaver, Smyrnios had two goals and an assist, Hanna Jenkins scored twice and Watrous handed out three helpers.
Hampshire 1, Hamilton-Wenham 0: Despite a heavy edge in possession and pressure in the second half, the defending Division 4 state champions were ousted in this year’s Round of 8. The Generals, who won the CAL Baker for a third straight season, finished up 13-6.
BOYS SOCCER
Pingree 1, Concord Academy 0: Rogan Cardinal’s goal, assisted by Graham Butterworth, gave the Highlanders the EIL crown on their home turf. Charlie Lynch earned the victory in net.
FIELD HOCKEY
Pingree 1, Newton Country Day 0: The Highlanders (18-2-1) captured the Eastern Independent League title as Alexa Blaser’s goal was the only one her team would need. Meghan Collins assisted on the Blaeser tally, with goaltender Sadie Canelli stopping 11 shots for her 12th shutout of the season.
FOOTBALL
Dexter Southfield 32, Pingree 25: The Highlanders (5-3) raced out to leads of 14-3 and 20-10 on touchdown runs by Hudson Weidman and Matt Theriault plus a Weidman strike to Jaylon Richardson. But the hosts had a 22-6 edge in the second half and Pingree wasn’t able to drive for the go-ahead score on its final possession of the fourth quarter. Weidman threw for 184 yards and rushed for 83 more and Theriault’s second touchdown gave Pingree a 25-24 lead in the fourth quarter. Richardson had 70 receiving yards on five grabs and Jayden DelTorchio picked up 52 yards on two big grabs.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Endicott 26, Western New England 21: The No. 23 ranked Gulls (10-0) sealed the first perfect regular season in school history along with a conference title and an NCAA playoff berth. Though Endicott trailed 14-0, Yavier Cosme-Diaz (72 yards) scored three straight touchdowns before the first half was over to put Endicott on top for good. QB Clayton Marengi also ran for a score while Hector Johnson paced the defense with 1 1/2 sacks and Michael Canney and Matt Licciardi had ten tackles each.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 6, Western New England 0: Though it was scoreless after one, the Gulls (4-1) poured it on in the late going. Ryan Wilson made 19 saves for the shutout while goals were scored by Zach Mazur, Ryan Willett, Andrew Kurapov, Connor Amsley, Mitch Shaheen and Jackson Sterrett.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Endicott 80, Coast Guard 77: Sarah Dempsey had a team-best 22 points and gave Endicott (1-0) the lead for good with just over four minutes remaining. Emily St. Thomas also had a nice offensive game with 21 points and Tara Laugeni chipped in 11 points with 11 rebounds.
St. Joseph’s Maine 73, Gordon 52: Ami Rivera led Gordon (1-2) with 11 points while Hannah Lomanoco had a nice game off the bench with ten points.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Western New England 3, Endicott 2 (OT): Kaylee Liberty had a goal and an assist and Emerson Hayes scored but WNE erased a 2-0 hole to steal it on overtime as the No. 11 ranked Gulls dipped to 4-2 with their first league loss of the season.
Salem State 3, Johnson & Wales 3: Mckayla McGrath’s goal midway through the third period lifted the Vikings (0-3-1) to their first point under their new head coach Julian Giantonio. Power play goals by Catherine Lawrence and Mackenzie Mallett helped Salem battle back from 3-0 down, Abby Stafford had two assists and Middleton’s Kendra Currier had one helper. Kaia Hollingsworth made 30 saves including three in overtime.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gordon 106, Union 97: Michael Makiej was dominant with 35 points, including 9-of-10 from the free throw line, as the Scots (1-2) outran Union for their first win of the season. Garrett Sattazhan was lethal from distance with seven triples among his 25 points and Bryce Smith also had a great offensive night with 19.