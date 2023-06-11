SOFTBALL
Bishop Fenwick 2, St. Mary’s Lynn 0: Gigi Aupont threw a nine inning complete game and her teammates scored the afternoon’s only two runs in the top half of the final frame as the ninth seeded Crusaders (15-7) won their 10th straight game, shutting out the top seeded Spartans at Grace Rogato Field in Lynn.
Mia Mercurio led off the top of the ninth for Bishop Fenwick with a walk off of St. Mary’s pitcher Anna Fringuelli and Aupont followed with one of her own. After Sophia Longo sacrificed both runners up one base, Katie O’Brien delivered a two-run single against her team’s Catholic Central League arch rivals.
Aupont, who snagged Michaela Walker’s pop up with a great diving grab to end the contest, allowed just four hits and struck out eight.
Bishop Fenwick advances to the Division 3 state semifinals against fourth seeded Norton High (21-2).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Duxbury 15, Masconomet 3: The Chieftains (17-6) fell behind early and were forced to play catch up the rest of the way, never getting untracked offensively in a season ending loss in the Division 2 quarterfinals to third seeded Duxbury (18-5).
TRACK
Marblehead makes run: At the New England championships, Marblehead’s girls 4x100 relay team was the only North Shore qualifier to make the trip up to Bangor, Maine to compete. The Magicains foursome of Ava Machado, Cate Trautman, Sadie Halpern and LeDaisha Williams clocked a time of 49.88 seconds to place tenth (out of 27 in the field).
Higgins students medal: At the Division 1 Massachusetts Middle School outdoor track championships, Peabody’s 4x400 relay of Lauren Foley, Ella Braz, Ayanna Cirame and Avery Marcus came in third overall in 4:48. Braz made the podium in the mile (5:45), Marcus was third in the 400 (69.5) and along with Braz, Foley qualified for Middle School Nationals in North Carolina. The Higgins Middle School track squad is coached by Alex Fossa.
NEW ENGLAND COLLEGIATE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Ocean State 3, North Shore Navigators 1: Thought the Navs had a late 1-0 lead at home Sunday at Fraser Field, the Waves plated one in the eighth and two in the ninth to spoil it for the Lynn faithful. Swampscott’s Pierce Friedman threw a scoreless inning out of the ‘pen and North Shore’s run came home came home on an RBI from Tanner Zellen in the fourth.
Saturday, the Navs were felled by the Valley Blue Sox on the road, 5-1. Hamilton’s Will Jones fanned two in a two-inning shutout relief appearance and offensively Peter Messervy went 3-for-4.