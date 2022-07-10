DISTRICT 16 LITTLE LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
Swampscott 17, Salem 2: Mile Brown hit a home run, had three hits and totaled five RBI to help Swampscott pull away late in a Sunday elimination game in District 16. Swampscott (3-1) had 12 hits and scored 12 times in the last three, including six in the sixth, with Colton Sachar getting two hits and two RBI, Jack Pavey scoring three times and Will Rowe and Teddy O’Neill each scoring twice. Cole Kacuba, Luc Tardiff and Rowe combined for nine strikeouts pitching for Swampscott, which faces Peabody in an elimination game Monday. Salem got a solo homer from Max Levine-Stein and two hits from Liam Cullen.
Peabody 9, Lynnfield 1: Mike Harris hit a pair of home runs and Patrick Prideaux struck out 12 as Peabody bounced back from Saturday’s extra inning loss with a Sunday triumph. The Tanner City kids now face Swampscott Monday looking to advance to the D16 final three.
Saugus 5, Salem 2: Saturday, the Witch City kids got a 3-for-3 effort with two doubles from Max Levine-Stein in addition to hits by Jasper Casinelli Tarasuik (run scored) and Liam Cullen. Cullen pitched well for Salem with five punchouts over four innings.
NEW ENGLAND COLLEGIATE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Upper Valley 11, North Shore 5: Sunday, the Navs (7-21) finished up a tough weekend by falling behind 5-0 after one and 9-1 after two. Nathan Blasick had two hits and three RBI and Ty Dooley went 3-for-5 for North Shore.
Navs drop pair: Saturday night, Mystic came to Fraser Field and won both ends of a doubleheader, 6-0 and 2-1, as North Shore fell to 7-20. The 6-0 decision saw the Navs only hit come off the bat of Jake McElroy in the third inning. The nightcap had North Shore make it 2-1 in the sixth on Robert Wirtanen’s RBI single and saw St. John’s Prep grad Matt Remley throw a perfect inning of relief.
NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Beverly Recs 3, Peabody 1: A complete game, four hit effort by Alex Teal with five strikeouts helped the Recs (9-8) climb over .500 and knock off the first place Pub (13-5). Dillon Gonzalez had an RBI double, Chris Cocci drove in a pair, Danny Mello scored twice and old sage Matt Mello singled. For Peabody, Ethan Doyle had a pair of hits and mainstay Mike Giardi came up with one knock.
Swampscott 7, Rowley 0: The Sox (6-9) posted a shutout victory to win their third straight.