BOYS LACROSSE
Peabody 7, Masconomet 6 (OT): Ashton Sousa’s fourth goal of the afternoon was the game-winner as the Tanners stayed unbeaten at 4-0. Matt Bettencourt also had a big day for the winners with two goals and a career high four assists. Defenseman Johnny Lucas also scored and middie Matt Lindstrom had one assist, with goalie Anthony Anzalone stopping 14 shots in the win.
Goalie Colin Dillon had another strong outing for Masconomet (1-5) with 13 saves. Cooper Easley scored twice, Miles Mireault added a goal and one assist, and Owen McNally, Jack Wexler and Will Carey all had singletons while Tristen Dillon added an assist.
Danvers 8, Wakefield 7: Trailing by three goals in the third quarter, the Falcons (2-2) scored six of the contest’s final seven tallies to prevail. Jake Ryan nabbed three goals and teammates Tommy Cyr and Colby Dunham added two goals and an assist apiece for the Blue-and-White, who also got a goal and two helpers from Brady Tersolo and 13 saves from goalkeeper Dan Vatousios.
Swampscott 11, Gloucester 7: Down by four goals (5-1) early, the Big Blue rallied as Christian Urbano scored four goals with an assist and Jason Codispoti added three scores and three helpers. Liam Keaney (2 goals, 2 assists), Ronan Locke (goal), Jason Rothwell (goal) and Liam Herlihy (assist) helped to power the offense, while Timmy Sheehan earned the win in net with nine saves.
Brunswick, Conn. 17, St. John’s Prep 10: Against one of the top prep school programs in the nation, the Eagles (4-1) were unable to win many faceoffs or control ground balls. Captain Jimmy Ayers had three goals and an assist in the setback, with Matt Morrow and Lucas Verrier adding two goals each. Ryan DeLucia finished with one goal and one assist, Luke Kelly and Drew Bossi each had solo goals and Gavin Kornitsky made 10 saves. The game will count on the Prep’s overall record but not towards its MIAA postseason ranking.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Danvers 12, Marblehead 11: Megan McGinnity made 16 saves and Jordan Turcotte powered the offense with six goals and an assist to give the Falcons the victory. Eliana Anderson added five goals and 10 draw controls for the winners, who also got a goal from Jordan Bartlett and assists from both Kayle Rich (3 ground balls) and Savannah Botthof.
Sydney Langton (3 GBs) and Isabelle Ferrante both had three goals and an assist for Marblehead (now 0-6). Lucy Wales (assist) and Ramona Gillett each added a pair of goals while Gretchen Smith scored once and assisted on another.
Phillips Andover 11, Pingree 10: The Highlanders fell just short despite five goals, one assist and two draw controls from Cami Traveis. Waters Lloyd added nine draw controls and two goals, Schuyler Lloyd had two goals, four assists and two draw controls, Lauren Collins had two goals and a pair of ground balls, and Ashley Smail also had two ground balls.
GIRLS TENNIS
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Beverly 2: Second singles player Sienna Gregory rallied from an 0-3 second set deficit to win her match, 6-3, 6-3, and keep the Generals unbeaten at 4-0. First singles player Naomi Provost (6-0, 6-0) also prevailed, as did the second doubles team of Sofia Montoya and Ava Maher (6-1, 6-1), picking up their first varsity win in the process.
BOYS TENNIS
Beverly 3, Hamilton-Wenham 2: The Panthers swept singles play behind individual wins from Federico Clavarino (6-1, 2-6, 6-4), Matteo Quattrocchi (6-0, 6-0) and Ryan Dunleavy (6-4, 6-2).
GIRLS TRACK
Masco earns two second place finishes: At the Ottaviani Invitational, Piper Testa placed second in the Freshman/Sophomore 200 meter race, as did the 4x800 relay team of Ellie Green, Teagen Kane, Savannah Stevens, and Raquel Rave. Alice Beringer also medaled by taking sixth place in the 400 hurdles. Shaye Trodden (high jump), Greta Hartung (high jump), Brooklyn Odoardi (100 high hurdles and triple jump), and Cali Haberland (javelin) also placed in the top 10).
BOYS TRACK
Gold for Molina: Masconomet’s Nathan Molina won the long jump at the Ottaviani Invitational in Haverhill with the second longest leap in school history, 22-feet-7 1/2 inches. He was also seventh in the 100 with a personal best of 11.36 an ran a leg of the sixth place 4x100 relay (45.41) along with Arbi Halilaj, Adam Staffier and Will Shannon. Shannon also placed sixth in the long jump at 19-9.
BASEBALL
St. John’s Prep 12, Haverhill 2: Eagles’ starting pitcher Drew McGowan threw five strong innings, allowing five hits and striking out seven to aid in the win. Offensively, Cam LaGrassa went 4-for-4 with five RBI and two runs scored, mashing a triple to boot. Nic Lembo added a triple of his own and knocked in two runs.
Masconomet 10, Lynn English 3: Braeden O’Connell hit a 2-run homer and finished with three RBI as the Chieftains (4-0) remained unbeaten with a non-league win. Logan Keune stroked a 3-run triple, Chase Caron drove home a run and Luke Kelley earned his first win with four solid frames. Chris Porfido and Ryan Corcoran combined for three innings of scoreless relief and fanned two batters each.
Lynn Classical 5, Swampscott 0: The Big Blue dipped to 1-4 with the non-league loss.
