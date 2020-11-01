BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Marblehead’s Loeden Rodrigues won a Mass. State Track Coaches Invitational for the second time this fall, taking the Frank Mooney meet at Highland Park on Foxboro with a time of 15:55. The field of 185 boys runners had a superb North Shore showing at the top: Following Rodrigues’ win, St. John’s Prep sophomore Nathan Lopez was second in 16:03 and Masconomet senior Sebby Gilligan was third in 16:04.
The Prep had three runners in the overall top 10 with Lopez joined by George Nikolakopoulos (16:19) and Noah Mooney (16:21) with Charlie Tuttle 12th in 16:23. The defending Division 1 state champs placed an incredible nine in the top 50 with Paul Lovett (17:09), Felix Rogovin (17:15) and Graham MacDonald (17:15) and Marco Bussone (17:27) running strong.
Peabody’s Logan Traccia, a sophomore, ran 16:23 and won his wave (runners took off in spaced out groups of 14) while finishing 23rd overall. Junior Adam Abdulghani was 24th in 16:55. Marblehead’s Peter Clifford ran 16:50 for 21st overall while Danvers’ top runner was T.J. Glowik in 46th at 17:25.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
At the Frank Mooney Invitational in Foxboro, Hamilton-Wenham’s Abby Beville was the top area girls finisher with a time of 19:30 on the 5K course. She finished 10th in a field of 178 runners that took off in staggered groups of 14 or fewer. Peabody’s Sarah DiVasta ran a personal best 5K time of 20:23 to come in 37th while Danvers saw good times from Emma Eagan (22:12), Ava Navarro (22:21) and Olivia Viel (23:12). Masconomet’s Sarah McVey ran a 22:13 and Peabody’s Leah O’Neill clocked in at 22:24.
Caroline Johnson from Marblehead ran 22:21.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bishop Fenwick 8, Malden Catholic 0: The Crusaders (9-1-2) celebrated Senior Day by extending their winning streak to three and staying unbeaten in their last 11 in a row. Ally Mitchell potted a pair of goals while Bella DelVecchio had a goal with two assists. Molly Jekins added two scores with a helper, Mia Tsaparlis and Elani Gikas had a goal and an assist each and Lea Bettencourt also buried one. Veronica Tache and Amy Hatfield had solo helpers and Claudia Keith posted her sixth shutout.