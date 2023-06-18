RUGBY
Belmont 24, St. John’s Prep 14: Playing in the Division 1 state championship match for the first time in six years, the Eagles (4-2-1) were stopped one game short of a crown by the defending titlists Sunday at Curry College.
Trailing in the first half, Luke Rinklin had a try and the ensuing two-point conversion kick to get second seeded St. John’s Prep within five (12-7). But Belmont, the No. 1 seed, scored again just before halftime and added another early in the second half. Ryan Albano had another try for SJP with about 12 minutes to go and Rinklin added the kick, but the locals could get no closer.
SUMMER BASEBALL
North Shore Navigators 4, Newport Gulls 3: Stan DeMartinis’ walk off single to center plated Jake Berger with the game-winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Navs (3-7) snapped a six-game losing streak by knocking off the league leaders. Evan Griffis went 4-for-5 offensively for the winners while Tristan Ciampa earned the win in relief.