MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Salem State 14, Regis 7: Marbleheader Sam Cioffi had six goals and Gloucester’s Pat Guinee pumped in four as Salem State netted the first eight goals of Saturday’s game to improve to 3-1. Drew Worthley added two goals and two assists and goalie Zach Royal made 13 saves.
Babson 10, Endicott 9 (OT): The tough luck continued for the Gulls (0-4), who dropped their second straight OT contest. Max Kesiecki’s man-up goal with 2:44 left tied it up but the Gulls couldn’t score again. Dom Russo led Endicott with four goals, Beverly’s Sam Abate had a goal and an assist and Nick Pagliuso scored with three helpers.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Endicott splits: In their first action of 2022 in Florida, Endicott (1-1) beating Plattsburgh, 6-0, and falling to Wisconsin La Crosse 8-0. Keelin Spencer homered in her first college at-bat to spark Endicott in their win while junior Maria Hanchuk struck out ten in a complete game shutout while carrying a no-hitter into the sixth.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 20, Springfield 7: Alex Palmero had a team-high four goals and Endicott (3-0) used an 8-0 third quarter blitz to remain unbeaten. Katy Garvin was the chief distributor with a goal and five assists, Carly Pierce had a hat trick and Morgan Pike and Kiara Napolitano also had three goals each.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, NVU-Johnson 0: The balanced Gulls (10-4) swept 25-10, 26-24, 25-18 led by Mason Mallory’s six kills and five digs. Vance Mallory totaled eight digs, Will Perry had four kills and Justin McCartney handed out 25 assists.
Endicott 3, Sage 0: On Sunday, the Gulls secured another sweep with a dominant 25-9, 25-15, 25-13 decision. Spencer Capps had six kills and four digs while Gavin Emenaker dished out 25 assists and had eight digs.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Endicott splits: The Gulls (4-1) fell to Vassar, 7-6, before taking the latter half of a doubleheader, 3-2.