BOYS HOCKEY
Hamilton-Wenham 4, North Reading 3: On Senior Night, the all-12th grade line of Liam Heney (goal), Will Brown (assist), and Luke Twomey (assist) combined on the game-winning goal with 2:46 to play as the Generals (6-11-1) snapped a six-game winless streak. Junior Charlie Collins helped pace the offense for H-W with a goal and an assist, with Will Stidsen and Bruce Danaher also scoring while Ryan Fazio, Aidan Clarke, Grayson Minich and Brown all had assists. Sophomore Cooper Miller stopped 21 shots in the win.
Essex Tech 1, Lowell Catholic 1 (OT): A Logan Casey goal with 40 seconds left in regulation enabled the Hawks (16-1-2) to officially grab a share of the Commonwealth Athletic Conference title, which they’ve now won or tied for in each of the last three seasons. Captain Cam Doherty and sophomore Brady Leonard assisted on the equalizer, with captain Kyle Mahan stopping 24 shots over 50 minutes of game play. The victory allows Essex Tech to advance to the state vocational championship game for a second straight season, where it will take on Diman next Saturday at Boston University.
Marblehead 4, Beverly 2: The Headers improved to 10-1-2 in their last 13 games as captain Chris Locke had two goals and an assist in the Saturday night victory. Carter Laramie and Kyle Hart also scored; Hogan Sedky had two assists; Cam Patrick and James Caeran had one helper each; and goalie Griffin Winter stopped 15 shots.
Freshman Logan Bowen collected a power play goal and an assist for Beverly (3-16-1) in its season finale. Junior Ethan Haight added his fourth goal of the season, with Gavin Lawrence and Bobby Massa earning assists. Captain Dylan Hunter ended his career with a 29-save outing.
Marblehead 1, Lowell 1 (OT): Despite putting 50 shots on net and hitting seven posts Sunday afternoon, the Headers could only manage one goal in the opening round of the Newburyport Bank Tournament (falling in the shootout round). James McKenzie had the Marblehead goal, with James Caeran assisting and Leo Burdge stopping a dozen shots in net.
Winthrop 9, Peabody/Saugus 1: Senior captain Ashton Sousa was bombarded with shots and finished with 52 saves, but it simply wasn’t enough for the Tanners (3-16) against the Northeastern Conference champions. Freshman Ryan Lockhart had his first career goal for Peabody/Saugus.
Gloucester 9, Swampscott 2: Not much went right for the Big Blue (11-8) as they surrendered a season high in goals. Ronan Locke and Will Roddy were the Swampscott lamplighters, with Derek Faia earning an assist.
St. Mary’s Lynn 2, Bishop Fenwick 1 (OT): A fantastic 28-save performance between the pipes for captain Josh Millman went for naught as the visiting Spartans scored in the extra session to sink Fenwick (4-14). Ralph Juffre nabbed the Crusaders’ goal, with junior linemate Kieran Corcoran picking up his first career varsity point on the play with an assist.
Phillips Andover 6, Pingree 0: The Highlanders surrendered four first period goals in their regular season finale to fall to 12-12-4.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Bishop Fenwick 4, Weymouth 1: Captain Abbey Millman, Molly Sullivan, Mya Jewel and Penny Levine-Stein all had a goal and an assist to power the Crusaders (7-9-2) to a solid non-league win. Defenseman Ali Sprissler also picked up an assist and netminder Ella Tucker made 13 saves.
Newburyport 1, Marblehead 0: Freshman goalie Addie Lydon made 29 saves in an exciting road battle but the Lady Headers (4-15) couldn’t crack the Clipper defense. Ava Vautour, Ella Graham and Mel Earl had solid outings for Marblehead, which wraps up the regular season against Woburn this week.
Methuen/Tewksbury 5, Beverly 1: Senior captain Sadie Papamechail scored on her Senior Night in the second period to make it a one goal game, but the Red Rangers netted three unanswered to pull away. Goalie Meredith Johnston, a freshman, stopped 24 shots, while Victoria de Leon earned her first varsity point with an assist and Kirsten Cole picked up a helper. Seniors Katherine Purcell, Kaylee Rich and Shea Nemeskal also stood out.
