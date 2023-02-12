WRESTLING
St. John’s Prep wins North: With three sectional champions and 11 grapplers qualifying for Division 1 states, the Eagles racked up 239 points to outpace Shawsheen and Central Catholic and win D1 North. Champions in their weight classes were Alex Schaeublin (113 pounds), Elias Hajali (126) and Rawson Iwanicki (160). Runners-up were Alex Bajoras (285), Jaden D’Ambrosio (138) and Marc Pineiro (195) while other place-winners included Angel Heredia (4th, 220), Braedon Goes (3rd, 120), Jimmy Lally (3rd, 132), Rani Haddad (4th, 182) and Ryan DeSouza (4th, 145).
Peabody/Saugus advances pair: Peabody captain Will Pinto paced third at 170 points at the Division 1 North sectional to advance to next week’s state competition. Reynaldo Lopez was also third at 220 to move on while Matt Dresser (285) and Sam Lorusso (152) both placed sixth.
Danvers’ Baker wins title: In the Division 3 North sectional, Danvers’ Joe Baker won the championship at 160 pounds with three pins and a 12-1 decision in the finals and was named Outstanding Wrestler of the meet. Adam Guzofski (285) placed third for the Falcons, Zach Zoladz was third at 170 and earning fourth place finishes were Logan Jacques (126), Mark Haskins (138) and Matt Dowling (132).
GIRLS HOCKEY
Peabody 1, Newburyport 0: Junior Catie Kampersal’s 5-hole goal with three minutes left in the second period stood up as the winner with Peabody (14-3) earning the 100th win of head coach Michelle Roach’s tenure. Alyse Mutti earned her seventh shutout of the year in net with some outstanding defense from senior Penny Spack as well as stouts play by fellow seniors Jenna DiNapoli, Avery Bird, Ella Chase, Hannah Gromko and Chloe Considine on their Senior Night.
Beverly 3, Masconomet 2: Eighth grader Clara Cary scored with only 2.2 seconds remaining to officially lift Beverly (10-5-1) into the state playoffs. Freshman Meredith Johnston earned the win in net in her first career start while Emily Mahoney netted her first of the year and Morgan Linskey also scored. Shea Nemeskal had a pair of assists with Halle Greenleaf and Ashley Freitas getting one each.
Captain Bitsy King had two first period goals to give the Chieftains (4-12) a 2-0 lead. Maddie Dupuis made 30 saves and Kailyn Willa and Charlotte Leiss assisted King’s goals.
Bishop Fenwick 2, Stoneham 1: Sophomores Penny Levine Stein and Ali Sprissler both had a goal and an assist to power the Crusaders (6-8-2) as they avenged a loss from earlier this season. Netminder Ella Tucker stopped 21 shots to secure the victory.
BOYS HOCKEY
Beverly 7, Peabody/Saugus 1: Defenseman Bobby Massa netted a pair of goals to spark the offense as the Panthers (2-15-1) won convincingly on Senior Night. Mikey O’Leary, Jonathan Mezza, Connor Wallace, Logan Bowen, and Coby Malionek also found the back of the cage for the Orange-and-Black, with defenseman Thomas Simeone and captain Gavin Lawrence each dishing out two assists. Solo helpers were credited to Nathan Wheeler, Brad McAlpine, and Ethan Haight. Goalies Dylan Hunter (20 saves) and Ryan Silva (4 saves) were both strong between the pipes.
Sophomore Tyson Higgins had the goal for the Tanners (3-13), his second of the season, with the assist going to Michael Ryan. Goalie Ashton Sousa finished with 28 saves.
Marblehead 6, Danvers 2: Chris Locke buried a pair of shorthanded goals and sophomore netminder Leo Burdge (25 saves) picked up his fifth win in seven decisions to push the Headers (10-4-3) to victory. Kyle Hart and defenseman Hogan Sedky both had a goal and an assist for the winners, with Drake Wyman and Carter Laramie also scoring. Solo assists were credited to James Caeran, Crew Monaco, Avin Rodovsky, and London McDonald.
Goaltender Braedyn Oteri finished with 19 saves for the Falcons (6-8-3).
