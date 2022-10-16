BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
In the Silver race of the Catholic Memorial Invitational, there was a healthy presence of Northeastern Conference harriers.
Peabody’s Logan Tracia won the 5,000-meter race with a time of 17:03 to help the Tanners finish first among all boys teams. Ryan Faletra came in fourth overall in 17:29 with Declan Smith sixth in 17:46. Josh Trelegan came in 11th at 18:09 and Evan Bedard rounded out the Peabody top five with a 12th place showing in 18:10. Beverly’s boys were second overall as a team, edging out Duxbury by two points. Junior Riley McGoldrick was fifth overall (17:30) while sophomore Calvin Barrett was eighth (17:48) and took home trophies for top ten finishes. Ryan Whiting clocked 18:34, Emanuel Geronimi ran 18:58 with Isaac Fryling, Ryan Dunleavy and Evan Wong also finishing in the top 40. Also in the freshman race, Jason Provost was first overall with Charlie Bossler in 11th and Johnny Michaud 14th.
In other freshman action, Bishop Fenwick was ninth led by Sam Appleyard’s 16th place finish. Brayden Pouliot was 23rd with Doron Appleyard running a solid 33rd.
Marblehead shines: At Friday’s Glennon Twilight meet, Marblehead was second in the large school division of 28 teams. Harrison Kee had an incredible race and finished fourth in 15:39 with Ryan Thompson 15th in 16:15, Isaac Gross 24th in 16:26 and David CiCostanzo 57th in 17:23. Ryan Blestowe (17:34), Errol Apostolopoulos (18:05) and Gabe Bayramian (18:13) also turned in impressive times.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
DiVasta shines: At the Catholic Memorial Invitational in the Silver portion, Peabody’s Sarah DiVasta was the runner-up with a time of 19:40. The Tanners were 8th in the team standings as Sophia Schirripa clocked 22:21 (36th), Cailyn Buckley ran 22:49 (46th), Ava Buckley ran 23:19 (57th) and Chloe Toda clocked 24:06 (71st). Fenwick prevails: In the freshman portion of the CM Invitational, the Crusaders were first overall as a team led by race runner-up Marianna Kay. Julia Davis (4th), Caroline Blatchford (11th), Mireille Climenson (26th) and Kelsey Boe (35th) all posted season best times.
In varsity action, Fenwick was 13th led by captain Maria Ryan’s 25th place finish. Sarah Fogarty was 57th overall while Shannon Bresnahan (69th), Madi Leary (88th), Nora Pasquarelli (89th) and Avalon Donlon (105th) also ran well.
Magicians light up: At Friday’s Glennon Twilight meet, Marblehead was 16th as a team with freshman Marri O’Connell running an incredibly paced 18:46 to come in fourth overall. Junior Cat Piper ran a personal best 21:21 while senior captain Maya Mahoney clocked a season best 23:05 and senior Piper Morgan had a PR of 23:24.
GIRLS SOCCER
Beverly 0, Andover 0: Keeper Kayla Cimon held the Warriors scoreless to help the Panthers move to 5-2-4 in a physical battle. Meghan Block, Avery Fogarty and Bella Jimenez had solid all-around games for Beverly in the well-played non-leaguer.
Ipswich 2, Gloucester 2: Olivia Novello delivered the game-tying goal with under five minutes to play to get the Tigers (2-9-3) a nice tie against an NEC opponent. Izzie Wetter also had an early goal for Ipswich.
Danvers 2, North Andover 1: Freshman Olivia St. Pierre scored a goal in each half and Danvers (8-4-3) officially qualified for the state playoffs for a 31st straight season. Ellie Anderson assisted on the initial goal and a corner kick by Cali Abbatessa was helped by Krysta Zamejtis leading to the second. Senior captain Mikayla Shaffaval had an outstanding defensive game and keeper Emily Goddard made 11 stops.
Pingree 6, High Mowing 1: Waters Lloyd and Hanna Jenkins netted two goals each and the Highlanders (9-1-1) extended their unbeaten streak to seven. Allie Donovan, and Abby DiCenso also scored with assists earned by Ashley Smail, Catherine Watrous and Isla Cleveland. Keeper Maggie Warner had another tremendous effort in net.
