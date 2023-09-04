WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Salem State sweeps: The Vikings opened their season with a pair of wins in Connecticut, taking defeating both Old Westbury (16-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20) and host Albertus Magnus (25-15, 21-25, 25-20, 25-16)) by 3-1 finals. Abigail O’Connor excelled with 15 kills in both matches for the Vikings, which also got 42 assists and 23 assists from Eva Haralabatos in the sweep.

Gordon splits: On Day 2 of the Gordon Invitational, the hosts won a classic five-set battle with Vassar (25-13, 25-23, 23-25, 23-25, 15-12) before succumbing in the nightcap to MIT in three sets. Joey Keltner (18 kills, 2 aces, 3 blocks), Annie Murphy (14 kills, 3 blocks), and Annie Zimmerman (12 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks) were all standouts in the opening match victory for the Scots.

WOMEN’S SOCCERGordon 2, Westfield State 0: Eowyn Lapp scored 15 minutes in and assisted on teammate Nina Ruiz’s insurance tally at the 83-minute mark as the Scots improved to 2-0 on the young season. Kristi DiRicio assisted on Lapp’s goal, with goalkeeper Emily Bengston stopping six shots for the shutout.

Endicott 5, Carthage 0: Samantha Kilmas nabbed her first two collegiate goals three-and-a-half minutes apart for the Gulls, who opened the season at 2-0. Elizabeth Healy and Hannah Lord also had their first career markers for the Blue-and-Green, with Morgan Hubert also notching a tally of her own.

UMass Dartmouth 3, Salem State 0: Despite 11 saves in one half of action from Lily Pfefferle, the Vikings (now 0-2) dropped their second straight. Freshman Ava Guyer came in for the second half and stopped three of four shots.

MEN’S SOCCEREndicott 3, Ramapo 0: Max Karkos’ goal just two minutes in gave the Gulls (2-0) a lead they’d never relinquish in a Sunday afternoon shutout. Joe Mepham and Tiago Frazao also sizzled the twine with goals, while Kevin Pelletier didn’t have to make a single save in net for Endicott.

Suffolk 1, Salem State 0: A header by the hosts 20 minutes in was all the scoring as Salem State fell in East Boston. Jonathan Chasse made seven saves for the Vikings (1-1), who put all five of their shots on net in the second half of play.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Endicott 9, Colby-Sawyer 0: A decisive season opening win was the order of the day for Endicott as Katilin Fitzgibbons and Shelby Henry earned an 8-4 win at second doubles while also winning their individual matches (Henry 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3, Fitzgibbons 6-1, 6-3 at No. 4). Ashley Keaveney and Olivia Martinelli won at first doubles (8-6), as did Ana Mar Molina and Amber Woods (8-1) at third doubles. Singles victories came off the strings of Lejla Guster at No. 1 (6-3, 6-1), Ripley Uyeda at No. 2 (6-2, 6-3), Samantha Hartmann at No. 5 (6-0, 6-0), and Abbey Fleming at No. 6 (6-2,7-5).

Eastern Nazarene 7, Salem State 2: Dropping their season opener at home, the Vikings got a win at No. 6 singles from Erin Curristin (6-2, 6-4), as well as the third doubles team of Abbie Laliberte and Ryann Tripp (8-5).

FIELD HOCKEY

MIT 11, Gordon 0: The Scots suffered a difficult season opening loss to the No. 12 team in the country. Sophea Zaskoda had 14 of her team’s 21 total saves in the first half.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you