BOYS LACROSSE
Pingree 14, Bridgton Academy 7: Jack Feeks scored four times while teammate Mekhi Taylor netted three of his own as the Highlanders began their 2022 season with an impressive road victory. Freshman goalie Max Becker earned the win between the pipes in front of a strong defense, while Colin McLoy dominated in the faceoff X. Other scorers included Charlie Faldi (2 goals, 2 assists), Sean Stevens (2 goals), Riley McClure, Bodie Cannata and Cam Dick.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Gordon swept by Salve: Sophomore outfielder Tyler Petrosino of Beverly hit his second homer of the year and went a combined 5-for-8 with four runs and two RBI to help Salve Regina sweep Gordon, 10-0 and 14-1. Swampscott’s Ryan Graciale also scored for the Seahawks while Gordon’s lone run in the doubleheader was driven in by Bishop Fenwick grad Tucker Destino. Jon McIntyre also had a multi-hit day for Gordon.
Endicott blows out Husson twice: The Gulls rolled to a 14-2 Game 1 win, then followed that up with a 14-1 rout in the nightcap. John Mulready cracked a 3-run homer to power the offense in the opener, with Caleb Shpur adding a 2-run triple. Jake Nardone and Kyle Grabowski both had RBI doubles to help Gabe Van Emon (6 IP, 3 H, 5 K) pick up the win. Shpur had a 2-run homer and a 2-run single in Game 2, finishing with two doubles, a homer, four runs and five RBI. John Connolly scattered five hits over five innings to grab the W.
Salem State drops pair: The Vikings (8-6) took a 6-1 lead in Game 1 against Babson only to see the visitors rally to win, 9-6, and then take the nightcap 7-1. Danvers’ Andrew Dembowski went 2-for-4 in the second outing for Babson while Salem State was led by Zach Piroh (2 hits, 2 RBI), Jake Sefrino (2 RBI) and Salem’s Bobby Jellison (4 hits combined).
MIT 11, Endicott 10: Despite a four-RBI showing from Nick Notarangelo — including a 3-run homer — the Gulls (now 11-4) fell on Sunday by a run. Dylan Pacheco (3 hits) and Kyle Grabowski (2 hits) also hit homers and drove in three runs apiece.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Eastern Conn. State 27, Salem State 8: By the time Kevin Albert netted Salem State’s first goal of the game late in the second quarter, Eastern had netted 16 straight to seize complete control. Sam Cioffi of Marblehead had a team best three goals and two helpers for the Vikings, now 4-3 overall.
Roger Williams 14, Gordon 4: Kobi Bui had a pair of goals and six ground balls while teammates Noah Thies and Marco Fernandez each scored once, but the Scots (1-5) couldn’t slow down the hosts Saturday night. Colin Liscomb finished with 16 saves in net.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 15, Framingham State 12: Trailing by one at the break, Endicott used a 5-1 third quarter spurt to improve to 5-2. Morgan Pike and Carly Pierce each had four goals and an assist for the Gulls and Katy Garvin also had five points on two scores and three helpers.
Southern Maine 13, Salem State 1: Taylor Sujko had the lone goal for the Vikings (2-5) with an assist from Suzanne Stefanik. The Huskies had a 44-8 edge in shots on goal with Salem goalie Kaia Hollingsworth stopping 26 shots.
Bowdoin 17, Endicott 14: The 17th ranked Polar Bears scored four of the five goals produced in the fourth quarter to leave Hempstead Stadium with a win. Endicott (now 4-3) got four goals and an assist from Alex Palmero, two goals each from Katy Garvin and Katie Schenk, and two assists from Katie Wagner.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Endicott rolls: In its home opener Sunday, the Gulls steamrolled past UMaine Farmington in doubleheader, 12-1 and 9-1. Raven Comtois hit a homer in each game for Endicott (now 7-5), with Swampscott’s Katie Watts blasted a pair in Game 2 and teammates Christina Nowicki (grand slam) and Jaylin Couto also going deep on the day. Maria Hanchuk allowed two hits and struck out seven over four innings to win the opener, while Couto (1 hit, 5 K’s in 4 IP) earned the decision in the second contest.
Gordon sweeps: The bats came alive as the Fighting Scots (7-6-1) swept Rivier, 9-0 and 13-2. Sierra Ricci tossed a three-hit shutout while Isabella Rivera went 3-for-4 with four RBI in the 9-0 decision. In the 13-2 bout, Isabella, Ami and Lily Rivera combined for nine hits and eight RBI and power hitter Arianna Ramsaran had RBI in both victories.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, SUNY-Potsdam 1: On Senior Day, the Gulls (14-5) saw senior Rafa Robert finish with 13 kills on 19 swings to highlight their 25-19, 25-10, 21-25, 25-18 win. Fellow senior Nick Hayes added a career high 10 kills to go with six digs, while another senior, Matt Cruz, had four kills, three service ages, three digs and one block assist. Mason Mallory added a perfect 13-for-13 showing on serve-receive in addition to his nine kills.
Endicott 3, SUNY-Poly 1: Endicott made it a clean sweep for the weekend, rallying to grab a 27-29, 25-17, 25-20, 26-24 win on Sunday. Rafa Robert (18) and Mason Mallory (14) had more than half of the Gulls’ 50 kills, while Vance Mallory finished with 10 digs and Gavin Emenaker had a match high 43 assists.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Wentworth 5, Gordon 4: Ezekial Hall picked up a win at first singles and teamed with Mark Noschese to take first doubles but the Scots dropped a close match. The team of Nathan Gonzalez/Adrian Thomas won third doubles and Gordon also took third singles with Noschese winning in straight sets.
Nichols 7, Endicott 2: The Gulls took two doubles points behind Brennan Nick/Daniel Rinkert (8-4) and Colin Dinardo/Janith Madhok (8-2).
Endicott 8, Springfield 1: Nick Brennan (1-6, 6-1, 10-3), Janith Madhok (6-0, 6-4), Daniel Rinkert (6-3, 6-4), Oliver Pope (6-1, 6-2), Julian Richtarich (6-1, 6-1), and George Danes (3-6, 6-2, 10-8) all grabbed singles wins Sunday. The doubles tandems of Rinkert and Brennan at first doubles (8-6), and Pope and Richtarich at third singles (8-4) also prevailed.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Endicott 6, Springfield 3: Powered by a sweep in doubles action, the Gulls doubled up the visiting Pride on Sunday. The tandems of Lejla Guster/Ripley Uyeda (8-5), Justine Hoover/Olivia Berler (8-6), and Olivia Martinelli/Shelby Henry (8-2) started the day off right for Endicott, which later got singles triumphs from Guster (6-2, 6-3), Berler (6-3, 6-3) and Ashley Keaveney (7-5, 7-5) at second, fifth and sixth singles, respectively.