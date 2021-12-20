BOYS BASKETBALL
Salem 55, St. Augustine (TX) 50: The Witches won their third straight game at the KSA Events Basketball Classic down in Florida to finish unbeaten and take home the Gray Bracket championship. Darlin Santiago scored 15 points and dished out six assists in the clincher to earn MVP honors. He had previously scored 22 points and 17 points in the other two games en route to the honor. Angel Tejada added 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals, while Treston Abreu had 12 points, six rebounds and two assists.
Pingree takes two of three: The Highlanders (now 3-3) dropped a close 59-52 decision to Hyde School on Friday before beating Greens Farm (69-56) and Hopkins School of New Haven (59-36) at the 59th Frosty Francis Holiday Festival at Kingswood Oxford in Connecticut. Against Hyde, Elijah Roberts had 14 points and Jayden DelTorchio had 12. In the win over Greens Farm, DelTorchio had 24 points and 12 boards, and in the final victory Pingree was led by a balanced attack (Rogan Cardinal had eight points, Charlie Lynch had eight points and Matt Theriault had six points, five steals and four assists).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Thayer 48, Pingree 16: A shorthanded Highlanders team ran out of gas after three games in 24 hours at the Pingree Holiday Tournament.
Pingree 45, Holy Child (NY) 20: The Highlanders played terrific defense, only surrendering two field goals in the first half en route to an impressive win in the Pingree Holiday Tournament. Senior Lexi Garcia had 15 points while junior Maddie Landers had eight.
BOYS HOCKEY
Danvers 4, Winthrop 3 (OT): Junior defenseman Bobby Joyce’s power play goal with 1:32 to go in the extra session gave the Falcons (3-1) a big road win. Captain Aidan Lanphere’s score with 3:11 left in regulation tied the game, sending it to overtime.
Defenseman Brady Plaza and forward Mike DeLisio also scored for Danvers, with freshman goaltender Brayden Holt stopping 22 shots. Assists went to Jack Flynn, Caleb White, Josh Henry, Plaza and DeLisio. Sophomore defender Ty Langlais also had a strong game for Danvers.
Essex Tech 0, Latin Academy 0: Junior netminder Kyle Mahan turned in his second shutout in as many games to begin the season, denying the visitors in each of their 24 shots on net in a rare scoreless stalemate. Essex Tech (1-0-1) got solid play from Jonathan Daley, Armani Booth, Brady Leonard, Chris Maher and Riley Sobezenski.
Arlington Catholic 2, Bishop Fenwick 1: Manny Alvarez Segee’s first period goal, assisted by Mark Wilson, sent the Crusaders to the locker room tied with their Catholic Central League rivals. But the Cougars scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period to spoil Fenwick’s season debut. Josh Millman stopped 17 shots in net for the hosts.
Rockport 4, Swampscott 1: Freshman goalie Jason Bouffard stopped 21 shots for the Big Blue (now 0-2), with Zack Pierce getting the goal in the second period and Aidan Sprague earning the assist.
North Reading 6, Hamilton-Wenham 2: The Generals (now 1-1) surrendered three goals in the middle frame to fall behind by three and couldn’t fight their way back. The line of Charlie Collins, Will Stidsen and Lucas Hunt combined for both goals and four assists, with Hunt and Stidsen both lighting the lamp. Their first goal in particular was a pretty one, with Hunt forechecking and getting the puck to Collins, who fed Stidsen for the tic-tac-toe tally. Cooper Miller finished with 27 goals for H-W, which got inspired play from its fourth line of Jackson Courtney, Drew Dolan and Luke Twomey.
Pingree gets Saturday split: At the Brooks/Pingree tournament, the Highlanders beat Millbrook, 4-1, early Saturday morning but where blanked by Tilton, 6-0, in the evening. In the victory, Luke Marinelli was immense in stopping 42 shots. Ryan Kavanaugh had a pair of goals and Michael Lynch added a goal and two assists, with Trey Hanson also scoring. Quinn Moses added two helpers for Pingree.
