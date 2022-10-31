COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Endicott 48, Curry 7: Ranked 24th in the country among Division 3 teams, the unbeaten Gulls (now 8-0) saw quarterback Clayton Marengi of Lynnfield throw for 216 yards and five touchdown passes in the rout. Ryan Freiberger had a game-high 86 receiving yards for Endicott, including a 14-yard touchdown reception. Anthony Bracamonte added two TD catches, with Anthony Norcia and Everett Knowlton III pulling in one apiece. Hector Johnson returned a blocked field goal 78 yards for another score, and Corey Monteiro also found the end zone after racing 74 yards with an interception.
GIRLS SOCCER
Beverly 3, Haverhill 0: Senior Izzy Sullivan had a goal as did Emma Fitzgerald and Avery Fogarty to send the Panthers (8-4-6) into the state playoffs on a four game unbeaten streak. Kayla Cimon posted the shutout in net and Grace Gonzalez and Grace Fitzgerald added assists.
BOYS SOCCER
St. John’s Prep 4, Central Catholic 0: On Senior Day, 12th grader Callum Rigby of Marblehead netted a pair of goals, including the game-winner, and Yianni Andrikopoulos picked up his 12th shutout after making three saves as the Eagles finished the regular season 17-0-1. Jake Vana and Aithan Bezanson also had goals for St. John’s, with assists going to Graham Kramer, Chance Prouty, and Shamus Flaherty.
Pingree 4, Holdnerness 1: Goals from Peter Jenkins, Danny Alepa, Jack Moulison, and Andrew Evangelista enabled the Highlanders to improve to 11-3-3 with the decisive win at home.
FIELD HOCKEY
Danvers 1, Bishop Fenwick 0: In her team’s ‘Play For The Cure’ game, Nyomi Baez scored the only goal off a freed from Abby Sher to give the Falcons (13-2-3) a win over their fellow Division 2 powerhouse. Megan McGinnity made three saves to earn the shutout in net for Danvers, with Malana Moy and Katherine Purcell were outstanding in the midfield.
With the loss, Fenwick finished the regular season 10-4-5.
Pingree 7, Proctor 0: Grace Mullaney potted two goals and an assist while Olivia Donahue had one of each as the Highlanders (14-2) kept rolling. Other Pingree goals came from Meghan Collins, Alexa Blaeser, Mia Shuman, and Nina Husak. Caroline Lemos added an assist, and goalie Sadie Canelli made four saves to earn her ninth shutout.
Hamilton-Wenham 6, Rockport 1: Sofia Montoya and Skylar McNall had their first goals and Maeve Clark had a pair of saves to lift the Generals (7-10-1) in their regular season finale. Marlee Flanagan paced the offense with two goals and a helper, with Ava Vautour and Alle Benchoff also scoring, Sophie Zerillii and Montoya each had assists as well.
Swampscott 2, Ipswich 0: Freshman Lilah Caplan earned her second shutout of the season to power the Big Blue (9-5-3) to a home victory. Brooke Waters had a goal and assisted on the other, scored by Olivia Baran, with Coco Clopton adding an assist.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
H-W takes third at CAL Championships: Ben Rich and James Regan both finished in a time of 17:46 to earn top 20 spots as the Generals finished with 122 points, second only to Newburyport and Triton, at the Cape Ann League Championships at the Wrentham Development Center course. Jack Creilsen placed 22nd (17:53), while Clark Glidden was 28th (18:07) and Isaac Jones 38th (19:07).
Hansen paces Ipswich: Senior captain Colin Hansen led the Tigers at the CAL Championships, finishing 23rd overall in 17:58. Six of the eight IHS runners who competed in this same race a year ago bettered their times, shaving a combined 7:39 off. Senior Keith Townsend (19:00) and juniors Lucas Witt (19:29) and Peter Joss-Green (19:58) also ran well for Ipswich.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Healey guides Tigers: Junior Moira Healey had the top time (23:42) for Ipswich at the CAL Championships, with freshman Kameya Perron (23:52) next followed by senior Pia Stewart (25:12).