SOFTBALL
Bishop Fenwick 20, Latin Academy 2: The Crusaders rolled to a non-league win in Boston.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Salem State 7, Castleton 2: Andrew Muttah and Quentin Wilkins (8-0), Roni Bazile and Cory Cherico (8-0), and Kevin Moreno-Rivas and Josh Gruber (8-4) all captured doubles wins to help spark the Vikings to victory. Singles winners for Salem State (now 7-1) were Muttah at No. 1 (6-0, 6-0), Bazile at No. 2 (6-0, 6-2), Cherico at No. 3 (6-0, 6-1), and Wilkins at No 4 (6-2, 6-0).
Gordon 6, Endicott 3: A pair of clutch 8-7 wins at both first doubles (Ezekiel Hall and Joshua Noah) and second doubles (Jeffrey Bodner and Carleton Riester) pushed the Scots past their neighboring arch rivals. Lucas Barnes and James Wellborn (8-3) completed the doubles sweep for Gordon, which also picked up singles wins from Hall at No. 1 (6-4, 6-2), Riester at No. 4 (6-4, 6-2), and Wellborn at No. 6 (2-6, 6-3, 6-2).
Endicott (now 6-9) got singles victories from Brennan Nick at No. 2 (3-2, retirement), Antonio Marsallo at No. 3 (6-4, 6-2), and Conrad Kadel at No. 5 (7-6 (7-5), 6-1).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Brandeis 9, Endicott 0: The Gulls (12-6) were swept by nationally ranked Brandeis, with Olivia Martinelli (6-4, 5-7, 10-12) battling in the only three-set match of the day.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Endicott sweeps Salve Regina, UNE: The Gulls ran their record to 16-6 on the season after pummeling Salve, 10-1 and 9-1. Maria Hanchuk (4 H, 4 K) and Jaylin Couto (3 H, 6 K) each threw 5-inning complete games for Endicott, which got a 2-run homer from Emma DaSilva in the opener and three RBI from Chloe Shapleigh in the nightcap.
Then on Sunday, the Gulls picked up two more wins by toppling University of New England by scores of 6-2 and 4-1. DaSilva knocked in three runs in the first victory with a triple while Raven Comtois, Julianna Roche and Emma Hogan each added one RBI. Hanchuk snared the win on the mound with a complete game (8 H, 7 K, 2 ER). In the second game, Katie Watts went 2-for-3 with two RBI, with Comtois and Shapleigh each knocking in one. Couto snared the win, allowing five hits while striking out six in a full seven innings of work.
Gordon drops pair: The Scots (13-17) were swept by Wentworth, 3-2 and 7-2. Ami Rivera hit a home run for Gordon and had four total hits between the two bouts and Peabody native Gina Terrazzano also collected an RBI.
Vikings split: Salem State downed Bridgewater State 3-1 but also lost 8-1 to split the day. Emily Carter threw all seven frames and allowed only six hits in the win with Rebecca Walker and Payton Jeffers driving home the runs. Two hits by Sydney Rodriguez, including a triple, highlighted the other contest.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 15, Nichols 3: Four goals from Alex Palermo powered Endicott (7-5) to its fifth win in as many Commonwealth Coast Conference games. Katie Schenk, Carly Pierce, Bailey Sheehan and Nicole Genga all added two scores for the Gulls, which saw Kaitlin Bressette make nine saves for her first collegiate victory.
Wesleyan 11, Endicott 3: On Sunday, the Gulls (7-6) fell to the No. 7 ranked team in the country after being shutout in the first half. Endicott’s only goals came from Alex Palermo (assist to Katie Wagner), Carly Pierce (assist to Katy Garvin), and Kiana Napolitano on a free position shot.
Westfield State 18, Salem State 4: Jenna Wells had two goals while Savannah Scrodin and Madison White added solo tallies for the Vikings (4-8).
Western New England 21, Gordon 4: Kaitlyn Mini scored three times for Gordon (7-6), with Hailey Beling netting the other.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 14, Nichols 7: Domenic Russo’s four scores and two goals and five assists from Domenic Valera sent Endicott (9-5 overall, 5-0 CCC) to victory. Tim Luciano finished with nine saves for the winners, who also got two goals apiece from Jack Damon and Max Kesicki.
Western New England 24, Gordon 4: Ryan Stephen Long had three of his team’s four goals, with Ryan Arthur notching the other for the Scots (3-9).
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Nichols 3, Endicott 1: The top seeded Gulls were knocked off in the New England Collegiate Conference finals by the second-seeded Bison, 25-15, 25-23, 25-22, 25-16, snapping their three-year reign as champions. Rafa Robert had 13 kills, seven digs and three block assists, Nikolas Kasprzak added a dozen kills, and Mason Mallory finished with 10 kills, three service aces, three digs, and one block assist.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Salem State swept by Bridgewater: Shortstop Brahiam Ortega had two of his team’s five hits and scored both runs in a 6-2 Game 1 defeat. The Vikings (6-17) fared no better in the nightcap, falling 8-2 despite a pair of hits from Devin Fuegen and runs scored by Owen Duggan and Ortega.
Gulls sweep: No. 6 ranked Endicott (22-4) remained perfect in CCC play by topping Roger Williams, 3-2 and 12-4. In the 3-2 game, Max Tarlin collected his seventh save and Jake Nardone’s 2-run homer provided the winning runs. The 12-4 affair was highlighted by a Nardone triple, a round-tripper hit by Robbie Wladkowski and four RBI from Nicholas Notarangelo.
Gordon splits: After being bashed by Wentworth, 20-1, Gordon (9-19) rallied for an 11-1 win in the nightcap. C.J. Demeres homered in the win and Shane Demers went 3-for-5 with three RBI and Tyler Sprince threw a complete game gem with eight strikeouts.