Hebron 5, Pingree 1: To wrap up the tournament on Sunday, the Highlanders (now 3-7) saw captain Michael Lynch score, with Cody Plaza and Ryan Kavanaugh earning the apples. Luke Marinelli finished with 16 saves.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Pingree drops two: The Highlanders dropped two contests at the Portsmouth Abbey Tournament in Rhode Island this past weekend, losing to Groton (6-1) and Millbrook (3-2 in OT). Against Groton, Isabel Smail had the lone goal on an assist from Ashley Smail. Phoebe Thorne made 32 saves in net in the loss while Gaby Nagahama, Juliana Giordano and Avery Fredo also played well. In the tight setback to Millbrook, Elena McCloskey and Cedi Herroman had the goals on assists from Zarenna Sawyer, Ashley Smail and Aby Amigo. Maddie Santosousso made 31 saves in the loss.
Peabody 7, Shawsheen 2: Hannah Gromko scored twice with an assist and Chloe Considine scored her first two goals of the year as the Tanners (3-1) saw ten skaters hit the scoresheet Saturday morning. Freshman Sarah Powers had three assists, Avery Bird had two and Lily Piscatelli, Jenna DiNapoli and Mia Lava all scored. Freshman Alyse Mutti picked up the win in net.
Archbishop Williams 4, Bishop Fenwick 1: Lauren Dirarian had the lone goal for the Crusaders (1-1-1) with an assist from Lily Pregent. Senior goalie Sedona Lawson made 21 saves but the Archies cashed in on a few power play chances to pull ahead.
Marblehead 4, Beverly 3 (OT): Defenseman Hannah Tsouvalas broke in off Elle Seller’s pass and scored her second goal of the game in overtime to lift the Lady Headers Saturday on the road. Elsa Wood had two unassisted goals, the second of which was shorthanded, to bring Marblehead back and Lily Francoeur played well in net. For Beverly (1-2-1), captain Jamie Dupont had a goal and an assist while fellow captains Kayleigh Crowell and Shea Nemeskal also scored.
Marblehead 3, Pope Francis 2: Freshman Elsa Wood’s hat trick lifted Marblehead (3-2) to its second win in as many days weekend as she scored twice in the third period to bring her team back from a 2-1 deficit. Goalie Lily Francoeur stood on her head at times to hold off Pope Francis and assists on Wood’s tallies went to eighth grader Ashley Piersol (2), senior Jane Whitten, Maddie Graber and junior Hannah Tsouvalas.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bishop Fenwick 58, Nauset 29: The Crusaders moved to 2-1 on the season thanks to 15 points and 11 points from sophomore Cecilia Kay. Senior captain Nasha Arnold also played well, finishing with 11 points and 12 rebounds in the win.
WRESTLING
St. John’s Prep sweeps: The Eagles beat Salem (NH), 44-34, and Lawrence, 71-12, over the weekend to move to 7-0 on the season. Winners included Alex Schaeublin at 113 lbs., Tyler Knox at 132, Adam Schaeublin at 138, Rawson Iwanicki at 152, Matt Mitchell at 170 and Jack Blizard at 220.
Marblehead/Swampscott performs well: The Marblehead/Swampscott co-op squad took fourth place out of 15 teams at the Wakefield Tournament, with seven of their 12 wrestlers placing top 5 or better. Senior captain Ned Fitzgerald led the way with a victory at 220 pounds while eighth grader Liam O’Brien and seventh grader Luke Michigan each took fourth place at 106 and 113, respectively. Senior Noah Faverman grabbed third place at 138, senior captain Jack Henry Landry was fourth at 182, senior Diego Knight was fifth at 170, and junior Nicolai Tarason was second in a tough bracket at 160, falling 12-2 in the finals.
Fenwick finishes seventh: Bishop Fenwick took seventh place as a team at the Tygnsboro Big Red Tournament on Saturday behind a first place finish from Luke Connolly at 120 pounds. In addition, Jacob Vargus was second overall at 152.