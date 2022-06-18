TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys lacrosse — State tournament, Division 1 semifinals: St. John's Prep vs. Hingham at Burlington (10:30 a.m.).

Girls tennis — State championships at duPont Athletic Center, MIT: Division 2, Masconomet vs. Westborough (11:30 a.m.); Division 4, Hamilton-Wenham vs. Wareham (2).

SUMMER BASEBALL

NECBL — Newport at North Shore Navigators  (6:35).

North Shore Baseball League — North Shore Phillies at Marblehead (5).

TOMORROW

SUMMER BASEBALL

NECBL — Newport at North Shore Navigators (DH, 4:05).

North Shore Baseball League — Beverly Recs at Northeast Tide (5); Swampscott Sox at Peabody Champions (5); Marblehead at Rowley (6).

Intertown Twilight League — Hamilton Generals at Beverly Giants (5); Ipswich Chiefs at Rockport (6).

