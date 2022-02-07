GYMNASTICS
Masconomet wins two: Led by freshman Meri Brandt’s all-around score of 38.4 and a second place showing from sophomore Bella Misiura (38.25), Masconomet defeated Bishop Fenwick, 150.75-124.7, and Winthrop, 150.75-138.5. Misiura was first on vault (9.9), bars (9.7) and floor (9.65) while Brandt won the beam (9.65) and was second on vault (9.6), bars (9.6) and floor (9.55). Freshmen Fallon Eberhardt (third on vault and bars, fourth on floor) and Natalie Caferelli (third on floor, fourth on bars) also had excellent showings.
FENCING
St. John’s Prep 17, Hopkins 10: Mike Flynn went 3-0 while captain Cam Eich (2), freshman Manu Challagulla and Harrison Wakfield also scored wins in epee for the Eagles. Jack Jaworski had two wins in sabre, with Adam Silva, Ben Foley and David Jin earning one each, while Aiden Miller went 3-0 in foil and Steven He picked up his first varsity win. Colby Crews also had a foil win.
Prep wins three more Sunday: The Eagles beat Bishop Feehan (16-11), BB&N (18-9), and Brookline (21-6) while also falling to Boston Latin (17-10). Sophomore foil Aiden Miller had nine wins without a loss on the day while others such as Jack Jaworski (9-1) and Adam Slivka (6-1) were standouts in foil for St. John’s, now 7-3 on the season.
WRESTLING
St. John’s Prep 62, Franklin 10: In improving to 32-0 on the season, the Eagles (83-0-1 over the last three years) captured the Division 1 dual meet state title. Winners were Braedon Goes (106 lbs.), Alex Schaeublin (113), Elias Hajali (120), Tyler Knox (126), Victor Mejias (132), Adam Schaeublin (138), Ryan DeSouza (145), Rawson Iwanicki (160), Matt Mitchell (170), Zack Richardson (182), Jack Blizard (220) and Charlie Smith (285).
Marblehead/Swampscott splits: At the Travis Yell Memorial Tournament, the Black & Blue beat Franklin County Tech (57-24) and fell to Methuen (69-12). Clive Connolly went 2-0 with a pair of pins while Diego Knight had a pin in seven seconds. Senior Olivia Gardner also wrestled her final two matches of the season and fared well for M/S.
BOYS HOCKEY
St. John’s Prep 2, BC High 1: Avenging one of their only setbacks, the Eagles (13-2) got second period goals from Cam Umlah and Ben McGilvray to prevail at UMass Boston Sunday morning. Senior goalie Peyton Palladino (20 saves) was strong against heavy BC High pressure in the third, with Aidan Holland and Mike Shyjan playing well on defense.
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Pentucket 1: Elijah Greenberg scored his first varsity goal while Mate Tardi added the game-winner and an assist as the Generals (7-6 overall) improved to 3-0 in the Cape Ann League Baker division. Cooper Miller had 11 saves in net, Timmy Becker and assists went to Liam Heney, Charlie Collins, Seamus Heney, Lucas Hunt and Tyler Russo (for his first varsity point).
Marblehead 6, Winthrop 5 (OT): Eli Feingold completed his natural hat trick 1:24 into overtime to give the Headers (6-6-1) the win. Connor Jalbert added two goals and Carter Laramie had a goal and an assist, while Marblehead got three helpers from Aidan Ryan, two from Hogan Sedky, and the first point of his career from freshman defenseman Ryan Clay. Griffin Winter, who played the final 22 minutes, made 10 saves and allowed just one goal to earn the W.
Danvers 3, Northbridge 0: Freshman Brayden Holt turned in his fourth shutout of the season, making 11 saves as a strong defensive effort carried the Falcons (8-5-2) to victory. Defenseman Brady Plaza and forwards Michael DeLisio and Jimmy Thibodeau had the goals, with Josh Henry, Caleb White and Trevor McNeill assisting.
Beverly 9, Swampscott 1: Senior forward Will ten Hope scored his first career goal to highlight the Panthers’ blowout win. Matt Mezza (2 goals, assist), Cam Cook (goal, 3 assists), Austin Bernard (2 goals, assist) and Jaxon Thomas (goal, assist) and D.J. Bachini (goal, 2 assists) all had multiple points, as did Matt Capachietti. Aiden LeBlanc and Jeff Hallinan (2 assists each). Dylan Alves also scored, Jimmy O’Connell got the win in net, and solo assists went to Gavin Lawrence, Brad McAlpine and junior Timmy Carter (his first career point).
Max Gadon had his team-leading eighth goal for Swampscott (3-10-1), with Quinn Hitchcock and Aidan Sprague assisting.
Essex Tech 10, Minuteman 1: Freshman Brady Leonard had three goals and an assist while team captain David Egan had two goals and a helper as the Hawks (10-2-3) rolled. Ben Prentiss (2), Jaydan Vargas, Ryan LaRiviere and Bryan Swaczyk all had goals while assists went to Jonathan Daley (3), Larry Graffeo (2), Vargas (2), Luke Thibodeau (2), Armani Booth, Nick LaConte, Logan Casey, Brandon Cole and Riley Sobezenski. Marco Picano (8 saves) earned the win in net, with Garrett White (3 saves) playing the last 15 minutes.
Notre Dame (Conn.) 4, Bishop Fenwick 3: Senior Nick Wesley potted the first goal of his career and classmate Mark Wilson had the other two, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Crusaders (4-7-1) as Notre Dame, the top ranked team in Connecticut, bagged the game-winner with just 28 seconds left in regulation. Mike Faragi, Max Vieira, Kevin Wood and Wesley had the assists, and goalie Josh Millman finished with 26 saves.
