BOYS HOCKEY
Hamilton-Wenham 4, Pentucket 3 (OT): Defenseman Zack Walles had two goals and an assist, including the game-winning strike in extra time, as the Generals (1-3-1) captured their first win of 2021. Freshman defenseman Aidan Clarke added his first varsity goal, while Lucas Hunt also scored and picked up an assist. Grant Landon was outstanding, making 37 saves in net. Will Moroney contributed two assists and teammates Rafi Santomenna, Colby Guyer and James Horgan had one each.
Masconomet 7, Swampscott 1: The Chieftains won for the fifth time in six games this winter as Nick McMillan potted two goals and an assist while Joe Young dished out three helpers on Sunday night. A.J. Sacco, Parker Defeo, Aaron Zenus, Jason Hurford and Josh Brann were the other scorers for Masconomet, with Lucas Canelli and Nick Santangelo splitting time between the pipes for the win.
Freshman Kody Langevain procured his first varsity goal for Swampscott, with senior Ian Roddie stopping 35 shots.
St. John’s Prep 2, Malden Catholic 2 (OT): The Eagles, thanks to the first varsity tallies from Pierce Blaeser (glove side from down the left side) and freshman Jake Vana (with 18 seconds left in the first of two ‘halves’), had a 2-0 lead with six minutes to go before being whistled for four penalties down the stretch, resulting in a pair of MC goals. One of those came with the goalie pulled and 23 seconds to go. Cam Smith was solid once again in the Prep net, coming up with 25 saves. Senior defenseman Matt Bishop, sophomore rearguard Aidan Holland (assist) as well as forward Drew Fietze were all lauded for their strong play. Other assists went to Sean O’Brian, Cole Blaeser and Christian Rosa.
Bishop Fenwick 2, Bishop Feehan 2 (OT): Max Vieira’s unassisted goal, coming shorthanded with just 50 seconds to play, gave Fenwick (1-4-1) a tie on the road Sunday in Attleboro. Cam Martin had a first period gino, which like Vieira’s was unassisted. Dillon Bloom finished with 18 points and Mark Wilson played well for the locals.
Bishop Fenwick 6, Lowell Catholic 1: The Crusaders won their first game of the season Saturday night behind senior center Cam Martin’s 2-goal, 2-assist performance on home ice. Max Vieira scored his first varsity goal and added two assists for the winners, who also saw Manny Alvarez-Segee net his first varsity goal. Aiden Anthony and defenseman Kinn Muniz were the other goal scorers for Fenwick, with Dylan Kniziak, Gerry Visconti (his first varsity point), Kevin Wood, Nick Sasso and Mark Wilson all contributing assists. Others playing well in the Crusaders’ win were Connor Sturniolo, Mike Faragi and Gavin Belt.
Winthrop 2, Danvers 1: The Falcons got a shorthanded goal from Jimmy Thibodeau with 2:15 to play, but couldn’t get the puck down in the Winthrop end for any sustained time after that. Playing for the second time in less than 24 hours, the Blue-and-White had another terrific game in net from senior keeper Adam Bridgeo (22 saves) and saw Aidan Lanphere and Brady Plaza assist on Thibodeau’s tally. Danvers (now 1-1) was 0-for-4 on the power play, including a minute-and-a-half of 5x3 time early in the third period, while Winthrop (4-2-1) scored both of its goals on the man advantage.
Saugus 8, Peabody 3: In a penalty-filled contest, the Tanners fought back from an early 2-0 deficit and scored three straight goals, with Matt Devin scoring twice and Luke Buckley once. But the visiting Sachems took the lead before the second period ended and hammered home four more goals over the final 15 minutes. Peabody (now 1-4-1) got assists from Nathan LePage, Anthony Bettencourt, Devin and Buckley.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Newburyport 5, Masconomet 1: Senior Cali Caponigro’s goal with a minute left in the middle period evened the game, but the Clippers went ahead before the end of the frame and scored the game’s last four to sweep Masconomet (1-4-1). Senior goalie Lydia Willette came up with 29 saves in a solid effort and Mackenzie Cronin stopped all eight shots she saw in the latter half of the third.
