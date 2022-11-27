WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Trinity 7, Salem State 0: The Vikings (2-5-1) couldn't muster up any offense in Sunday's setback. Dana Smullen stopped 40 of the 47 shots she faced in net.
Updated: November 27, 2022 @ 9:10 pm
