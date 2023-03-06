WRESTLING
Prep’s Iwanicki repeats at NE champion: Senior superstar Rawson Iwanicki concluded his career in grand style in Providence over the weekend, repeating as New England champion at 160 pounds by taking a 7-3 decision over Haverhill’s Brent Nicolosi in the championship bout. Iwanicki finished his four-year reign for St. John’s with a combined record of 190-5, having not lost a single one of his 136 matches over the last three seasons.
The Eagles finished second as a team at New Englands with 84 points, trailing only Ponaganset HS of North Scituate, R.I. Alex Schaeublin (58-1 on the season) placed second at 113 pounds while teammate Jayden D’Ambrosio finished third at 138.
Darling finishes fourth: Miles Darling of the Essex Tech/Masconomet co-op team placed fourth at 120 pounds at New Englands. He developed a hip pointer in a 15-0 Round of 16 win over the Vermont state champion, but continued on and fell in the semifinals to the eventual champion, Payton Ellis of Coventry (R.I.). On one leg, he battled on to prevail, 3-1, in the consolation semifinals before choosing not to wrestle his final match.
Connolly wins three: Bishop Fenwick’s Luke Connolly captured three of his five matches at New Englands in the 145-pound class for the Northeast Regional/Fenwick co-op team. Two of his three victories came by fall.
TRACK
Peabody’s Vargas, Callahan All-New England: At the New England Interscholastic Championship at Reggie Lewis Center, Peabody senior Savanna Vargas broke the school record in the 55 meter dash with a time of 7.17 seconds to finish in fourth place and earn All-New England honors (and a spot in the championship stage at Nationals). Fellow senior Aaliyah Callahan placed sixth in the shot put (37 feet-3 1/2 inches) to also earn All-New England and Brianna Ewanisha was seventh in the high jump, clearing 5-foot-3.
Marblehead’s girls had a pair of 10th place finishers: the 4x200 relay of Cate Trautman, Devin Whalen, Ava Machado, and Claire Davis (1:46.92) as well as high jumper Keira Sweetnam (5-foot-1).
For the Tanner boys, Alex Jackson placed 12th in the shot put with a toss of 50 feet 8 inches.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bourne 50, Hamilton-Wenham 42: The Generals made a couple of runs throughout the game to cut the lead to four, but each time the No. 11 seed extended the gap to pull away in Division 4 playoff action. Abby Simon had 12 points and nailed a three for the final shot of the season while Gaby Campbell scored a season-high 18 points and Annie Moynihan added eight. H-W, which returns four starters next year, finished the season at 8-13.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Suffolk 2, Endicott 1: Nicole Connor made it a one goal game with just under nine minutes to play but the Gulls (17-8-2) were denied in their bid to repeat as CCC champions by the top-seeded Rams. Michaela O’Brien made 23 saves and Endicott peppered the Suffolk net with 41 shots but could only muster the one goal while going 0-for-5 on the power play.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Springfield 3, Endicott 0: The No. 3 ranked team in the land made it a clean sweep over the Gulls (2-5). Spencer Capps led Endicott with six kills and Rafa Robert totaled five spikes in the 25-16, 25-18, 25-15 defeat.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Endicott 6, Colby-Sawyer 3: After taking two doubles points, singles wins by George Danes (7-6, 6-3), Antonio Marsallo (7-5, 4-6, 10-4), Conrad Kadel (6-2, 6-1) and Julian Richtarich (6-0, 6-0) were enough to seal the match for the Gulls.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Salem State 17, Mitchell 1: Luke Fleming had six goals with an assist and Danvers native Sean Roach notched four with a helper as the Vikings (1-1) earned their first win of the season in convincing fashion.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Scots take one of four: Mara Little scattered eight hits and a walk over seven innings with a pair of strikeouts while teammate Jayden Johnson’s RBI single drove in Ami Rivera for the game’s only run as Gordon nipped Wheaton (Ill.), 1-0, on Saturday. The Scots also dropped a 10-9 decision to Allegheny, 10-9, despite three hits, including a 3-run homer, and three runs scored from Isabella Rivera, and two hits and two runs batted in from Ami Rivera.
On Sunday, Gordon dropped two with a 4-15 decision against Simmons and a 0-8 setback to Otterbein. Rivera hit a 3-run homer in the loss to Simmons.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Gordon 16, Medaille 0: Andrew Marzetta allowed just two hits over six innings with four strikeouts as the Scots (1-2) earned their first win for new head coach Tad Skelley on Saturday. Dalton Cody led the offense with three hits, including a 2-run homer, three runs scored and four RBI. C.J. Demers added three hits, three runs scored and a pair of runs batted in, and Andrew Hartman had two hits, two runs scored, and two ribbies.