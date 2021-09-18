TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — Watertown at Hamilton-Wenham (1); Central Catholic at St. John's Prep (1); Bishop Fenwick at Arlington Catholic (1); Salem at Martha's Vineyard (6).
Boys soccer — Needham at St. John's Prep (noon).
Girls soccer — Essex Tech at Lynnfield (9 a.m.); Pingree at Brooks (3:30); Newburyport at Bishop Fenwick (4); Salem Academy at Lynn Classical (4).
Field hockey — Manchester Essex at Danvers (12:30).
Cross country — McNiff Relays at Bishop Fenwick (10 a.m.).
COLLEGE
Football — Endicott at Catholic (noon).
Men’s soccer — Bridgewater State at Salem State (2); Gordon at Suffolk (3).
Women’s soccer — Salem State at Bridgewater State (11 a.m.); Gordon at Suffolk (noon); Curry at Endicott (1).
Field hockey — Fitchburg State at Salem State (11 a.m.); Gordon at Nichols (noon); Endicott at Tufts (noon).
Cross country — Pop Crowell Invitational at Gordon College (10:45 a.m.).
Volleyball — Gordon at Regis (10 a.m.) and vs. Fitchburg State (noon); Norwich at Salem State (noon);
Women’s tennis — Salve Regina at Gordon (noon); Roger Williams at Endicott (noon).
Men's golf — Endicott at Williams College Invitational (noon).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls soccer — Beverly at Bedford (6).
COLLEGE
Men's golf — Endicott at Williams College Invitational (noon).