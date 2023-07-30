LEGION BASEBALL (JUNIORS)
Lowell 2, Marblehead/Swampscott 1: Nick Berube allowed a mere two earned with three strikeouts over five innings in the second round of the Massachusetts State Legion 17u (Junior) championship tournament but Lowell plated a pair in the fourth to send Post 57 to the elimination bracket.
Caden Ross knocked home Berube in the first to give the Mariners an early lead while Adam Scarpacio and Nate Lee also had hits.
Now 16-10 on the year, the Post 57 Juniors look to remain alive in the eight team, double-elimination field against host Middleboro on Monday afternoon.
Marblehead/Swampscott 10, Fall River 0: Post 57 opened with a roar in the opening game of the Junior (17u) Legion state playoffs Saturday afternoon. Nate Lee had a double, two hits and scored twice while Nick Berube and Adam Scarpacio both had two hits with two RBI. Tyler Spear also drove in a pair of runs and Caden Ross added two hits.
Will Brogna went the distance on the hill, allowing a mere two hits and the Mariners played perfect defense since he didn’t record a strikeout.
NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Northeast 4, Peabody Champions 2: Pub lost its regular season finale to draw a familiar matchup with the Beverly Recs in the first round of the playoffs next week. Liam McIlroy went 3-for-4 with an RBI to lead Peabody while Jacob Sherf struck out four in three hitless innings before giving way to the bullpen.