Shawsheen 6, Masconomet 5: Junior Bella Flinn netted her first career hat trick but the Cheiftains (5-13) came out on the wrong end of a fire wagon shootout on the road. Sophomore Allie LaCava also scored her first varsity goal while senior captain Bitsy King scored for the fifth straight game. Charlotte Leiss, Maddie Kenney and Eliza Shannon had two assists each and defenseman Tara Thompson picked up one.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pingree 42, BB&N 28: The Highlanders (17-5) took down BB&N with a tough defensive effort and were led offensively by Emily Norton’s 12 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Marblehead 79, Bedford 73: The Magicians will have a chance to defend the Larry McIntire IAABO 130 Classic title thanks to a strong performance in their opener. Tyrone Countrymon led the way with 26 points while Ryan Commoss and Nick Lemmond each had 16 to help Marblehead overcome a 40-point outburst by Bedford’s Justice Buchanan.
Gloucester 66, Bishop Fenwick 47: The Crusaders were bested in the opening round of the Larry McIntire IAABO Board 130 Classic despite 17 points from James Meklis. Nate Allder added 10 points while Will Perillo had six points and six boards.
Lowell Catholic 79, Swampscott 56: Max Brodsky led the Big Blue with 18 points while Liam Wales and Andrew Templeman each had 12 to pace the Big Blue, which suffered a 3-point onslaught from Lowell Catholic in the opening half. Swampscott got to within three in the third quarter but could never quite get over the hump; they’ll play Lynn Classical at 10:45 a.m. on Monday in the St. Mary’s Lynn Spartan Classic consolation round.
Central Catholic 71, Beverly 64: The Panthers (14-6) fell in the opening round of the Comcast Tournament despite another strong game from Ryder Frost (28 points). Beverly will play Everett in the consolation game at 12:30 on Monday back at Woburn High.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 14, Keene State 8: Cam Fernandez had four goals and an assist and a 4-0 third quarter run enabled the Gulls (1-0) to win an early season opener. Max Kesicki added three goals and an assist for Endicott and Tommy Tyksinski produced three tallies of his own.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gordon 78, WNE 72: Zach Quanico made five triples and totaled 23 points while Garrett Sattazahn also scored 23 with five from deep to help the Scots (10-15) pick up a CCC win at home.
Endicott 69, Salve Regina 58: The Gulls (16-9) continued their playoff surge with a fourth straight win. Jalen Echevarria led a balanced attack with 17 points, Stephen Fama netted 15 and Jeff Hill contributed 12 and three assists.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Salve Regina 61, Endicott 38: Emily St. Thomas scored a dozen points but the Gulls (11-14) shot only 28 percent from the floor in a tough loss. Tara Laugeni and Sarah Dempsey added eight each.
Gordon 59, WNE 53: Madison Wynbeek had 23 points and ripped down 15 rebounds to help the Scots (14-10) outlast the Golden Bears. Ami Rivera added 14 points with four assists and Serianna Anderson scored 11 with nine boards.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Curry 3, Endicott 2: Three goals against in the opening period sent No. 3 ranked Endicott (20-2-2) to defeat for the first time since October and ended a 21-game unbeaten streak. Noah Strawn got the Gulls within one when he scored with just over 12 minutes to play but a late penalty derailed any further comeback hopes. Jack Ring also scored and Ryan Wilson made 22 saves.
Plymouth State 7, Salem State 3: Zach Dill and Keegan O’Donoghue each provided a goal and an assist and Erik Larsson had two helpers but Salem State dipped to 7-18 on the season. Aaron Mercer came up with 38 saves in net.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Wentworth 3, Endicott 1: Rafa Robert had 16 kills but the Gulls dropped to 1-3 by virtue of a 15-25, 20-25, 27-25, 18-25 defeat. Gabe DeBenedetto handed out 36 assists and Nik Kasprzak totaled up seven kills.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Gordon 14, Clark 13: Freshman Lauren Leggett of Peabody made her first career start in net, made nine saves and staved off Clark in the final minutes to earn the win. Kaitlyn Mini had six goals, the last of which was the game-winner, and Caroline Piorkowski scored three times.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Elmira 7, Salem State 0: The No. 8 ranked team in the nation was too much to handle for Salem State in the NEHC playoff quarterfinals. Elmira had a 59-9 edge in shots on goal and netminder Hannah Aveni tried to help her squad hang in there with 52 saves. Salem State wraps up the season at 7-16-2.
Endicott 6, Curry 1: Emmerson Hayes netted a pair of goals and Teaghan Hall scored once with two helpers as the Gulls (16-7-2) celebrated Senior Day by scoring six unanswered to earn their eighth straight win. Kat Keith, Jess Burwell and Mackenzie Villiard also lit the lamp and Bailey Thieben made a total of seven saves.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Wheaton 6, Endicott 3: The Gulls got a doubles win from George Danes and Julian Rinchtrich (8-4), as well as singles victories from Danes (6-1, 6-3 and Antonio Marsallo (2-6, 6-2, 7-5).