TRACK
McStay, Schmitt clear the bar: At the New England championships at Reggie Lewis Center, St. John’s Prep’s Drew McStay and Marblehead’s Schuyler Schmitt both cleared 6-foot-3 to finish tied for fifth in the region.
BOYS HOCKEY
Arlington 6, Bishop Fenwick 0: The 27th seeded Crusaders (7-10-4) were unable to dent the Spy Ponders’ net Saturday night at Ed Burns Arena and saw their season come to an end in the first round of the Division 1 playoffs.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Quincy 80, Masconomet 57: Sophomore Orlagh Gormley scored an incredible 56 points to pace No. 8 Quincy by the 25th seed Chieftains (14-7) in Division 2 tournament play. Masco had a 36-33 edge in the second half but being outscored 26-9 in the opening quarter was too much to recover from.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEYUNE 3, Endicott 2 (OT): St. John’s Prep product Mitch Shaheen banked a shot off both posts and in with 4:06 left in regulation to give the Gulls a 2-1 lead in the Commonwealth Coast Conference title game, but with the goalie pulled for an extra attacked the Nor’Easters tie the game with 55 seconds left and won it on a redirection just over four minutes into sudden death. Shaheen scored both goals for Endicott (20-7-1), which is ranked No. 13 nationally and will hope for an at-large bid when the NCAA tournament field is selected.
Plymouth State 8, Salem State 4: In the MASCAC championship game, the Vikings (12-13) took a 2-1 lead on Billy McGwin’s second period power play goal, but the Panthers rattled off four unanswered to take control. Salem had two more goals (by Matt Yiancopoulos and Keegan O’Donaghue) in the middle period (which saw seven total scored) and trailed only 5-4 before Plymouth pulled away in third. Aaron Mercer made 41 saves in net and Luke Day also scored.
COLLEGE BASEBALLEndicott wins pair: The Gulls opened the season by taking both ends of a double header with Salem State, 3-1 and 14-0. Catcher Thomas Barbieri went 4-for-5 with four RBI in the night cap in which Endicott banged out 15 total hits. Rian Schwede spun a gem in the opener with 10 strikeouts over eight innings and Nicholas Perkins’ 3-run homer provided all the offense. Salem State’s Traverse Briana went yard in that game as well and Salem native Bobby Jellison had his first two collegiate hits.
Gordon splits: The Scots (1-3) earned their first victory of 2022 in the nightcap of a twinbill with Finlandia, scoring four times in the top of the sixth inning to take a 9-6 win. First baseman Robert Dunkle had a huge game for Gordon, going 4-for-4 with a run scored and six RBI. Shane Demers and Patrick Tevanen both added run-scoring singles in the decisive sixth inning while each scoring a pair of runs. Bishop Fenwick grad Brandon Bloom got his first NCAA win with five innings of two-hit, zero-run relief and fellow former Crusader Tucker Destino had his first collegiate hits.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Salem State 21, Wells 5: Kevin Albert had four goals plus a career high six assists to lead the Vikings (1-1) to their first win of the year. Sam Cioffi of Marblehead had four goals, as did Gloucester’s Luke Fleming, and Danvers native Christian Burke chipped in with a pair to give first-year head coach Steve Driscoll his first victory.
Conn College 11, Endicott 10 (OT): Though the Gulls (0-3) had a 10-8 lead with 1:57 to play, the Camels managed two goals to tie and got the winner at 3:30 of overtime. Beverly’s Sam Abate scored for Endicott while Michael Hauptman had four goals and two assists and Max Kesicki provided a hat trick.
Virginia Wesleyan 22, Gordon 9: Despite four goals from Noah Thies and three more from Kobi Bui, the Scots fell to 1-2 with a lopsided setback.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Salem State 20, Regis 4: Mackenzie Schmink scored five goals and scooped up ten ground balls to pace the Vikings (1-1) to victory at home. Madelyn Plourde added four goals with two assists, Kaia Hollingsworth scored twice and Suzanne Stefanik added two goals with four helpers.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Gordon swept: In Florida, Gordon fell to UMass Dartmouth 6-0 and RPI 10-6, to open their season Saturday in Florida. Lily Rivera had a triple among her three hits in the higher scoring bout and Arianna Ramsaran added two hits with Emma Dubois driving in a pair of runs.
Gordon wins on Sunday: Sophomore Sierra Ricci not only got the win in relief, throwing 1 2/3 innings while allowing just two hits and striking out two, but she also delivered the game-ending two-run single to give Gordon (1-2) its first win of the season on Sunday. Lily Rivera and Arianna Ramsaran both went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI for the winners as well.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott splits: Though the Gulls were swept by No. 1 ranked Springfield, they bounced back with a 3-1 win over Elmira to finish a busy Saturday 8-4 on the year. Rafa Robert had 12 kills against the top team in the nation while Spencer Capps led Endicott with 15 kills in the victory.
MEN’S TENNIS
Baldwin Wallace 6, Gordon 3: In Hilton Head, S.C, the Scots received victories from Ezekiel Hall (7-6, 6-0) at first singles and Alex Ryzi (6-2, 6-4) at No. 4, as well as the second doubles team of John Marineau and Nathan Gonzalez, 8-7 (7-4).
Bates 9, Endicott 0: The Gulls fell to 1-4 on the season.