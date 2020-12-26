TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Bishop Fenwick at St. Mary's Lynn (7:20).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Feehan (2).
Beverly - Elaine T. Pinkerton passed away on December 19, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late William Pinkerton with whom she shared 42 years of marriage. Born in Beverly on November 19, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Phillip and Mabel Grush. Elaine is survived by her daughter…