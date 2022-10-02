GOLF
Eagles third at CC Championship: St. John’s Prep snared third place at the Catholic Conference Championship at Wachusett Country Club, finishing 28 strokes over par as a team to fall just short of second place BC High (27 over) and champion St. John’s Shrewsbury (20 over). Terry Manning and Tripp Hollister each shot 76 to finish in a tie for second individually, while Jack Moriarty carded an 80.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bishop Fenwick 1, Central Catholic 1: Freshman Cecelia Neilson scored her first career goal assisted by Keira Morgan to help the Crusaders draw a strong MVC foe. McKenna Leaman had a great game in net for Fenwick while Ava Bellachini, Taylor Carafa and Joni Caron had strong all-around games.
Salem Academy 3, Prospect Hill 2: Trailing 2-0 at halftime, the Navs (4-5) got consecutive goals by Rebecca Ulcena, Kylie Lundin and Evie Bennett to earn a nice win.
BOYS SOCCER
Essex Tech 3, Manchester Essex 0: The Hawks snared a convincing out of conference win thanks to a goal and an assist from Ryan Lovasco. PJ Tsoutsouras and Pat Todisco had the other goals while keeper Guido Iannalfo made six saves for the shutout.
Prospect Hill 3, Salem Academy 2: The Navigators got off to a 2-1 start but were unable to hang on as Prospect Hill scored twice in the final 10 minutes. Ryan Brown and Allen Nyochembeng had the goals in the setback.
Billerica 2, Peabody 0: The Tanners fell to 6-2-2 on the season with Saturday’s setback.
FIELD HOCKEY
Bishop Fenwick 2, Bishop Stang 0: Rayne Millett (her 10th) and Kaleigh Cooke (her 2nd) had the goals while assists came from Maddie Faragi and Zoe Elwell as the Crusaders (6-1-1) continued to play well. Meg Donnelly (4 saves) notched her fifth shutout, with strong play in front of her from Kate McPhail and Holly Delaney on defense, as well as Elwell and Tess Keenan at midfield.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Eagles strong at MSTCA Challenge: St. John’s Prep competed in the MSTCA cross country challenge on Saturday, which calls for seven person teams with two athletes running a 2K distance, two others running 3K and three runners doing a 5K. The Eagles team of Connor Burke and Nick Grffin (2K), Tyler Burke and Joey Scherkenbach (3K) and James Trigilio, Paul Lovett and Nathan Lopez (5K) came out on top with a total time of 81:54. Lopez and Lovett finished 11-2 in the 5K to cement the victory.
Generals hold their own: Hamilton-Wenham competed at the MSTCA challenge, getting a 21st place finish from Clark Glidden to lead the way for a seventh place team finish in the 5K. Ben Rich was 25th and James Regan 27th. In the 3K race, Jack Creilsen finished fifth and Isaac Jones was 13th to help the Generals finish sixth out of 14 teams. Finally, in the 2K race, Robert Braum was 21st to lead H-W while Nathaniel Breed finished 40th.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Endicott 20, Husson 0: The Gulls improved to 5-0 with a shutout, Homecoming win. Tyler Bridge scored two touchdowns on runs of 33 and 14 yards, respectively, finishing with 104 yards on the ground. Yavier Cosme-Diaz also went over the century mark in rushing, finishing with 118 yards on 16 carries. Quarterback Clayton Marengi (13-19, 92 yards) had the other Endicott score on a 3-yard plunge. Tyler Davis and Alfino Davis each had interceptions defensively, with the latter leading the team with seven total tackles.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Framingham State 1, Salem State 0: The Vikings fell to 5-4-1 with Saturday’s setback.
Gordon 2, Salve Regina 1: Gordon scored twice in a seven minute span late in action to improve to 2-6-2 on the season. George Coogan IV and Benji Wright had the goals with Coogan adding an assist as well. Keeper Gunnar Lucuk made five saves for the win in net.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Framingham State 3, Salem State 2: The Vikings dipped to 2-7 on the season despite Brenna Paquette and Kaley Moran.
Gordon 3, Salve Regina 0: The Scots (5-2-2) got two first half goals from Calla Ashley and a late strike by Sarah Sierzenga to seal the deal. Assists went to Sierzenga and Ava Forbes-Smith.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Endicott 10, Salve Regina 0: The Gulls (8-2) won their seventh straight, the last six of those coming via shutout. Meaghan Hogan had four goals to lead the way while both Maddy Dengler and Lily Farnham had two. Kathleen Reissfelder (2 assists) and Tori Swanson had the other goals. Brianna Anslow made three saves in net for the clean slate.
Salem State 2, UMass Dartmouth 1: The Vikings (2-5) picked up their second win of the season thanks to a goal and an assist from Mikayla Mason and another goal from Mackenzie Schmink.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Gordon splits: The Scots (7-9) dropped a 28-26, 25-18, 25-13 decision to Babson, getting eight kills and four blocks from Valerie Nilan in the setback. Kate Howe added 20 assists while Annie Murphy had six blocks and five kills and Nikki Batson had 12 digs. Earlier on Saturday, Gordon topped Clark, 3-1, with a 22-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21 decision. Murphy had 18 kills in that one while Kate Howe dished out 45 assists and Joey Keltner had 12 digs.
Endicott 3, Middlebury 0: The Gulls (9-3) picked up a 25-23, 25-18, 25-14 victory to move their win streak to four. Amanda Gilbert had 10 kills and 11 digs in the win while Kelsey Sanborn had 12 kills and Lauren McGrath had 22 assists.
Saint Joseph’s, Maine 3, Salem State 0: The Vikings (4-10) fell 25-11, 25-14, 25-13 despite five kills from Presley Shairs.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
UMass Boston 9, Salem State 0: The Vikings fell to 1-7 with the loss.