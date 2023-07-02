DISTRICT 16 LITTLE LEAGUE
Salem 5, East Lynn 4: Sofia Ruggieri broke home Reggie Cahill in the fifth inning to snap a tie game and give the Salem Little League all-stars a win in their District 16 Williamsport opener. Ruggieri finished with two RBI on the day, including a sacrifice fly, and pitched four strong innings while striking out five.
Anthony Pasquarello, who replaced Ruggieri on the hill to start the fifth inning, also struck out five batters and wound up with the win. He also had one of his team’s three hits as Salem took advantage of a number of walks handed out by East Lynn pitching.
Graham Whitten contributed an RBI double and a bases loaded walk for the winners, with Tyler Dominquez also hitting safely. Alex Muzarol, who added a sacrifice fly, made the defensive play of the game going into the hole at shortstop and subsequently throwing out a runner at first. Center fielder Anthony Guzman also made a nice catch for Salem, which will face Peabody West this coming Saturday (6 p.m.) at O’Grady Field.
DISTRICT 15 LITTLE LEAGUE
Beverly 5, Danvers National 4: Clyde Henebury was the star for the Garden City all-stars, going 2-for-2 with a pair of RBI, including a game-tying solo home run. He also pitched three innings of relief without allowing a run to pick up the victory.
Ipswich 1, Gloucester 0: Scoreless in the bottom of the sixth and final inning, Ipswich won it when Anthony De Souza led off the frame with a single and scored the game’s only run on a close play at the plate after Barrett Lane drove him home with his second single of the contest.
Michael Beaudoin spun a complete game four-hitter with five strikeouts and got some excellent defense behind him to secure the win.
Manchester Essex 2, Hamilton-Wenham 1: Colin McCaughey had an excellent showing for Hamilton-Wenham in its setback, giving up just four hits and two runs over six innings while striking out two. Offensively, Ben Kirkman was 1-for-2 with a double.
LEGION BASEBALL
Beverly/Salem wins pair: It was a strong weekend for Post 331 as they hosted the Lowd/Ryan Invitational and topped Shrewsbury, 4-2, and St. Mary’s of Maryland, 10-8, while dropping an 8-6 slugfest against Leominster. Against Shrewsbury, Riley Fenerty spun six innings and Connor Francesconi threw the next 2 2/3 to earn the win with Beverly/Salem plating two in the top of the ninth to take the lead courtesy of a Logan Petrosino double and a Rocco Ryan sac fly.
The victory over Maryland was highlighted by a solid relief appearance from Jordan O’Malley with Petrosino knocking in two runs, Casey Bellew hitting a double and a triple and Gavin Gold getting two hits with two runs scored. In the loss, Sammy Armbruster blasted a 2-run homer and Noah Staffier alos collected two RBI.
NECBL
Navigators drops weekend series: The North Shore Navigators (9-14) fell to Martha’s Vineyard, 4-1, on Saturday, before losing to Newport on Sunday by the same score. Luca Tirgiani had two hits against Newport while Henry Kaczmar knocked in the lone run. Against Martha’s Vineyard both Kaczmar and Tanner Zellem had two hits, with Brendan Jones earning an RBI.