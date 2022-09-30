TODAY'S SPORTS 

HIGH SCHOOL

Football —  Masconomet at Beverly (2); Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham (2:30); Proctor at Pingree (5).

Boys soccer — Salem Academy at Prospect Hill (8:15 a.m.); Manchester Essex at Essex Tech (11 a.m.); Peabody at Billerica (5:30).

Girls soccer — Salem Academy at Prospect Hill (8:15 a.m.); Wayland at Swampscott (10 a.m.); Central Catholic at Bishop Fenwick (noon). 

Field hockey — Bishop Stang at Bishop Fenwick (2); Holderness at Pingree (4).

Cross country — Mystic Valley at Salem Academy (noon).

Golf -- Winthrop at Bishop Fenwick (3).

Water polo — St. John's Prep at Deerfield Academy (2:30).

COLLEGE

Football — Husson at Endicott (noon).

Men’s soccer — Salem State at Framingham State (noon); Salve Regina at Gordon (7).

Women’s soccer — Framingham State at Salem State (1); Salve Regina at Gordon (1).

Field hockey — Salve Regina at Endicott (1); Salem State at UMass Dartmouth (3).

Cross country — Endicott & Gordon at Keene State Invitational.

Volleyball — Gordon vs. Babson (noon) and at Clark (2); Middlebury at Endicott (2 p.m.); Salem State at St Josephs, Maine (3).

Women’s tennis — Suffolk at Gordon (11 a.m.); Curry at Endicott (noon); Salem State at UMass Boston.

*

TOMORROW 

None scheduled.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you