Pingree 7, Vermont Academy 2: Captain Ryan Kavanagh netted a pair of goals and one assist while junior Quinn Moses scored once and dished out helpers on two others as the Highlanders (11-10-4) returned from the Green Mountain State victorious. Max Trudel also scored; Trey Hanson and Max Guerin each finished with two assists and Joe Gaffney one; and Mikey Covelluzzi (11 shots on goal, 13 hits) was named his team’s Player of the Game. Nick Hubbard (30 saves) was stellar in net as Pingree won its third straight contest.
Amesbury 8, Hamilton-Wenham 1: Beset by injuries, the Generals fell to 5-10-1 despite getting a goal from junior defenseman Evan Haughey, with Charlie Collins assisting. Cooper Miller stopped 14 shots before eighth grader goaltender Sam Tolson (10 saves on 13 shots) came in to make his varsity debut to begin the third period.
Somerville 4, Swampscott 0: A shorthanded Swampscott (10-6) squad dropped its second straight contest, with goaltender Jason Bouffard turning aside 22 shots.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Phillips Andover 60, Pingree 57: The Highlanders (14-5) came up short in a competitive, back and forth contest despite 20 points from Bella Vaz and 12 from Emily Norton.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Fenwick eighth at sectionals: The Crusaders took eighth place overall out of 26 teams at Saturday’s North sectionals. Freshman Caroline Blatchford was sixth in the 200 IM (2:18.88) and sixth in the 100 free (56.28); senior captain Audrey Waldinger was fifth in the 100 butterfly (1:02.39); sophomore Hannah Ryan was 10th in the 100 free (56.40); and the 200 freestyle relay team of Ryan, Waldinger, Blatchford and Hannah English claimed seventh (1:45.82) to lead the way.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 3, Suffolk 1: Teaghan Hall and Samantha Fantasia set the tone with first period goals and the Gulls (14-7-2) drew closer in the CCC standings with an upset win. Jess Michaels added a goal and an assist and Michaela O’Brien was sterling in net with 30 saves.
Salem State 2, Southern Maine 1 (OT): Peabody product Jess Robert scored at 4:32 of overtime with an assist from Middleton’s Kendra Currier to send the Vikings (6-15-2) home happy with a come-from-behind win. Abby Stafford tied it up in the third and goalie Hannah Aveni made 25 stops.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Endicott 68, Curry 67: Emily St. Thomas (14 points) made a pair of three throws with 21 seconds left to put the Gulls (11-12) ahead for good at home. Tara Laugeni led Endicott with 16 points, nine rebounds and five steals and Sarah Dempsey chipped in with 11 points.
Salem State 60, MLCA 50: Kylie Gates had an incredible 10 steals with 13 points and nine rebounds to help Salem State (11-13) inch closer to .500. Abuk Teng also had 13 points in a balanced effort for the Vikings.
Gordon 58, Suffolk 55: Madison Wynbeek continued to play well in the paint with 24 points and 16 rebounds and the Scots (13-10) held on for a road CCC triumph. Ami Rivera added ten points for the winners.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Endicott 90, Curry 58: Ty Vitko continued his amazing return with 19 points, four steals and three assists and the Gulls (14-9) rolled on Senior Night. Stephen Fama added 14 points and 11 rebounds, Mark Barrett scored 10 and Jeff Hill added 13. For Curry, Fenwick grad Jason Romans had four points with four boards.
Salem State 75, MCLA 64: Chris MacDonald buried seven 3’s and racked up 25 points to pace the Vikings (7-17). Jaden Castillo added a dozen points in the win and Jarret Byrne had 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Suffolk 75, Gordon 60: Despite 17 points from Garrett Sattazahn, Gordon fell to 9-14.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 9, Suffolk 1: Five first period goals kept the No. 4 ranked Gulls (19-1-2) unbeaten in league play. Noah Strawn and Jackson Sterrett had two goals and an assist each to pace the onslaught with Primo Self and Cass Bowes both getting a goal and two helpers. Ryan Willett had three assists and 13 skaters notched at least one point.
Salem State 3, UMass Dartmouth 2: Erik Larsson’s power play goal in the third was his second of the night and broke a 2-2 tie to give the Vikings (7-16) their third straight win. Zach Dill added a goal plus an assist, Salem took advantage on the power play twice and got a healthy 31 saves from Aaron Mercer.