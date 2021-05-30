Weekend area roundup: Plenty of strong results at state relay meets

DIVISION 4 TRACK RELAYS
Ipswich boys finish third: With two first place finishes, two seconds and a sixth, the Tigers finished with 37 points, good for third overall. The shuttle hurdle team of Thomas O’Connell, Zephan Keach, Keith Townsend and James Robie won (1:17.36) ,as did the sprint medley quartet of Dom Morello, Marlin Dessources, Paul Wertz and Colin Hansen (3:58.55). Second place finishes wentn to the Wertz, Morello, Hansen and Rex Geller in the 4x400 (a season-best time of 3:52.76), as well as Nick Elward, Tre Graney and Geller in the discus relay. Also, the 4X800 team of Finn Russell, Toby Adams, Tyler Rafferty and Keith Townsend finished sixth.
Ipswich girls earn 5th place: A season-best time of 4:25.86 in the 4x400 relay earned Colby Filosa, Decha Perron, Amelia Mooradd and Chloe Pszenny first place to pace the Tigers. The shot put team of Lydia Comprosky, Reagan Amazeen and Victoria Harper took third overall, as did the long jump trio of Morradd, Perron, and Olivia Novello. Another third came from Mooradd, Pszenny, Novello, and Filosa in the 4x200 relays (1:45.87), breaking the school record. Also, the discus team of Comprosky, Amazeen and Pia Stewart placed fourth for Ipswich, which finished with 32 team points.
Fenwick boys get two gold: The trio of Matt Juneau, Max Gibbs and Franklin Quintin combined for 332-feet-7-inches to take first place and the Crusaders’ 4x800 of Tyler DeClerq, Matt Gerdenich, Matt Cinelli and Wyatt Burr ran 9:04.95 to win the title in that event. Fenwick was fifth was a team helped by a second place from the long jump of Max Corson, Aidan Dwyer and Danny Richard; the 4x100 of Dwyer, Corson, Richard and Ethan Tran was fifth, as was the distance medley of Burr, Gerdenich, DeClerq and Colby Browne (12:41)
Crusader girls sixth: Bishop Fenwick got two event championships, with the discus throwers of Julia Loescher, Nasha Arnold and Bailey Dombrowski throwing 228-feet-4-inches for the win. The Crusader long jumpers of Breanna Benoit, Emily O’Connor and Keiry Paniagua combined for a championship distance of 43-7 as well. Loescher, Arnold and Liza Powers teamed for second in the javelin and Fenwick was sixth as a team.
DIVISION 3 TRACK RELAYS
Danvers distance shines: The Falcons saw T.J. Glowik, Kevin Rogers, Luke Llewellyn and Mekonnen Eon combine for the win in the 4x1600 relay at Sunday’s MSTCA event. The Falcon girls distance medley relay of Courtney Hinchion, Haley Murphy, Katie Walfield and Emma Eagan also came in third place with a spectacular showing.
Chieftains collect medals: Masconomet’s Sasha Kessel, Will Shannon, Colton Rubbicco and Sebbi Gilligan came in second overall in the sprint medley relay. The 4x800 of James Toleos, Tim McGinley, Noah Demers and Nolan Dickinson was in fifth place, as was the 4x1600 squad of Will Caron, Drew Bartram, Cooper Ogden and Liam Quinlan. The girls 4x800 also placed.
DIVISON 2 TRACK RELAYS
Beverly goes distance: The Panther boys were third in the 4x1600 relay with a combined time of 19:37, a new school record in the four mile relay event. Dave DiPietro, Kevin Kelsey, Jackson Clark and Lima Ouellette combined for the historic performance.
BOYS LACROSSE
Beverly 18, Salem 0: Twelve different players ripped the twine for the Panthers (now 4-5), including the first varsity goals from Aidan Sullivan, Jake Ribreau, Adam Shipp, Ethan Haight (who also had an assist) and starting defensive middie Jeff Hallinan. Matt Mezza finished with three goals and three assists for the Orange-and-Black, with Nick Cole also scoring three times and dishing out a pair of helpers. Mason Simpson added two goals, James Silva had a tally and two assists, Will ten Hope netted himself a pair of tallies, and defenseman Jaxon Thomas found the back of the net, as did Gavin Lawrence. Sophomore Quinn Fidler had two saves to earn the shutout, with freshman Colby Vacarron playing the second half and not facing a single shot. Dylan Zocco and Matthew Burke chipped in with assists for Beverly.
BOYS TRACK
Peabody 86, Beverly 50: Friday, the Tanners prevailed with Joel Lisoma winning three events, the triple jump, high hurdles and low hurdles. Brandon Glass doubled up in the shot put and discus, Shea Lynch won the javelin, Tyler Surman won the 200, Shaun Conrad won the 400, Logan Traccia won the 800 as well as the mile and Adam Abdulgani took the 2-mile. Beverly’s Jaichun Jones won the 100 and the long jump.
GIRLS TRACK
Peabody 87, Beverly 49: Sarah Divasta doubled in the mile and the 800 to lead the Tanners on Friday. Sadia Headley-Mawasi took the 100 and the 200 and Dado Nasso also doubled with wins in the long jump and low hurdles. Jolene Murphy won the 400 and Arlene Davilla grabbed two firsts in the shot put and the discus. Aaliyah Alleyne won the javelin and Lindsay Wilson won the high jump. For the Panthers, Mackenzie Gilligan doubled up by winning the triple jump and the high hurdles and Mia Kasperowicz won the 2-mile.