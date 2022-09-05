FIELD HOCKEY
Gordon 10, Bryn Athln 0: Putting a staggering 46 shots on net, the Scots received three goals and one assist from senior Caroline Kelly as well as two tallies from classmate Anna Ratthburn to pummel the visitors.
Seniors Avonlea Cummings and Emily Ward (with her first collegiate score) each produced a goal and an assist for the winners, with teammates Amelia Veara, Maddie Ahern, and Gina Ouellette also scored their first career goals for Gordon (now 2-0). Sophea Zaskoda earned the shutout in net.
Endicott splits weekend series: At the Betty Richey Tournament in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., the Gulls opened their 2022 season with a 5-1 triumph over Marywood (Penn.), but fell in Sunday’s title game to host Vassar, 5-2.
Meaghan Hogan scored two goals and picked up an assist as well as Endicott had at least one goal in every quarter in its season-opening triumph over Marywood. Lindsey Burns picked up a goal and an assist while teammates Casey Halliday and Maddy Dengler also produced goals. Brianna Anslow had five saves in net. In Sunday’s title tilt, Claire Boncek scored on a penalty stroke and Olivia Lampasona had first half goals, giving the Gulls a 2-2 halftime tie. But Vassar pulled away with two third period goals and another in the final frame.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Montclair State 2, Endicott 1: Julia Matus gave the host Gulls (1-1) the lead with a goal early in the second half — giving her three in her team’s first two contests — but the visitors notched a pair of tallies with an 8-minute stretch later on to pull away for the win Sunday. Lindsey Papa assisted on Matus’ goal for Endicott, which received 10 saves from goaltender Jacqueline Ruggiero.
Montclair State 2, Gordon 1: On Saturday, Sofia Gish scored off a header, courtesy of a Sarah Sierzenga corner kick, to get their team within a goal late in the second half, but the Scots (now 1-1) couldn’t produce the equalizer.
UMass Dartmouth 1, Salem State 0: The Vikings (now 0-2) dropped a heartbreaker on the road when the Corsairs notched the game’s only goal with one second remaining in regulation. Lily Pfefferle made a half-dozen saves in the Salem State cage.
MEN’S SOCCER
Salem State 1, Wheaton 0: Lowell native an senior George Zaluta’s penalty kick conversion in the second half was all the scoring that the Vikings (now 2-0) would need. Matt Hauntsman’s 15 saves made it stand up, with a pair of huge saves coming in the 79th and 86th minute, respectively.
Endicott 3, MIT 2: Jason Brodeur’s second half goal proved to be the game-winner to give the Gulls (1-0-1) their first victory of the season. Connor Rooney and Cole Elgin also scored for the winners while Zach Regulbuto earned the win in net, stopping six shots.
Norwich 3, Gordon 0: Freshman Gunnar Lucuk made his first two saves in a little over 28 minutes of action for Gordon (1-1).
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Endicott 8, Colby-Sawyer 1: Ripley Uyeda and Lejla Guster prevailed in a plucky first doubles match, 8-7 (10-8) to highlight the Gulls’ season opening win. Shelby Henry and Olivia Berler also prevailed, 8-3, in second doubles for Endicott, which also won all six singles matches. Those came from Uyeda (4-6, 6-3, 7-5), Guster (6-4, 7-5), Ashley Keaveney (6-3, 6-3), Henry (6-4, 3-6, 11-9), Olivia Martinelli (6-2, 6-0), and Berler (6-4, 6-2).
Simmons 7, Salem State 2: Freshman Alyssa Otero picked up a pair of wins for the Vikings in their season opening Sunday setback. Otero prevailed at second singles, 6-7, 6-3, 10-4, then paired up with Kenzie McLaren at second doubles to prevail, 8-6.
Simmons 7, Gordon 2: On Saturday, Gordon got a second singles victory from Abbigail Fournier (7-5, 6-2) as well as a win in first doubles from Annette Kim and Caroline Helmer (8-5) in its season opening setback.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Salem State drops a pair: The Vikings were shut out by both Emmanuel (25-18, 15-13, 25-15) and host Wheaton (25-10, 26-24, 25-11) to open their season. Eva Haralabatos had a combined 22 assists and six digs for Salem State, with Kelley Roche adding 11 digs.
Gordon loses two: In the final day of the Gordon Invitational, the hosts fell to both Oglethorpe (30-28, 25-16, 25-13) and Lasell (25-15, 25-17, 26-24) by identical 3-0 scores. Valerie Nilan had a combined 15 kills, three blocks and two aces, with Annie Murphy adding 16 kills and a pair of blocks while Jordan Shaduk had 13 kills.