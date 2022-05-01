BOYS TRACK
Eagles repeat: With 69 points, St. John’s Prep edged Newton North’s 66 to win the D1 state relay for the second straight season. Winning event titles were the 4x1600 team of Paul Lovett, Nathan Lopez, Luc Santos and anchor man Charlie Tuttle, the shuttle hurdle team of Dylan Aliberti, Peter DePasquale, Tyler Hughes and Jason Bois, the long jump squad of Chris McDonough, Andrew Vigneaux and Stephon Patrick plus the high jump team of Drew McStay, Aithan Bezanson and Tireni Asengua.
The Prep’s 4x100 relay came in second with third place medals for the distance medley and 4x200 with Lopez, Bois, Tuttle, Patrick and Aliberti among those taking more multiple medals. The Eagles throwers were fourth in the discus and fifth in both javelin and shot put, the 4x800 came in sixth and the 4x400 was eighth with every point mattering in the narrow meet triumph.
Ipswich wins Division 4 relays: With four first place finishes, the Tigers won the Division 4 relays in Sandwich. James Robie, Keith Townsend, Thomas O’Connell and Elijay Bergner won the shuttle hurdle relay, while Townsend, Ethan Uzdarwin, Paul Wertz and Colin Hansen captured the 4x200 relay. Townsend, Wertz, Hansen and Tyler Rafferty finished first in the 4X400 relay, and Finn Russell, Toby Adams, Lucas Wilt and Elias Keach were champions of the distance relay.
Hamilton-Wenham finished fourth overall led by a first place finish from Jack Creilsen, James Regan, Isaac Jones and Ben Rich in the 4x1600 relay and another by Eli Labelle, Clark Glidden, Ryan Gillis and Cooper Blatz in the 4x800. The Generals long jump relay team of Peter Leger, McClaren Cook and Benjamin Mark was fourth; the 1600 sprint medley relay of Cook, Robert Baum, Luke McMahon and Creilsen was fifth; the distance medley relay team of Rich, Jones, Regan and Ryan Gillis was third; and the 4x400 team of Mark, Labelle, Clark Gifford and Cooper Blatz was second.
Peabody throwers go gold: The Tanners’ shot put team of Alex Jackson, Peter Gardikas and Dini Theodore won the D2 state relay title Saturday to help the squad finish fifth in the team standings. Jackson, Gardikas and Adam Farhat combined for second in the discus, Shea Lynch, Dom Scalense and Matt Richards were third in the javelin, the 4x200 of Eli Batista, Abou Kaba, Shaun Conrad and Marco DeSimone was fourth, the sprint medley was Batista, Colin Ridley, Conrad and Logan Tracia came in fifth, the hurdle relay of Patrick Senfuma, Scalese, Paul Adeguana and Ben McKiernan was fourth, the 4x100 of Kaba, Anthony Fiore, Gabe Delacruz and DeSimons was sixth and triple jumpers Ben McKiernan, Paul Drilon and Evan Bedard came in fifth.
Beverly smashes record: At the Division 2 state relays in North Andover, Beverly’s 4x1600 squad of Liam Ouellette, David DiPietro, Ryan Whiting and Misha Krygin beat the school record by 43 seconds and medaled with a third place time of 18:56.02. The Panthers’ 4x400 squad also placed, finishing 10th.
Masco grabs three runner-ups: The Chieftains’ 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams of Sasha Kessel, Nathan Molina, Liam Gillespie and Will Shannon both finished in second place at the Div. 3 state relays, while the 4x800 team of James Toleos, Tim McGinley, Noah Demers and Nate Collins were also second overall. Toleos, McGinley, Demers and Collins also grabbed a sixth place finish in the 4x400 relay.
Marblehead 10th: The Magicians finished 10th as a team at Div. 3 state relays behind strong performances from Marc Grazado, Errol Apostolopoulos, Alex Hersey and Max Beauchesne in the 4x110 hurdles (2nd place); Ryan Thompson, Harrison Kee, Peter Clifford and Ben Kahn in the 4x800 (3rd place); and Tyler Henlotter, Mike Gabaud, Sebby Pantzer and Harrison Curtis in the 4x200 (4th place).
GIRLS TRACK
Bishop Fenwick win discus relay: The Crusaders saw Julia Loescher (106 feet), McKenna Leaman (85 feet 3 inches) and Taylar Carafa 983 feet 8 inches) finish in first place in the Discus Relay championships, setting three new personal bests in the process. Their throws were a combined 83.80 meters, or 274 feet 10 inches.]ij
Ipswich takes fourth: The Tigers had a pair of first place finishes en route to placing fourth overall at the Division 4 relays. Colby Filosa, Olivia Novello, Chloe Pszenny and Amelia Mooradd won the 4x200 relay, as did Filosa, Pszenny, Mooradd and Lily Harper in the 4x400.
