TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Football — Lynnfield at Hamilton-Wenham (2:30); Tilton at Pingree (5).

Boys soccer — Salem Academy at Prospect Hill (8:15 a.m.); Salem at Danvers (10 a.m.); Revere at St. John's Prep at Revere (10 a.m.).

Girls soccer — Salem Academy at Prospect Hill (8:15 a.m.); Bishop Fenwick at Central Catholic (noon); 

Field hockey — Masconomet at Danvers (12:30).

Volleyball — Essex Tech at Bishop Fenwick (5:30).

COLLEGE

Football — Western New England at Endicott (noon).

Men’s soccer — Endicott at Gordon (7).

Women’s soccer — Fitchburg State at Salem State (1); Endicott at Gordon (3).

Field hockey — University of New England at Gordon (noon); Western New England at Endicott (1); Salem State at Bridgewater State (4).Volleyball — 

Volleyball — Curry (11 a.m.) and Lesley (3) at Salem State; Gordon vs. Westfield State (1) and at WPI (3); Endicott vs. Babson (1) and at Brandeis (3). 

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Golf — Austin Prep at Bishop Fenwick (5).

