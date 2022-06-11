TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys lacrosse — State tournament, Division 1 second round: Catholic Memorial at St. John's Prep (11 a.m.); Division 3 second round: Swampscott at Pentucket (10 a.m.); Division 4 second round: Ipswich at Dover-Sherborn (11 a.m.); Hamilton-Wenham at Cohasset (1:30).
Girls lacrosse — State tournament, Division 3 second round: Bishop Fenwick at Pentucket (12:15); Division 4 second round: Triton at Hamilton-Wenham (2); Watertown at Ipswich (3).
Boys tennis — State tournament, Division 1 quarterfinals: St. John's Prep at Acton Boxborough (4).
SUMMER BASEBALL
NECBL — North Shore Navigators at Valley Blue Sox (6:35).
*
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls lacrosse — State tournament, Division 3 second round: Essex Tech at Weston (3).
Boys tennis — State tournament, Division 4 quarterfinals: Monomoy vs. Hamilton-Wenham at Gordon College, Wenham (5).
Girls tennis — State tournament, Division 4 quarterfinals; Sturgis Charter West vs. Hamilton-Wenham at Gordon College, Wenham (2).
SUMMER BASEBALL
NECBL — Ocean State at North Shore Navigators (4:05).