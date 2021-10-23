TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — Swampscott at Beverly (1); Triton at Hamilton-Wenham (1); Worcester Academy at Pingree (5).
Boys soccer — Peabody at Danvers (10 a.m.); Lowell at St. John's Prep (10 a.m.); Ipswich at Innovation Charter (10 a.m.); Salem Academy at Rockport (2); Concord Academy at Pingree (3); Beverly at Medford (3).
Girls soccer — Bishop Fenwick at North Reading (10 a.m.); Gloucester at Ipswich (10 a.m.); North Andover at Peabody (11 a.m.); Salem Academy at Rockport (2); Lincoln-Sudbury at Masconomet (2); Concord Academy at Pingree (4).
Field hockey — Bishop Stang at Bishop Fenwick (2); Concord Academy at Pingree (3).
Volleyball — Bishop Fenwick at Danvers (12:30).
Water polo — Westminster at St. John's Prep (3).
COLLEGE
Football — Endicott at Salve Regina (noon).
Men's hockey — Anna Maria at Salem State (2).
Men’s soccer — MCLA at Salem State (3); Endicott at Western New England (3); Wentworth at Gordon (4).
Women’s soccer — Salem State at MCLA (noon); Endicott at Western New England (noon); Wentworth at Gordon (1).
Field hockey — Western Connecticut State at Salem State (noon); Endicott at Nichols (1); Gordon at Western New England (6).
Volleyball — Gordon at Suffolk (11 a.m.) and vs. Fitchburg State (1); Curry (3) and Coast Guard (5) at Endicott.
Women’s tennis — Commonwealth Coast Conference final: Roger Williams at Endicott (1).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls soccer — Danvers at Brookline (1).
Flag football — Salem Academy at Mystic Valley (4).