BOYS LACROSSE
St. John’s Prep 11, Lincoln-Sudbury 6: Attackmen Tommy Sarni (4 goals, assist) and Jimmy Ayers (2 goals, 3 assists) both had five-point performance to power the defending Division 1 state champion Eagles to a season opening win on the road.
Will Sawyer added a pair of goals and an assist for the winners while Jake Vana scored once and assisted on two others. Tyee Ambrosh and Charlie Wilmot were the other goal scorers for St. John’s Prep, which also received an assist from Harlan Graber. Teddy Cullinane made 11 saves to earn the victory in net.
Pingree 17, St. Paul’s 10: Charlie Faldi had a big game with five goals and one helper while three of his teammates — Riley McClure, Mekhi Taylor and Jack Feeks — each had three to send the Highlanders (now 3-1) to victory. Jack Savoie finished with two goals and three assists in the win, which saw Sean Stevens also score and Max Becker stop six shots between the pipes. Taylor and Feeks added two assists each while Bodie Cannata, Cody Plaza and Cam Dick had one each.
Pentucket 13, Swampscott 4: The Big Blue dropped their season opener at home despite a pair of goals from Cole Hamernick and one each from fellow senior captain Zack Pierce and junior attack Jack Russo. Carson Palmer won nine faceoffs for Swampscott, with freshman Joey Pilotte turned aside nine shots in net.
BASEBALL
Malden 4, Salem Academy 3: Down 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Malden scored two on an RBI double to take the lead for good. Jacob Redican toed the rubber for the Navigators, allowing two hits and two runs over 5 2/3 innings, striking out seven. Waldy Sanchez led the Salem Academy offense with two hits in two at bats.
St. Paul’s 17, Pingree 10: Offense wasn’t the issue for Pingree in the loss, as Drew Botta went 3-for-4 for a double and two runs, Quinn Moses went 2-for-2 with two walks and two RBI and Tejas Prakash went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Jaylon Richards added a hit and two runs scored, Jimmy Keck had a hit and an RBI and Jeff Arthur had a hit and a run scored.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Endicott takes two: The Gulls (15-4) continued to impress, beating Western New England 7-4 and 15-3 in a doubleheader on Saturday. Nickolas Perkins and Dylan Pacheco each had two hits with a homer and two RBI in the first win while Jake Nardone mashed a three-run homer. In the blowout win Endicott had 19 hits and 14 RBI as a team, including a three hit, three RBI day from Caleb Shpur and a two hit, five RBI outing from Pacheco.
Salem State splits: The Vikings (9-7) topped Worcester State 3-2 before falling in the latter half of the doubleheader on Saturday, 10-2. Jake Boucher had two hits and an RBI in the win while Derek Angell also knocked in a run. Pitcher Jack Sefrino picked up the win on the mound with seven strong innings of six-hit ball with seven Ks.
Gordon takes two: The Scots (6-15) picked up a pair of wins over Wentworth on Saturday by scores of 9-1 and 2-1. Jalen Coyne-Martinez went 2-for-4 with a run scored in the first win while Andrew Hartman and Dalton Cody each knocked in a pair of runs. In game two the Scots scored both of their runs in the sixth inning off a double from Shane Demers and a single from Patrick Tevenan. On the mound, Andrew Marzetta grabbed the win while Jacob Hitchcock secured the save with four strong innings in relief.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Vikings drop two: Salem State fell to 1-13 with a pair of losses to Worcester State (5-0 and 9-3). Dawn Eisnor had a hit and two RBI in the second loss.
Endicott takes two: The Gulls (11-5) rolled past Roger Williams in Sunday’s doubleheader with wins of 8-0 and 7-0. In the first win, Katie Watts had four hits and two RBI to lead the offense while Maria Hanchuk earned the win on the mound with five innings of two-hit ball with six Ks. In the second shutout, Keelin Spencer and Raven Contois (3 hits, 2 RBI) each hit a homer and Carly Marchitto had three hits and an RBI. Jaylin Couto and Molly O’Neill combined for the shutout on the mound.
Endicott sweeps Gordon: The Gulls beat their rivals in Saturday’s doubleheader by scores of 10-0 and 4-2. In the blowout win Keelin Spencer, Taylor Chelak and Chloe Shapleigh all hit homers while Maria Hanchuk struck out nine and allowed just two hits in five innings on the mound. In the tighter triumph it was Chelak who led the way with two RBI; Gordon got two hits from Ami Rivera.
Gordon drops two: The Scots (9-10-1) fell to Suffolk twice on Sunday by scores of 1-0 and 4-3. Gordon managed four hits in the first loss while Mara Little was strong in the circle, allowing four hits and one earned run while striking out two. In the second loss, Gordon made things interesting by scoring all three of its runs in the sixth inning off a homer from Lily Rivera, but ultimately came up short.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
UMass Boston 30, Salem State 9: The Vikings fell to 5-4 on the season despite four goals from Christian Burke and two more from Patrick Guinee.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Curry 13, Gordon 9: The Scots dipped to 5-4 despite a hat trick from Kaitlyn Mini and two goals apiece from Alexis Lapia and Hailey Beling.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Roger Williams 6, Endicott 3: The Gulls (4-8) got a doubles win from Collin Dinardo/Janith Madhok (8-7) and singles victories from Daniel Rinkert (4-6, 6-0, 7-6) and Dinardo (7-6, 6-4) in the competitive team loss.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, Nichols 0: The Gulls improved to 16-6 with a 25-20, 25-20, 25-23 sweep on Sunday. Ian Smith had 12 kills while Rafa Robert had 10 kills and two digs. Gavin Emenaker had a team-high 34 assists.
WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD
Gordon’s Brennan shines: Gordon finished 10th overall as a team at the Snowflake Classic at Tufts University thanks in large part to a first place finish in the 1000 from Rachel Brennan. Brennan finished in 39:02.88 to win by over a full minute. Emma Shearer added a third place finish in the 3000 steeplechase with a time of 13:10.34.