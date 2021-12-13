WRESTLING
St. John’s Prep sweeps opener: The defending state champion Eagles breezed to victories over Londonderry, N.H. (76-3), Haverhill (62-12), Westford Academy (68-12) and Weymouth (77-6) on Saturday to begin their season.
Alex Schaeublin (113 pounds), Elias Jajali (120), Tyler Knox (126), Adam Schaeublin (132), Rawson Iwanicki (152), Ethan Barnes-Felix (160), Matt Mitchell (170), Zach Richardson (182), Jack Blizard (220) and Charlie Smith (285) each won all four of their matches for St. John’s Prep. Andrew Phaneuf added a pair of wins at 145 lbs. in his only two matches.
Marblehead/Swampscott drops three: In a quad-meet at Milford High, the Black & Blue suffered season opening setbacks against Wayland (48-34), Tewksbury (54-30) and a strong host squad (69-12). Anthony Nichols, Connor O’Brien and Ned Fitzgerald each won two of three matches for Marblehead/Swampscott.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Masconomet 3, Marblehead 1: Senior captain Alex Medeiros scored two goals and the Chieftains (1-1) netted three unanswered to earn their first win of 2021-22. Freshman Maddie Kenney also scored with sophomore Bella Flinn and freshman Eliza Shannon assisting and freshman Allie LaCava handing out two helpers. Eighth grader Madie Dupuis made 17 saves to earn her first career win as well. Marblehead (1-1) had the early 1-0 lead courtesy Hannah Tsouvalas’ second goal in as many games, assisted by Hadley Wales and Elsa Wood.
Bishop Fenwick 7, Wilmington-Stoneham 1: Junior center Abbey Millman had a hat trick, including a shorthanded goal, as the Crusaders (1-0) got off on the right skate Saturday night. The all senior top line of Emma Perry (goal), Grace Morey (two goal) and Lauren Dirarian (two assists) was very strong, Catherine Salvo led the defense with two helpers, freshman Jenna Oliver had her first career goal and freshman goalie Ella Tucker earned her first career victory.
BOYS HOCKEY
Pomfret 5, Pingree 2: Goals from senior captain Michael Lynch and freshman Nick Moulison weren’t enough for the Highlanders, who fell to 1-4. Sophomores Quinn Moses and Ryan Kavanaugh, as well as junior Ryan Clark and Lynch, all had assists for Pingree, with senior Matt Cusolito stopping 26 of 30 shots.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Endicott 77, Salem State 61: Trailing by four at the break, the Gulls (now 4-4) outscored their North Shore foes by 20 points to pull away for the victory. Tara Laugeni and Emily St. Thomas both dropped in 18 points for the winners, who also got a terrific game from Sarah Dempsey (16 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, four blocked shots, three steals). Olivia Duncan contributed a game-high 10 assists for Endicott as well.
Gabby Torres led all scored with 19 points for Salem State (2-9), while teammate Irianis Delgado came off the bench to score 15 points and pull down nine rebounds.
Trinity 87, Gordon 59: Ami Rivera had a big game with 26 points, shooting 10-for-19 from the field (including a trio of 3-pointers), but the Scots were outscored by 23 points in the second half to fall to 4-5. Madison Wynbeek contributed nine points and five assists to the offense.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Worcester State 71, Gordon 60: Garrett Sattazahn led all scorers with 21 points as the visiting Scots took a three-point lead into halftime, but weren’t able to hang with the Lancers over the final 20 minutes of play. Parker Omslaer finished with 13 points and eight rebounds for Gordon (now 3-3), while teammate Bryce Smith added a dozen points.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 1, Nichols 1 (OT): Jacy Kuhlman’s goal late in the second period gave the nation’s seventh ranked Division 3 team a 1-0 team that lasted into the final stages of Saturday’s contest. But Nichols captain Kara Santoro scored with just 30 seconds left in regulation, as the two teams settled for a stalemate. Michaela O’Brien stopped 27 of 28 shots for Endicott (now 6-1-1), while Jenna Seibold and Meaghan Francis earned assists on Kuhlman’s tally.