NEW ENGLAND COLLEGIATE BASEBALL LEAGUE
West 5, East 1: In a well played NECBL All-Star Game Sunday at Lynn’s Fraser Field, nine different West all-star pitchers combined to hold the hometown East stars to five hits in the victory. One of those hits was a solo home run by North Shore Navigator Jake Berger in the eighth inning. Fellow Nav Stan DeMartinis III followed with a single but the East wasn’t able to rally any further.
Beverly native Brayden Clark of the Navs and the East all-stars took the second inning and worked around one hit for a scoreless frame with one strikeout. West catcher Kevin Bruggerman of Upper Valley was voted MVP after going 2-for-2 with two RBI and a key bases loaded single in the fourth.
Earlier in the day at Fraser, Anthony Steele from the Danbury Westerners won the 2023 Home Run Derby. A pitcher and first baseman from Penn State, he hit nine homers in the final round and 14 total to edge Maine’s Jerimiah Jenkins, who had eight and 13.
NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Beverly Recs 8, Rowley 7: Chris Cocci’s game-tying grand slam brought the Recs back to life in the seventh and they then won it on a bases loaded walk to continue their playoff push.
Rowley 2, Peabody Champions 1: Bobby Jellison threw six solid innings and gave up only a pair of unearned runs but Pub came out on the wrong end of Saturday’s pitcher’s duel. Chris Mansour and Nathan Ing (RBI) both doubled for Peabody.
INTERTOWN TWILIGHT LEAGUE
Hamilton 6, Beverly 3: Will Frain went 3-for-3 with a homer, a double and three runs scored to power the Generals. Larry Saggese also drove home a pair and Luke McClintock had two hits and an RBI with Mark Roselli (5 2/3, four strikeouts) and Carter Coffey combining on the five hit victory. Andy Brown had a double and two RBI for the Giants of Beverly and Will Corkum struck out seven in four innings of work.