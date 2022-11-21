WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Salem State 97, Nichols 85: Irianis Delgado owned the paint to the tune of 30 points and 26 rebounds as the Vikings improved to 2-3. Liz Zaiter, who hails from Peabody, was nearly as effective down low with 29 points and 18 rebounds plus a 9-of-11 effort at the line. Kylie Gates also had 10 and 12 rebounds for SSU.
Rhode Island College 66, Endicott 47: Tara Laugeni was the only one in double figures for Endicott (1-2) with 10 points on a day that saw the Gulls fall behind 21-8 and never fully recover.
Springfield 68, Gordon 57: Madison Wynbeek had a team-best 17 points, but the Scots (1-4) were outscored by 10 in the decisive fourth quarter. Serianna Anderson and Ami Rivera each chipped in 10 points.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Endicott 79, Salem State 62: Dillon Grant had 13 points, nine rebounds and two blocks as a dozen different players scored for the Gulls (2-0) in their win. Matt Garry (12 points) and Jalen Echevarria (11) were also in double figures for Endicott; Salem State, now 1-3, was paced by Josiah Green’s game high 17 points.
Worcester State 87, Gordon 85: A buzzer beating bucket sank the Scots (2-3) in their home opener. Garrett Sattazahn paced Gordon offensively with 26 points and 10 rebounds, with Michael Makiej adding 22 points and nine boards while Justin Yu finished with 13 points.
Babson 89, Salem State 58: Conner Bryne erupted for 19 points but the Beavers were too strong for the Vikings (1-4) on the second day of play at the Big 4 Challenge. Guards Chris Macdonald and Jaden Castillo scored 11 each.
Tufts 82, Endicott 71: Jalen Ecchvarria had 23 points with eight from the line but the Gulls (2-1) were outpaced down the stretch in their second outing at the Big 4 Challenge. Parker McLaren had a nice showing off the bench with 14 points and five boards.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 6, Suffolk 1: Andrew Kurapov scored twice as the Gulls (now 7-1) tallied four times in the middle frame to win going away. Jack Ring and Connor Beatty both had a pair of assists for the winners, who also got goals from Ryan Willett, Connor Amsley, Jackson Sterrett, and Jack Mazur.
UMass Dartmouth 5, Salem State 2: Matt Yianacopoulos gave the Vikings (0-5) an early lead and Zach Dill sliced his team’s deficit to 3-2 in the third, but they could never get the equalizer.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Castleton State 3, Salem State 1: A power play goal from MacKenzie Mallett, assisted by Isabella Perrotti and Middleton’s Kendra Currier, enabled the Vikings (1-4-1) to grab a lead late in the first period, but three second play markers by Castleton proved to be the difference.
Suffolk 2, Endicott 1 (OT): Catherine Miles’ first period gave Endicott an early lead before Suffolk tied it early in the third, then won it less than two minutes into the extra session. Michaela O’Brien stopped 20 shots for the Gulls (now 5-3).
BOYS SOCCER
Hyde School 3, Covenant Christian 2: CCA took the top seed to two overtimes and into penalty kicks before falling in a NEPSAC Class D semifinal.