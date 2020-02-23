WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 2, University of New England 1: The No. 9 ranked Gulls (23-2) continued their remarkable season, getting goals from Jillian Gibbs and Ashlie Jones en route to another win. Lauren Farraiuolo, Ashley Keaveney, Courtney Sullivan and Gibbs added assists in the win; Ashley Peterson made 26 saves in net to secure her 15th win.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Worcester State 4, Salem State 1: The Vikings fell to 4-14-6 despite scoring first on a power play goal from Billy McGwin. Trey Olson and Luke Pepin added assists in the setback
Endicott 2, Curry 1: The Gulls moved to 20-5 on the season behind goals from Zach Mazur and Azan Dorsett. James Winkler, Jason Kalinowski and Elliott Clemmons added assists while Conor O’Brien (28 saves) and Elijah Harris combined for a strong performance in net.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Nichols 82, Gordon 70: The Scots (12-13) fell in their regular season finale despite 22 points and seven rebounds from Garrett Sattazahn. The nation’s leading scorer, Eric Demers, struggled from the field (4-for-18 for 15 points) in the setback. Gordon will be the No. 6 seed in the upcoming conference tournament.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Endicott 75, Curry 53: The Gulls (15-10) earned a hard fought win on Senior Night behind a trio of double-digit scoring efforts: Gina Coote led the way with 12 points and 12 boards while Kaitlynn Smith (10 points) and Kathryn Dunn (10 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals) also played well.
Gordon 71, Nichols 57: The Scots finished the regular season at 15-10 with a convincing road win on Saturday. Meghan Foley led the offensive charge with 21 points and 10 rebounds while Serianna Anderson had 20 points and six rebounds. Sarah Gibbs added 13 points and nine rebounds in the win.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
UMass Boston 7, Endicott 2: Brennan Nick (7-6 (8-6), 6-4) and Daniel Rinkert (7-5, 6-3) picked up wins at the No. 1 and No. 2 singles slots, respectively, but it wasn’t enough as the Gulls fell to 0-5.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Mount Holyoke 18, Gordon 5: Katelyn Dyer scored twice while Abigail Masnfield, Emma Hryzan and Molly Guthrie also scored in the Scots’ season opening loss.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
New England College 13, Gordon 12 (OT): The Scots’ battled all day in their season opener before falling in overtime. Jason Dantona had four goals in the loss while Dan Arthru had three; Xander Miller (2), Billy Biegun, Dawson Tozier and Jacob Hryzan added goals as well. Jay Gallipo made 18 saves in net.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Anna Maria 17, Salem State 8: The Vikings’ fell in their season opener despite a strong offensive performance. Zach Piroh had a double and two RBI to lead the way while Jake Boucher (triple), Madoc Fisher (double), Shawn Rebello, John Palardy and Brahiam Ortega each had RBI as well. Salem State fell victim to a number of errors, allowing just eight earned runs out of the 17.
Endicott drops 3: The Gulls opened their season with three losses to No. 3 ranked Trinity over the weekend by scores of 12-4, 9-4 and 13-11. Kyle Brennan hit a two-run homer in the second loss and had a pair of hits in the first loss.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott takes two: The Gulls (10-2) continued their impressive campaign with wins over Lesley, 3-0, and No. 4 ranked Stevens, 3-2, over the weekend. In the latter triumph, Erich Roman had 17 kills and six digs while Gabe Felicetti had 17 kills as well. Bryn Lipton added 12 kills and 13 digs. Against Lesley, Endicott rolled behind an all-around team performance. Matt Cruz had seven kills to lead the way while Finn McCaffrey had six digs.
