BASEBALL
Salem 4, Dracut 1: Rocco Ryan was in control all afternoon on the mound and added three hits at the dish to sent Salem (16-4) to the Haverhill Tournament title and its best regular season in 33 years. Riley Fenerty earned his first career save for the Witches and senior captain Jon Wasserman drove home two runs.
Andover 10, Danvers 0: The Warriors scored four late to pull away from Danvers (11-9) and win their first Geanoulis/Linehan title since 2019. The Falcons managed just two hits in the game with Tyler O'Neill getting a single and Aris Xerras hitting a double. Brendan Glowik conceded just two earned with four strikeouts in a three inning start.
Wakefield 12, Peabody 2: The Tanners (6-14) wrapped up the season with a loss in the consolation of the Geanoulis/Linehan tournament at home.
Danvers 7, Peabody 4: Evan Currie tossed a complete game with seven strikeouts on Saturday to put Danvers in the title game of the Gealoulis/Linehan tournament in Peabody. Jakob Hamel had two key doubles while Tyler O'Neill went 3-for-5 at the dish and Steve Reardon, Aris Xerras and Matt Callahan had two hits each for Danvers, which never trailed.
Mike Petro, Noah Crocker and Jariel Tolentino had two hits each for Peabody and Giovanni Guglielmo hit a double.
Marblehead 6, Haverhill 2: Senior captain Shane Keough hit his North Shore leading third homer of the season and totaled four RBI to help the Magicians finish the regular season at 12-8. Fellow senior Ian Maude fanned eight batters in six innings to pick up the win with Charlie Sachs contributing a pair of hits. Riley Schmitt scored three times and Bodie Bartram crossed home twice.
North Reading 9, Essex Tech 6: Shawn O'Keefe's first career homer in an Essex Tech uniform was a grand slam but the Hawks (10-10) couldn't come all the way back against the CAL Kinney co-champs. Chris Itz, Harry Lynch and Joe Bono all added two hits for the Hawks.
Ipswich 17, Manchester Essex 10: The Tigers outslugged the Hornets to finish the regular season at 6-12. With four wins in the last six games, Ipswich has probably done enough to remain in the top 32 of the Division 4 rankings to earn a playoff berth.
Lynn English 10, Swampscott 6: In the Doug Mullins tournament at Fraser Field, the Big Blue (4-16) had a nice day with the bats but couldn't slow down the Bulldogs.
Central Catholic 5, St. John's Prep 4: The Eagles (10-8) were unable to hold a 4-0 lead in the last two innings with Central scoring two in the sixth and three in the seventh to win it. Cam LaGrassa had a three hit afternoon for St. John's and Jack DiFilippo contributed two RBI.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Essex Tech 17, Triton 7: Junior goalie Kemberley Jean-Louis had an outstanding game, making 14 saves to help the Hawks (16-2) prevail. Maddie McDonald was a force offensively, scoring nine goals to reach 100 for the season. The Hawks wrapped up the CAC championship for the third straight year, going unbeaten in league play all three times.