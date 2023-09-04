WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Salem State sweeps: The Vikings opened their season with a pair of wins in Connecticut, taking defeating both Old Westbury (16-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20) and host Albertus Magnus (25-15, 21-25, 25-20, 25-16)) by 3-1 finals. Abigail O’Connor excelled with 15 kills in both matches for the Vikings, which also got 42 assists and 23 assists from Eva Haralabatos in the sweep.
Gordon splits: On Day 2 of the Gordon Invitational, the hosts won a classic five-set battle with Vassar (25-13, 25-23, 23-25, 23-25, 15-12) before succumbing in the nightcap to MIT in three sets. Joey Keltner (18 kills, 2 aces, 3 blocks), Annie Murphy (14 kills, 3 blocks), and Annie Zimmerman (12 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks) were all standouts in the opening match victory for the Scots.
WOMEN’S SOCCERGordon 2, Westfield State 0: Eowyn Lapp scored 15 minutes in and assisted on teammate Nina Ruiz’s insurance tally at the 83-minute mark as the Scots improved to 2-0 on the young season. Kristi DiRicio assisted on Lapp’s goal, with goalkeeper Emily Bengston stopping six shots for the shutout.
Endicott 5, Carthage 0: Samantha Kilmas nabbed her first two collegiate goals three-and-a-half minutes apart for the Gulls, who opened the season at 2-0. Elizabeth Healy and Hannah Lord also had their first career markers for the Blue-and-Green, with Morgan Hubert also notching a tally of her own.
UMass Dartmouth 3, Salem State 0: Despite 11 saves in one half of action from Lily Pfefferle, the Vikings (now 0-2) dropped their second straight. Freshman Ava Guyer came in for the second half and stopped three of four shots.
MEN’S SOCCEREndicott 3, Ramapo 0: Max Karkos’ goal just two minutes in gave the Gulls (2-0) a lead they’d never relinquish in a Sunday afternoon shutout. Joe Mepham and Tiago Frazao also sizzled the twine with goals, while Kevin Pelletier didn’t have to make a single save in net for Endicott.
Suffolk 1, Salem State 0: A header by the hosts 20 minutes in was all the scoring as Salem State fell in East Boston. Jonathan Chasse made seven saves for the Vikings (1-1), who put all five of their shots on net in the second half of play.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Endicott 9, Colby-Sawyer 0: A decisive season opening win was the order of the day for Endicott as Katilin Fitzgibbons and Shelby Henry earned an 8-4 win at second doubles while also winning their individual matches (Henry 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3, Fitzgibbons 6-1, 6-3 at No. 4). Ashley Keaveney and Olivia Martinelli won at first doubles (8-6), as did Ana Mar Molina and Amber Woods (8-1) at third doubles. Singles victories came off the strings of Lejla Guster at No. 1 (6-3, 6-1), Ripley Uyeda at No. 2 (6-2, 6-3), Samantha Hartmann at No. 5 (6-0, 6-0), and Abbey Fleming at No. 6 (6-2,7-5).
Eastern Nazarene 7, Salem State 2: Dropping their season opener at home, the Vikings got a win at No. 6 singles from Erin Curristin (6-2, 6-4), as well as the third doubles team of Abbie Laliberte and Ryann Tripp (8-5).
FIELD HOCKEY
MIT 11, Gordon 0: The Scots suffered a difficult season opening loss to the No. 12 team in the country. Sophea Zaskoda had 14 of her team’s 21 total saves in the first half.