TODAY'S SPORTS 

HIGH SCHOOL

Football — St. John's Prep at Catholic Memorial (1); Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham (1:30); Berkshire at Pingree (5).

Boys soccer — Medford at Beverly (10 a.m.); Marblehead at Manchester Essex (11:30 a.m.); St. John's Prep at North Andover (2); High Mowing School at Pingree (3). 

Girls soccer — Beverly at Andover (10 a.m.); Ipswich at Gloucester (10 a.m.); Bishop Fenwick at Methuen (10 a.m.); Danvers at North Andover (2); High Mowing School at Pingree (3).

Cross country — St. John's Prep at Catholic Conference Classic, Franklin Park.

COLLEGE

Men’s soccer — Gordon at Wentworth (12:30); Worcester State at Salem State (1); Endicott at Roger Williams (3).

Women’s soccer — Salem State at Worcester State (11 a.m.); Endicott at Roger Williams (noon); Gordon at Wentworth (3:30).

Field hockey — Gordon at UNE (noon); Endicott at Western New England (1).

Cross country — Endicott, Gordon at Suffolk Invitational (Franklin Park, Boston, 1:45).

Volleyball — Gordon at Curry (11 a.m.); MCLA at Salem State (1); Endicott at Coast Guard (2).

Women’s tennis — Castleton at Salem State (1); Endicott at Bates (2).

*

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Field hockey — Danvers at North Reading (3).