Tanners grab gold: In finishing eighth as a team at the D2 state relays, Peabody won the high jump title led by overall champion Lindsey Wilson and Brianna Ewansiha in fourth and Yosmery Batista. The shot putters were third overall led by Aaliyah Callahan in fourth individually plus Trinity Cabrera and Jess Richards. The sprint medley placed third (Savanna Vargas, Ava D’Ambrosio, Batista and Sarah Divasta, 4:23) and the 4x200 placed sixth (Vargas, Marissa Simmons, D’Ambrosio, DiVasta).
Panthers place: Beverly’s 4x100 relay came in eighth at the D2 state relays on Saturday. The Panthers’ distance medley also had a great showing of sixth place and the 4x1600 squad came in fifth overall.
Generals sixth: Hamilton-Wenham finished sixth as a team at the Division 4 state relays led by a victory in the sprint medley relay (Tessa Hunt, Giannia Randazzo, Skylar McNall and Ava Cote). The girls long jump relay team of Georgia Wilson, Hunt and Annie Moynihan was fourth; the 4x100 team of Moynihan, Caroline Monahan, Randazzo and Wilson was third; the 4x200 team of Moynihan, Monahan, Randazzo and Wilson was fourth; and the 4x200 relay B team of Hunt, Sofjia Ryan, McNall and Cote was sixth.
Masco performs well: Masconomet grabbed fourth place in three events at the Div. 3 state relays: the triple jump (Brooklyn Odoardi, Caroline Losee, Kenna Miyazaki), the 4x100 (Caroline Losee, Lauren Boughner, Brooke Applestein, Greta Mowers), and the 4x200 (Losee, Boughner, Applestein, Mowers). The Chieftains also secured a sixth place finish in both the high jump (Katherine Faddis, Shaye Trodden and Riley Trodden) and shotput (Sophia Doumas, Marcy Clapp and Jackie Bazazi).
Marblehead seventh: The Magicians claimed seventh place overall at the Division 3 state relays. They were led by Cate Trautman, Claire Davis and Charlie Roszell in the long jump (4th place); Devin Whalen, Davis, Elise Burchfield and Morgan Zion in the 4x100 hurdles (2nd place); Ava Machado, Keira Sweetnam and Morgan Zion in the triple jump (6th place); Juliet Poss, Claire Tips, Lydia Bailey and Grace Mortenson in the 4x800 (4th place); Claire Roszell, Gabby Hendy, Le’Daisha Williams and Burchfield in the 4x200 (6th place); and Cate Trautman, Williams, Davis and Bailey in the 4x400 (3rd place).
BASEBALL
Bishop Fenwick 7, Danvers 3: Scoring five in the first inning helped the Crusaders (4-7) win for the third time in the last four games. Marco Carillo threw three perfect innings with four stirkeouts in relief of Anthony Hebert (4 innings, 4 hits) and Costa Beechin led the offense with two hits and two RBI. Nick Villano (RBI) and Anthony Marino also provided doubles.
Danvers (6-4) saw Caleb White provide two hits and two RBI. Joe Zamejits scored twice and Brendan Glowik allowed only two runs with four K’s over 5 2/3.
Pingree 5, BB&N 4: Jaylon Richardson escaped a bases loaded jam in the seventh to earn the save as the Highlanders (6-3) won for the sixth time in the last seven games. Cole Perkin and Chase Stafford combined for seven strikeouts, Drew Botta had a pair of hits, Quinn Moses had two RBI with a double, Jimmy Keck drove in two with a tripe and Jeff Arthur had a key hit.
Marblehead 5, Swampscott 4: Catcher Andy Titus tagged the tying run out at home to end the game and Liam McIlory and Shane Keough (2-for-3) both had two RBI as the Magicians scored four in the fifth to even their record at 5-5. Drew Whitman struck out four over 4 2/3 to earn the win and McIlroy came on for the save. Schuyler Schmitt also had a hit and scored for Marblehead.
Swampscott (6-3), which saw Pierce Friedman nail down the save to end the suspended game from opening day, got three hits with a double and three RBI from Cam O’Brien.
Georgetown 2, Hamilton-Wenham 1: Nick Freni and Connor McClintock had two hits each but the Generals fell to 4-4 by standing too many men on base. James Day also added a pair of hits and Tate Fitzgibbons had one. The Royals played two in the sixth to go ahead.
BOYS LACROSSE
Swampscott 12, Essex Tech 10: Aidan Breault started at midfield and had a goal and an assist, then jumped back into his regular position at goalie and made 11 saves to help the Big Blue (3-6) snap a three-game losing streak. Zack Pierce and Jack Russo both had three goals and two assists for Swampscott, which got two goals from Jason Codispoti and four saves from freshman goalie starter Timmy Sheehan. Cole Hamernick also had a goal and an assist, with Liam Herlihy and Harrison Kinne also scoring and Liam Keaney and Christian Urbano dishing out one assist apiece.
David Egan scored six goals and added two assists while sophomore goalie Damian Biersteker was excellent in making 19 saves for the Hawks (now 5-3). Bryan Swaczyk finished with three goals and an assist, Dominic Tiberii scored once and assisted on another, and Fisher Gadbois (3) and Jonathan Daley (2) each had multiple assists.
