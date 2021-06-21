Weekend area sports roundup Ipswich boys, Beverly girls knocked out of lacrosse state tournament 

BOYS LACROSSE
Triton 11, Ipswich 4: The fourth seeded Tigers (10-2) bowed out of the Division 3 North playoffs with a quarterfinal loss to the only team that defeated them during the regular season, their Cape Ann League rivals from Triton. The game was close for the first half before the visiting Vikings broke it open in the third period.
Rowan Silva, Jack Gillis, Aiden Arnold and Ned Donovan (who also excelled on faceoffs) had the goals for Ipswich, with netminder Jonah Orroth making 11 saves. This contest marked the 600th of Ipswich head coach Glenn Foster’s coaching career on the lacrosse sidelines at the school.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Winchester 18, Beverly 12: Abbie Kelly had a spectacular game in net with 17 saves, but the Panthers couldn’t pull off an upset victory in a Division 1 North preliminary round playoff game. Lauren Caley led Beverly offensively with three goals, two assists and six draw controls, while Kayleigh Crowell added a pair of goals and five draw controls of her own. Angelina Mazzone also scored twice and dished out two assists. Lily Shea (2 assists), Sam Carnevale (assist), Emma Knott, Natasha Spinhirn and Claire Brean also scored for Orange-and-Black, who finished their season with a 5-11 record.
GIRLS TENNIS
Swampscott 3, Lynnfield 2: In a 4 vs. 5 quarterfinal matchup, the Big Blue prevailed on their home courts to advance to the sectional semifinals. Swampscott (now 11-4) will take on the winner of Monday’s battle between top seeded Manchester Essex and No. 8 seed North Reading.
WRESTLING
Whittier 45, Masconomet/Essex Tech 34: The Chieftains/Hawks finished their season with a 8-6 record after falling Saturday in Boxford in the Division 2 North semifinals to a strong Whittier program.
AGGANIS BOYS LACROSSE
North 17, South 7: Bishop Fenwick senior Liam Hill earned game MVP honors for the North squad after scoring five goals in his team’s victory. Fenwick teammate Stefano Fabiano added a trio of first half goals and four all told for the winners, while fellow Crusader Aiden Anthony also found the back of the net. Vinny Palmer of Swampscott bagged a pair of goals for the South squad.
AGGANIS GIRLS LACROSSE
South 14, North 6: Maddie Erskine of Marblehead scored three times and Ipswich’s Riley Daly added a tally of her own to help the South squad to a resounding victory. The North got an excellent showing from Danvers’ Ashley Curcuru, who had a pair of goals, as well as a single strike from Bishop Fenwick’s Jenna Durkin.
AGGANIS GIRLS SOCCER
North 3, South 1: Earning MVP honors for the two teams were Bishop Fenwick’s Mia Tsaparlis and Marblehead’s Anna Rigby. Maura Dorr of Winthrop paced the winners with a goal and an assist.
AGGANIS BOYS SOCCER
SOUTH 4, North 1: Game MVP Michael Maldanado of Revere potted a pair of goals to give the South an easy triumph. Spencer Butterworth of Masconomet was named MVP for the North club.
AGGANIS SOFTBALL
south 4, North 3: Leah Ventre of Saugus was 2-for-2 with two RBI to earn MVP honors and pace the South team to victory. Lily Eldridge of Danvers, the North MVP, threw three scoreless innings in the first, second and seventh fames, while Falcons teammate Brooke Grassia and Rockport’s Taylor Frost were other standouts for the North.
AGGANIS BASEBALL
south 4, North 4: Frew Rowen of Rockport High earned MVP honors for the North team, which came back to tie the game late. Mike Ianuzzin of Wakefield launched a 2-run homer in the top of the sixth to give the South a 4-2 lead; he wound up winning team MVP honros for his efforts.
NECBL
Navigators drop two: The North Shore Navigators fell twice over the weekend, including Sunday’s 12-8 setback to the Sanford Mainers. In that contest, David Kale gave the Navs (now 9-5-2) their first lead with a two-run single in the top of the seventh before the hosts rallied for the win. Dylan Brazil laced a two-run double earlier in that seventh inning, and Ryan Marra knocked in two with a double of his own earlier in the ballgame.
On Saturday, the Navs dropped an 8-5 home decision to the North Adams SteepleCats despite a 2-hit, 3-run performance from Kale. Brazil also had two hits for the locals along with a pair of RBI, while Jake McElroy also knocked in two with a fifth inning single. Jose Aquino added an RBI double.
