Weekend area sports roundup: Fenwick field hockey wins CCL Cup championship

FIELD HOCKEY
Bishop Fenwick 3, Bishop Feehan 1: Junior Arianna Costello scored a pair of second quarter goals and junior captain Grace Morey added another tally with three minutes to play as Fenwick won the first-ever Catholic Central League championship with a victory at Donaldson Field Saturday.
Senior Kristina Rusha had her first assist of the season in the win while Morey — who finished second on the North Shore this season in both goals (15) and total points (38) also had a helper. Senior captain Cat Elias, the team's goalkeeper, made six stops in the victory; she finished the season with 98 total saves and a goals against average of 1.64.
It was the first 'official' league title for the Fenwick field hockey program, which for years played out of the Greater Boston League but, because they were not an official league member, were never recognized for finishing in first place in the GBL standings.
"The girls played really, really well," said veteran head coach Marybeth Mahoney, who also noted the stellar performances of junior Kailey Silva on defense as well as 11th graders Emily McPhail and Emma Perry up front. "This season was such a rollercoaster, and we were just happy to be playing. Having a (Catholic Central) League for the first time couldn't have come at a better time.
"With all of the uncertainty and rule changes and wearing of masks, it was tough," she added. "But the girls worked hard all season, fought through adversity and were able to finish when it counted."
Fenwick, which lost only one of the eight games it played against CCL competition this fall (going 5-1-2), outscored its foes by a combined 32-18.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bishop Feehan 3, Bishop Fenwick 2 (PKs): First-half goals by senior Elani Gikas and sophomore Ally Mitchell made Fenwick the first team to take a lead on the undefeated Shamrocks all season long. However, two goals by All-American Frannie Yanchuk including the tying marker in the 70th minute forced overtime in the CCL Cup championship game. Neither team scored in overtime and Feehan (unbeaten in its last 37 games) won the shootout, 3-1, to take the title.
Junior keeper Claudia Keith made 12 saves in a phenomenal effort for Fenwick while Veronica Tache and Jenna Durkin were incredible in the back end. The Crusaders end their season as 12-2-2 with the only losses coming to the defensing Division 1 champion Shamrocks.
BOYS SOCCER
Archbishop Williams 2, Bishop Fenwick 1: The Crusaders (10-2-4) surrendered a pair of goals in the first quarter and could only manage one of their own over the final three quarters, falling in the championship game of the Catholic Central League Cup in Braintree.
Sophomore Jack Andrews scored his team-leading 12th goal of the season for Fenwick midway through the second half, when his perfectly executed chip shot hit the crossbar, came down and a Williams' defender deflected it into the net. Ryan Noci was credited with the assist. Also playing well in the setback was senior captains Liam Foley, Andrew Perry, Aidan Dwyer and TJ Genzale.