Beverly 2, Newburyport 2: Emma Knott scored both goals and the Panthers (0-2-1) got their first point of the year in the process. Kaylee Rich had her first varsity point on an assist and Sadie Papamechail had another helper.
GYMNASTICS
Beverly 130.4, Danvers 127.35: The Panthers improved to 3-1 behind a number of impressive performances. Winners for Beverly included Sydney Spencer on bars (8.0) and Gabby Chirco and Julia Kaszynski on beam (8.0 each). Olivia Giello was second on vault with an 8.9 while Keegan Richardson was second on floor with the same score.
For Danvers, Allie Taylor won vault (8.95) and floor (9.3) while finishing second on bars (7.9) to lead her team. Izzy Connon and Ashley Rabbitt each scored a 7.9 to finish in a tie for second on beam.
Masconomet 148.1, Peabody 112.9: The Cheiftains were led by freshman Bella Misiura, who recorded a 38.1 in the all-around. In addition, Gracy Mowers won vault (9.8) and was second behind Misiura on floor with a 9.6. Also performing well was Bella Marques, Sarah Aylwin, Greta Mowers, Alexa Budrow, Laura Mugge and Emma Quirk.
TRACK
Tanners take Cups: At the MSTCA Cup, Peabody’s Logan Traccia took home two golds by winning the boys 1000 in 2:43.1 and running a leg of the championship 4x400 relay with Shaun Conrad, Adam Abdulghani and Finn Russell. Senior Jolene Murphy got gold in the girls 200 (25.74) and Aaliyah Alleyne won the girls high jump by clearing 5-foot-2.
In addition, Abdulghani was third in the 2-mile (10:09), Brandon Glass was runner-up in the shot put (47-2), Sadai Headley Mawasi was runner-up in the 200 (27.97), Arlene Davila was second in the girls shot (34-5) with Alleyne third (31-6) and Sarah Divasta was third in the 800 (2:29). Dado Nasso (28.6, 200), Dylan Faletra (mile, 5:27), Gabe Gitonga (mile, 5:00), Ryan Faletra (800, 2:27), Gabe Delacruz (200, 26.7) and Ava D’Ambrosio (200, 30.1) gave strong performances.
Danvers’ Luke Llewellyn also picked up third in the 800 at 2:04.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ipswich 49, Rockport 19: Carter King, a junior, dropped in 22 points as the Tigers (2-5) pulled away to snap a four-game winless streak. Alexa Eliopoulos and Maddy Richard both scored their first varsity points in the road victory, while Riley Daly had an outstanding all-around game.
St. Mary’s Lynn 69, Bishop Fenwick 42: Junior Olivia Found continued her high scoring ways by dropping in 16 points in a loss to the powerhouse Spartans. Junior Julia Loescher (7 points, 12 rebounds) and senior captain Liz Gonzalez (9 points) also had strong games for Fenwick (now 6-3).
SWIMMING
Marblehead 88, Salem 51: The Marblehead boys of Jack Grady, Brian Coleman, Cole Brooks and Theo Chemel broke the 200 medley relay record with a time of 1:43.22 to lead the Magicians to victory. Other top performers for Marblehead included Clementine Robins (2:03.38 in the 200 free and 5:22.52 in the 500 free); Brian Coleman (2:00.65 in the 200 free and 1:01.06 in the 100 breast); Chemel (2:18.13 in the 200 IM and 53.87 in the 100 free); Anna Coleman (2:22.31 in the 200 and 1:04.19 in the 100 fly); and Cole Brooks (23.40 in the 50 free and 56.51 in the 100 back). Chemel, Grady, Brooks and Brian Coleman also swam well in the 400 free relay, finishing in a time of 3:31.01.