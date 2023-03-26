COLLEGE BASEBALL
Gordon splits: Andrew Marzetta threw a complete game with 11 strikeouts and was staked to an early six-run lead as Gordon blasted Curry, 11-1, in Game 1 of a doubleheader. Dalton Cody (3-run blast) and Bishop Fenwick grad Gianni Mercurio (2-run shot) both had homers to power the offense. Host Curry captured the nightcap, 9-5, despite a 2-run dinger from Andrew Hartman and a 4-for-4 showing from C.J. Demers.
Endicott splits: The No. 8 ranked Gulls (10-3) rallied to split a doubleheader at Trinity. In Game 2, Endicott batted around and scored nine time in the top of the 13th inning to win, 14-5. The Gulls trailed by one in the top of the ninth and drew even on Robbie Wladkowski’s RBI single and sac fly to lead, 5-4, in the 12th before Trinity tied it up. A bases loaded hit batsmen played the go-ahead run in the 13th and then the floodgates opened; for the game, Caleb Shpur led Endicott with five hits and two RBI. In Game 1, Nick Notarangelo’s RBI single in the ninth made it 4-4 but Trinity scored in the bottom half to walk off victorious.
Salem State drops a pair: The Vikings fell to 2-10 on the season after 7-2 and 10-2 losses at Babson Sunday. Conor Dolan doubled, scored once, drove home a run and stole a base for SSU in the opener, while Jake Boucher and Brahiam Ortega both went yard in Game 2.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Salem State 18, UMaine Farmington 5: The Vikings (1-5) picked up their first win in dominant fashion thanks to a hat trick and three assists from Madison White. Taylor Sujko added five goals and an assist while Mackenzie Schmink had four tallies and one helper. Aislinn Bennett and Jenna Wells added two goals apiece in the big victory.
Gordon 18, Curry 10: The Scots improved to 6-2 behind six goals from Kaitlyn Mini and three apiece from Mikayla Lecci and Hailey Beling. Abbie Zorrilla and Caroline Piorkowski each added two goals in the win.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Eastern Connecticut State 18, Salem State 1: Lake Fleming scored the Vikings (1-6) lone goal in Saturday’s setback.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Endicott 8, Wentworth 1: The Gulls began Commonwealth Coast Conference play in style with a convincing road victory. Brennan Nick/Antonio Marsallo (8-4), Conrad Kadel/Julian Richtarich (8-3), and Hudson De Risi/Aaron Terpko (8-1) all teamed up for doubles wins. Endicott (now 2-6 overall) also got singles wins from Oliver Pope (6-4, 6-2), De Risi (1-6, 6-2, 10-7), Richtarich (6-1, 6-4), Terpko (6-0, 6-1), and Brayden Allen (6-2, 6-0) in spots 2-through-6, respectively.
Colby-Sawyer 7, Salem State 2: Procuring victories for the Vikings were first singles player Andrew Muttiah (7-5, 6-0) and the second doubles team of Roni Bazile and Cory Cherico (8-6).