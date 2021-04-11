BOYS TRACK
St. John’s Prep 67, Xaverian 28: The Eagles (3-0) rolled behind first place finishes from Noah Thomas in the long jump (19-2), Quinn Curtin in the high jump (5-10), Nick de Melo in the 600 (1:26.2), Graham MacDonald in the mile (4:39), Felix Rogovin in the 2-mile (10:20) and the 4x400 relay team of Griffin Tache, Owen Parker, Ethan Kutz and De Melo (3:42).
Gloucester 55, Swampscott 31: The Big Blue came up short on Saturday despite wins from Joey Do in the high jump (5-10), Aidan McMaster in the 55 hurdles (8.28) and Dylan Brawley in the 600 (1:32.8). Second place finishes for Swampscott went to McMaster in the high jump, Jamie Godwin in the 300, Lucas Bereaud in the mile (5:19.7) and Matthew De La Puente in the 2-mile.
GIRLS TRACK
Swampscott 46, Gloucester 31: The Big Blue earned a hard fought win on Saturday thanks to first place finishes from Sofia Qureshi in the shot put (25-7 1/2), Elise Hamernick in the 300 (47.4), Priya Cooper in the 1,000 (3:46.8), Olivia King in the mile (6:16.4) and Sydney Marshall in the 2-mile. The Fishermen were undermanned in the setback. Swampscott also got second place finishes from Lilian Pulaski int he high jump, Stella Sands in the 55 hurdles, Maddie Hudson in the dash, Grace Hudson in the 300 and Carly Lakind in the 600.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Gordon 5, Endicott 2: The Scots scored two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to pull away from their rivals on Saturday. Joe Pedulla earned the win on the mound, going all seven innings while allowing just three hits and two earned runs with seven strikeouts. Offensively, Dalton Cody, Andrew Hartman, Josh Popovitch and Mike Oley each had an RBI.
Endicott 24, Gordon 5: The Gulls got their revenge on Gordon in the second half of a doubleheader Saturday, exploding for seven runs in the third and 12 in the top half of the seventh en route to the easy win. Jake Nardone had a huge day at the plate in the win, knocking in six runs on five hits including a double. Caleb Shpur added two doubles and an RBI, while Bradley Baldinger knocked in four runs with a double and a sac fly. Vincent Walker added a triple in his two-hit afternoon while Ian Parent earned the win on the hill, going five innings and striking out five while allowing just four hits.
Endicott takes two: The Gulls (8-5) rematched Gordon (3-10) with another doubleheader on Sunday, this time taking both games by scores of 7-6 and 14-11. In the first win, Gordon actually scored all six of its runs in the top of the seventh inning to nearly come back and win. Dalton Cody and Shane Demers each had a double for the Scots in that one, while Andrew Hartman knocked in two runs. For Endicott, Joseph Millar, Caleb Shpur, Kyle Brennan, Jake Nardone and Dylan Pacheco (2) each had RBI.
In Game 2, Kyle Grabowski knocked in four runs for Endicott while Caleb Shpur had three RBI. Gordon got a homer from Josh Popovitch and three RBI from both Jalen Coyne-Martinez and Evan Paquette.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Endicott takes two: The Gulls swept Saturday’s doubleheader with Gordon, snaring wins of 3-1 and 4-0. In the first win, Adrianna Favreau had two hits while Raven Comtois had the lone RBI. Michaela Hamill got the win, allowing six hits in seven innings of work with five Ks. In the shut out win, Favreau added two more hits along with Carly Marchitto, while Chrissy Marotto pinch hit and had two RBI. Pitcher Maria Hanchuk went the distance while allowing just two hits and two walks with seven Ks. Gordon managed just two hits in the second setback, one coming from Arianna Ramsaran and the other from Kristen Brown.
Gulls, Scots split: Gordon (4-10) won the first game of a doubleheader against Endicott on Sunday, 7-6, before dropping the second by a 6-1 score. In the Scots’ win, Gabby Hunt hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth inning to secure the win. Hunt finished with two hits and three RBI, while Arianna Ramsaran went 2-for-3 with an RBI. In Endicott’s (8-2) win, Meghan Connor hit a homer and had two total hits with three RBI, while Carly Marchitto had two RBI.
Salem State drops doubleheader: The Vikings (2-4) fell to Fitchburg State twice on Saturday by 8-5 scores. There wasn’t a shortage of offense in either loss, however, as Mikayla Porcaro and Mackenzie DeSantis each had three-hit games in the first setback while Dominque Del Vecchio and DeSantis each had two RBI. In the second loss, the Vikings managed 10 hits and five RBI, including two-hit, two-RBI performances from Del Vecchio and DeSantis.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Western New England 23, Gordon 7: The Scots dipped to 4-4 on the year despite two goals apiece from Allison Mead, Abigail Mansfield and Lena Larson.
Bridgewater State 22, Salem State 12: The Vikings (0-3) remained winless despite four goals and two assists from Tara McLaughlin. Kristen Bradley added a team-best five goals in the loss.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Gordon 9, Curry 0: Gordon (4-2) earned a clean sweep on Saturday morning with doubles wins from Will Jeffreys/John Marineau, Richard Ryzi/Mark Noschese and Alex Ryzi/Matt McEathron. Singles wins came from Jeffreys, Marineau, Richard Ryzi, Alex Ryzi, Mark Noschese and Matt McEathron.
Salem State 6, Bridgewater State 3: Doubles wins from Peter Coletti/Roni Bazile and Andrew Muttiah/Cory Cherico, plus singles wins from Muttiah, Coletti, Bazile and Cherico helped the Vikings (1-1) earn their first win of the young season.
Endicott 5, Wentworth 4: The Gulls (3-3) earned a tight win behind doubles wins from Brennan Nick/Julian Richtarich and Daniel Rinkert/Collin Dinardo and singles wins from Nick, Rinkert and Richtarich.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Gordon 8, Curry 1: Doubles wins came from Jordyn Maddex/Annette Kim, Madison West/Kristin Kendall and Abigail Fournier/Anna Mullane as Gordon improved to 3-2 on the season. Kim, West, Kendall, Fournier and Mullane also picked up singles wins.
Endicott 9, Wentworth 0: The Gulls (4-0) remained unbeaten with a clean sweep. Doubles winners included the tandems of Clara O’Keefe/Justine Hoover, Shelby Henry/Jennifer Stone and Kaitlin Fitzgibbons/Emily Licciardi (forfeit). Singles wins came from Hoover, Gretta Hartman, Olivia Berler, Angelina Ciardi, Stone and Fitzgibbons (forfeit).
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, Elms 0: The Gulls (9-3) won the NECC Championship in impressive fashion, sweeping their way to a 25-22, 25-17, 25-17 triumph. Gabe Felicetti had 10 kills and three digs, Erich Roman added eight kills and three digs, and Gavin Emenaker had 24 assists and four digs in the win.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Gordon 3, Wentworth 0: Competing in their first game in about three weeks, the Gulls (2-0) earned a shut out win. Calla Ashley, Kendra Wentling and Savannah Metz had the goals, while Ashley also added an assist.