TRACK
Peabody's 4x200 relay teams had an outstanding showing at the Mass State Track Coaches Association's Bay State Running Invitational Saturday with wins in both the boys and girls races. The girls foursome of Savanna Vargas, Sadai Headley-Mawasi, Dado Nasso and Jolene Murphy topped the field at 1:44.43 and the boys quarter of Chris Morales, Shaun Conrad, Joel Lisoma and Tyler Surman prevailed with a 1:39.37.
Fellow Tanner Logan Traccia came in second in the 1000 with a time of 2:40.66, Adam Abdulghani clocked 4:45 for fifth in the mile and Danvers' Luke Llewellyn ran 2:41.45 to finish third in the 1000.
GYMNASTICS
Beverly 122.65, Peabody 82.55: Freshman Gabby Chirco won the all-around with a score of 31.5 as the Panthers kicked off their season with a resounding victory. Chirco was the top scorer on balance beam (8.0) and tied for first on bars (7.55) while placing second on floor exercises (7.95) and tied for second on vault (8.0).
Olivia Giello won the vault (8.15) and floor (8.2) for the Orange-and-Black, while Linnea Avola tied for the top spot on bars (7.55). Julia Kaszysnki took second on bars (7.3) and third on floor (7.55) for the winners, while Emma Clark tied for second on vault (8.0). Third place showings for Beverly came from Kali Trask on vault (7.8), and Maddie Saunders on both bars (7.25) and beam (7.5).
Peabody was led by Sofia Weinburg's second place finish on beam (7.7).
Masconomet 143.25, Essex Tech 124.4: The two-time defending state champion Chieftains cruised to an opening day win as freshman Bella Misiura won the all-around with a 37.25 score and senior captain Gracy Mowers finished with a 36.5 Misiura won the vault (9.4), bars (9.1) and beam (9.6) while taking second place on the floor (9:15). Mowers captured top honors in floor exercises (9.25), was second on both beam (9.4) and bars (8.85), and tied her sister Greta for third on vault (9.0).
Bella Marques also had an excellent showing for Masconomet by claiming second on vault (9.35), third on bars (8.45) and third on floor (8.7). Brooklyn Odoardi was third on beam (9.2) for the winners, while Alexa Budrow was fourth on bars (8.05). Greta Mowers also took two fourths in floor (8.05) and tying with teammate Fiona Blozan on beam (8.7).
BOYS HOCKEY
Essex Tech 3, Gr. Lowell/Nashoba Tech 1: In their home opener, the Hawks got two goals and an assist from junior David Egan and had all three of their tallies in the final period to improve to 2-0. Fellow junior center Nick LaConte also scored for the winners, tying the score before Egan popped in the game-winner 14 seconds later. Freshman Armani Booth earned the team's 'hard hat' for his outstanding play, while teammates Bryan Swaczyk, Cam Cannizzaro and Jonathan Daley all had assists. Sophomore Kyle Mahan stopped 15 of 16 shots for his second victory of the season.
Austin Prep 3, Bishop Fenwick 0: The visiting Cougars snapped a scoreless tie with seven minutes left in regulation, then added a pair of empty netters before the final whistle to drop Fenwick to 0-2 on the season. Senior goaltender Jack Vieira stopped 12 shots in net for the Crusaders.