Hamilton-Wenham 6, Beverly 5: Charlie Schibli had two goals and an assist plus numerous clears and ground balls to help the Generals (3-6) earn their second straight win. Lucas Hunt, Will Moroney, Brady Scudder and Matt Tersolo also scored for the winners, with Zack Walles adding two assists and Moroney, Tersolo and Rafi Santomenna picking up one each. Ben Woods earned the win in net with 10 saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Wayland 17, Marblehead 6: Despite two goals apiece from Ramona Gillett and Hadley Wales (who also had an assist), the Magicians couldn’t keep up with the hosts. Kate Santeusanio finished with seven saves in net, with Sydney Langton and Isabelle Ferrante also scoring while Molly Cronin had one assist.
Pingree 16, Winsor 6: The Highlanders rolled behind five goals from Schuyler Lloyd, three goals and two assists from Mia Shurman and three goals from Lauren Collins. Cami Traveis added two goals and three helpers while Waters Lloyd had two goals and an assist.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Endicott sweeps Nichols: Maria Hanchuk broke a 17-year-old school record by striking out 16 batters in a 5-1 opening game victory. Chloe Shapleigh knocked in three runs to pace the offense. Endicott won the nightcap as well with a 10-0 triumph, with Jaylin Couto throwing a 3-hit shutout while Lauren Misiaszek knocked in four runs.
Gulls win two more: Sunday, Endicott (25-11) ended the regular season with 5-0 and 9-1 wins over Wentworth. Jaylin Cuoto struck out eight in a 1-hit shutout effort and Maria Hanchuk fanned six more in the other outing. Chrissy Marotto had three RBI, Swamspcott’s Katie Watts had three hits and a double and Lauren Misiaszek also had a nice day at the plate.
Vikings win pair: Emily Carter struck out nine in a 2-hit shutout to send Salem State (9-25) by Mass Maritime, 2-0. The Vikings won the nightcap, 10-2, behind three hits including a double by Gracie Hogan plus RBI knocks from Payton Jeffers and Isabella Perrotti.
Gordon splits: The Scots bounced back with a 9-0 win over Roger Williams after taking a 6-5 setback. Sierra Ricci fired a 1-hitter in the shutout win with Arianna Ramsaran and Emma DuBois each clobbering home runs.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Salem State splits: The Vikings (17-17) remained at .500 with a 5-1 win over Mass. Maritime coupled with a 4-0 setback. The win saw five pitchers combine to hold the opposition to one run with a triple by Jack Sefrino and two hits each from Traverse Briana, Tim Catalano and Zach Piroh driving the offense.
Endicott extends streak: The No. 25 team in the nation won its 14th and 15th in a row, 8-1 and 9-2 over Wentworth. Caleb Shpur homered in both games and had five total RBI while Peabody’s John Mulready, Jake Nardone, Dylan Pacheco and Nick Notarangelo all hit round trippers for Endicott (30-5).
Endicott 12, UMass Boston 8: Sunday, Endicott (31-5) made it 16 in a row by outslugging the Beacons. Leadoff man Joe Millar had a 3-run homer in the second inning and four total RBI, Caleb Shpur hit hits third homer of the weekend, Jake Nardone tripled and Peabody’s John Mulready and Nick Perkins had three hits each.
Gordon wins two: The Scots (8-24) topped Curry twice, 10-0 and 9-6. Shane Demers and Dalton Cody had timely homers in the 9-6 win with Demers’ fourth inning grand slam giving Gordon the lead for good. Jacob Hitchcock threw six shutout innings in the 10-0 win with Cody providing another home run plus a triple.
COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE
Endicott 14, Curry 1: Domenic Russo scored four goals while teammate Nick Pagluiso added two goals and four assists as the Gulls steamrolled their way into the CCC semifinals. Michael Hauptman added a hat trick for Endicott (9-5) while Tim Luciano scooped up a career high 10 ground balls.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Salem State 21, MCLA 2: Suzanne Stefanik set a new program single game record with nine assists and added two goals to send the Vikings (7-8) to an easy win. Mackenzie Schmink had seven goals offensively while Madelynne Plourde added six goals and a helper.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Brandeis 8, Endicott 1: Against the No. 18 ranked team in the region, the Gulls’ lone point came from Ashley Keaveney with a 7-5, 6-3 singles win.
COLLEGE MEN’S TENNIS
Endicott 5, Western New England 0: The Gulls (now 10-10) sailed into the CCC semifinals as all three of its doubles teams — Julian Richtarich/Oliver Pope (8-2), Janith Madhok/Collin Dinardo (8-1), and Brennan Nick/Daniel Rinkert (8-3) breezed to victories. Two quick wins in singles by George Danes (6-0, 6-0) and Pope (6-0, 6-1) clinched the match.
Wentworth 5, Gordon 2: Nathan Gonzalez and Adrian Thomas earned an 8-2 victory at second doubles, but the Scots could only muster one more victory, a convincing 6-2, 6-1 Ezekiel Hall triumph at first singles.
UMass Boston 8, Salem State 1: Andrew Muttiah remained unbeaten on the season in singles play, prevailing in a three-setter (6-1, 2-6, 10-4) at first singles, but that was all the Vikings would get on this day.