Kents Hill 3, Pingree 2: Despite 38 saves from Matt Cusolito and goals from Michael Lynch and Jack Berbue, the Highlanders (5-13-2) dropped a heartbreaker. Max Kirianov, Tommy Tavenner, Nick Moulison and Ryan Clark all finished with assists.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Bishop Fenwick 6, Beverly 3: Senior captain Lauren Diranian had two goals and an assist and Abbey Millman also had two scores and a helper as Fenwick (5-6-1) earned a late Sunday win by taking a 5-0 lead after two periods. Zoe Elwell had a goal and an assist, Catherine Salvo had two assists and Emma Perry also scored before the Panthers staged a rally in the third on goals by Ashley Freitas, Jamie DuPont and Kayleigh Crowell. Megan McGinnity made a season-high 32 saves for Beverly and Sedona Lawson earned the win.
Peabody 4, Shawsheen 1: The Tanners (10-3-1) celebrated Senior Night with a victory. Freshman Sarah Powers had a pair of goals while Ella Chase and Catie Kampersal also lit the lamp. Madeline Monkiewicz, Hannah Gromko and Shirley Whitmore earned assists and senior captain Audrey Buckley picked up the win in net.
Pingree 2, Kents Hill 1: Gaby Nagahama assisted on Ceci Herriman’s goal and had a whale of game defensively to help the Highlanders avenge a loss from earlier this season. Goalie Maddie Santosousso stopped 28 shots, Avery Fredo scored and Aby Amigo and Lucia LaFauci had assists.
Bishop Stang 4, Bishop Fenwick 1: Abi Bruner’s goal assisted by Lauren Diranian made it 2-1 in the third period but Fenwick (4-6-1) conceded two empty netters while pressing for the tying goal late. Freshman goalie Ella Tucker stopped 11 of the 12 shots she saw.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pingree 38 Phillips Exeter 31: Lexi Garcia erupted for 27 points as the Highlanders (8-6) scored a big Class A prep school win.
Hamilton-Wenham 53, Gloucester 31: Jane Maguire scored 10 points, teammates Gaby Campbell and Lily Cassidy each had nine, and Nora Gamber finished with eight to propel the Generals (now 10-4).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Peabody 74, Danvers 50: The Tanners (10-5) officially qualified for the state tournament with a sound win over their conference rival. Anthony Forte led the way with 21 points, five rebounds, five steals and three assists while Danny Barrett had 10 points. Nick Soper (8 points, 5 assists), Colin Berube (8 points), Luke Roan (8 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assists) and Nathan Braz (6 points, 5 rebounds) also played well in the win.
Swampscott 71, Belchertown 58: The Big Blue (9-4) won their seventh straight game behind a team-high 20 points from Ryan Ward. Cam O’Brien added a near triple-double with 10 points, 17 assists and six rebounds, Mick Ross had 10 points and 19 boards and Max Brodsky and Liam Wales each chipped in eight points.
Revere 45, Hamilton-Wenham 40: Playing at TD Garden in the James Lawson Foundation Invitational, the Generals fell behind 9-0 before battling back to take a three-point lead at halftime. They ultimately came up short, however, despite double-doubles from Chris Collins (11 points, 12 rebounds) and Markus Nordin (12 points, 14 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals). Connor McClintock added nine points and eight rebounds in the setback.
St. John’s Prep 56, Methuen 34: The Eagles (6-5) cruised behind a balanced offensive attack that saw nine different players find the scoresheet. Jacob Mercedes led the way with 13 points while Mike O’Brien and Kyle Webster each had 10.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 2, Curry 1: Conor O’Brien (25 saves) earned his 46th career victory and Andrew Kurpaov scored the game-winning goal in the third period to send the Gulls (13-5-1) to victory. Noah Strawn also ripped the twine in the victory.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 7, Curry 0: Bailey Thieben had a 19-save shtuout and Courtney Sullivan scored a pair of goals as Endicott improved to 13-4-1. Jess Burwell, Quin Healy, Kat Keith, Kaylee Liberty and Jacy Kuhlman also scored.
Salem State 3, New England College 1: Mackenzie Mallett’s second period goal proved to be the game-winner and Hannah Aveni made 35 saves to guide the Vikings (4-15). Makayla McGrath and Carolyn Mahoney also tallied for SSU.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gordon 92, Curry 77: Garrett Sattazahn dropped in 24 points while teammate Parker Omslaer added 19 points and eight rebounds to send Gordon (8-11) to victory.
Westfield State 89, Salem State 74: Despite a spectacular 22-point, 15-assist, 7-rebound showing from Sean Bryan, the Vikings (11-9) fell into a first place tie in the MASCAC with the victorious Owls.
Roger Williams 80, Endicott 60: Billy Arsenault had a dozen points and four of his teammates scored 10, but it wasn’t enough as the Gulls dropped to 10-7.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gordon 76, Curry 35: Ami Rivera had 17 points and Madison Wynbeek added 14 points as the Scots (6-11) rolled to an easy road triumph.
Roger Williams 67, Endicott 54: Tara Laugeni had 14 points while Ariana Silvia and Sarah Dempsey both had 10 in the Gulls’ setback.
Fitchburg State 105, Salem State 52: Irianis Delgado was a highlight for the Vikings with 13 points and 16 rebounds.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Springfield 3, Endicott 0: The Gulls were blanked by the top ranked Division 3 team in the country, 25-17, 27-16, 25-18.