FOOTBALL
North Reading 54, Hamilton-Wenham 16: The powerful Hornets raced out to a 54-0 halftime lead, sending the Generals (2-6) to their fourth straight setback. James Day had a 4-yard touchdown run and a 2-point rush for Hamilton-Wenham, with freshman Caden Schrock also finding the end zone on an 8-yard rush. Henry Stinson, the team’s quarterback, also had a successful 2-point conversion rush.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Endicott 10, Nichols 1: Senior Meaghan Hogan produced a hat trick on Senior Day, propelling the Gulls (14-4) to a home rout. Maddy Dengler added a pair of tallies while Janet Dickens, Tori Swanson, Rachael Lemay, Olivia Lampasona, and Jenna Seibold also found the back of the net Brianna Anslow and Alexis DeMattia split duties in goal for the winners.
Western New England 4, Gordon 0: Seniors Avonlea Cummings, Emily Ward, Laura Biscoe, Macy Balmer, Payton Skillen, Caroline Kelley and Anna Rathbun were feted by Gordon (2-14) in the last game of their collegiate careers.
Eastern Connecticut State 5, Salem State 2: Stephanie Santorella had both goals for the Vikings (now 4-12).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Gordon takes top seed in CCC: For the first time in 20 years, Gordon will be the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Commonwealth Coast Conference playoffs after defeating rival Endicott for the first time in seven years, 3-1. The Gulls (8-1 in CCL competition) got 14 kills apiece from Valerie Nilan, Jordan Shaduk, and Annie Murphy in the triumph, while teammate Katie Howe had an incredible 49 assists.
Later in the day the Scots fell to Plymouth State in five sets despite 47 more assists from Howe and a combined 40 kills from Nilan, Shaduk and Murphy.
Endicott splits: In their final two matches of the regular season, the Gulls (now 19-8) fell to rival Gordon, 3-1; (snapping a 25-match win streak in CCC competition dating back to 2018), but rebounded to sweep Plymouth State, 3-0. Amanda Gilbert combined for 35 kills and 13 digs in the two matches, while Emma Ruel finished with 24 digs.
Fitchburg State 3, Salem State 2: The Vikings (6-15) saw their season come to an end despite 20 kills and three blocks from Presley Shairs in a five-set close battle. Kailey Roche added 35 digs, with Eva Haralabatos added 36 assists and 15 digs.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Salem State 1, Westfield State 0: Freshman Gabriel DaSilva’s first half goal helped secure the No. 2 seed in the upcoming MASCAC playoffs for the Vikings (11-4-2 overall). Aaron O’Toole assisted on DaSilva’s strike while goalie Matt Hauntsman stopped six shots to pick up the victory.
Roger Williams 3, Gordon 2: The second seeded Hawks barely held off No. 7 Gordon (6-10-3) in the CCC playoffs, who rallied from a two-goal deficit to tie the game behind goals from Cole Levis and Cody Torres late in the second half. Benny Simpson added an assist on the Levis tally.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
UNE 1, Endicott 0: Despite three shots on net from Salem native Ella Morgan, the Gulls (9-5-5) lost their CCL playoff quarterfinal matchup.
Roger Williams 2, Gordon 0: Tori Paine tied her season high with five saves, but two second half goals sunk the Scots (9-5-4).
Westfield State 6, Salem State 1: Brenna Paquette had the goal on an assist from Cassandra Harrington as the Vikings (3-13) fell on Senior Day.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 4, Southern Maine 3: Quin Healy’s goal with less than two minutes to play snapped a tie and gave the Gulls a season opening victory on home ice. Bailey Thieben had a dozen saves in net to pick up the win, with Payton Hansen, Makenzie Villiard, and Teaghan Hall scoring at the other end.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Norwich 3, Endicott 0: In his first collegiate start, Ryan Wilson had 25 saves for the Gulls (1-1).