BOYS SOCCER
Peabody 6, Amesbury 1: The Tanners improved to 10-2-2 thanks to two more goals and an assist from John Arruda. Eduardo Ferreira (goal), Yanni Pappas (goal), Ryan Alves (goal), Bruno Correia (2 assists), Nathan Braz (assist) and Kyle Lobao (assist) also contributed offensively. Victor Maciel, who is prepping for surgery for an ACL injury, played the final 10 minutes of the game with a brace on and was able to put one in the back of the net.
St. John’s Prep 3, North Andover 0: Junior Chance Prouty had a goal and two assists while Alex Borkland and Aithan Bezanson also scored for the Eagles (12-0-1). Tyler Schwalm added an assist and keeper Yianni Andrikopoulos made four saves for his ninth shutout of the year. Midfielders Sebastiano DiModica and Mark Ghiu were other standouts.
VOLLEYBALL
Peabody 3, Saugus 0: Michaela Alperen and Belle Turco combined for eight aces and the Tanners (11-3) won for the second time in less than 24 hours, 25-14, 25-19, 25-14. Gabbie Martinez had 11 assists for the winners, Maddie Castro had five kills and freshman Lizzy Bettenocurt had four kills with five aces.
FIELD HOCKEY
Danvers 3, North Reading 1: Bobbi Serino scored two goals along with one assist and captain Katherine Purcell added a goal and an assist, allowing the Falcons (10-1-2) to win a Sunday afternoon road tilt. Shea DiGilio also had an assist for the winners, Malana Moy was outstanding in all facets of the game, and Megan McGinnity stopped two shots to earn the win in net.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Worcester State 3, Salem State 0: It was a rough afternoon for the Vikings (2-11), who were outshot 38-4. A total of 17 of those shots were on frame with keepers Kelsey Francis and Lily Pfefferie combining for 14 saves.
Wentworth 1, Gordon 0: Emily Bengston made three saves but Wentworth scored the only goal of the game as Gordon dipped to 6-4-3.
Endicott 1, Roger Williams 1: Alexandria Dotsie’s unassisted goal in the second half tied the game and enabled the Gulls (8-3-4) to earn a road draw. Jackie Ruggiero came up with five stops between the posts.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Endicott 3, Roger Williams 2: Joe Mepham scored on an early PK and Codan Foley set up goals by Ryan Gerry and Joe Akisik as Endicott (8-3-3) raced out to a 3-0 lead and held on to hand RWU its first CCC loss of the season. Kyle Rosa made six saves in the winning effort.
Salem State 3, Worcester State 3: Brendan Davis and Patrick Filletti had first half goals to bring the Vikings (8-4-2) back from two goals down against the unbeaten Lancers. Walaeddine Hounane scored in the 69th minute to give Salem the lead but Worcester tied it up soon after and the bout was a stalemate.
Gordon 4, Wentworth 3: Ian Shepherd and Benji Wright had two goals each and Gordon (4-7-3) won an exciting high-scoring affair on the road.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
MCLA 3, Salem State 0: Presley Shairs led Salem State (4-12) with nine kills though the Vikings went down 25-20, 25-17, 25-15. Kailey Roche also had a nice defensive game with 17 digs.
Gordon 3, Curry 1: Kate Howe handed out 25 assists and Emily Schneider had 11 kills, four aces and 13 digs to help Gordon (9-12) win it 25-14, 27-29, 25-18, 25-14. Valerie Nilan had a team-high 12 kills.
Coast Guard 3, Endicott 0: Amanda Gilbert had eight kills and Colleen McAvoy and Krystina Schueler delivered seven each but Endicott dropped to 14-4 with a straight set loss.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Salem State 6, Castleton 3: Alyssa Otero won at first singles and teamed with Miah Reyes for a first doubles win to lift the Vikings to victory. Samantha Tenney also earned wins in both singles and doubles play.
Bates 7, Endicott 2: Olivia Berler grabbed a win at No. 4 singles in a third set tiebreaker with Endicott (9-3) tuning up for next week’s CCC playoffs as the top seed. Doubles team Ripley Uyeda and Lejla Guster also won.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
UNE 6, Gordon 0: Despite six saves from Sophea Zaskoda the Scots (2-10) couldn’t procure their first conference win of the season.
Endicott 4, Western New England 0: Four goal scorers — Olivia Lamposona, Natalia Correia, Maddy Dengler and Tori Swanson — made sure the Gulls (12-2) remained spotless in CCC action with another convincing win. Brianna Anslow (two saves) authored the shutout in net.